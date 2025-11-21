The CDC website now says, “The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.”

Since no one ever investigates THE STUDIES officials have long cited to disprove any causal link between vaccines and autism, it’s time to expose the lies.

Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense, was cited on NPR talking about the CDC website change.

Leila Fadel, host

Panel participants discussed who changed the CDC website.

HUANG: No one is owning up to it yet. So CDC scientists say they did not change the website, and the Department of Health and Human Services wouldn't say who ordered the change. But it is aligned with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who's had a long-held opinion that vaccines are dangerous. This is something that he has written books about, so both critics and supporters of this move think that he's behind it. Here's Mary Holland. She's CEO of Children's Health Defense, which is the anti-vaccine organization that Kennedy used to lead.

Archived sound bite

MARY HOLLAND: Well, I want us to acknowledge that I don't think this would have happened but for having Secretary of HHS Robert Kennedy in that position. HUANG: She was speaking in a video on the group's website, and she celebrated and welcomed the change, as do many who are skeptical of vaccines. FADEL: OK. Kennedy's skeptical of vaccines. She's skeptical of vaccines. But the science doesn't back that up. Is there any new science to support this claim that vaccines might cause autism? HUANG: There isn't. People who are steeped in this research say that this is an issue that has been studied exhaustively for many years.

So, according to NPR, the science is settled. Mary Holland and Bobby Kennedy are wrong.

Mary was mentioned in several other news reports including The Hill.

Those activists celebrated the CDC’s change. “We’ve been gaslit and ridiculed and mocked and marginalized for decades, and this is a tremendous acknowledgment of the truth,” Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense, an anti-vaccine organization founded by Kennedy, said in a video Thursday morning. “I don’t think this would have happened but for having Secretary of HHS Robert Kennedy in that position,” she added.

To their credit, Fox News actually allowed Mary to explain the situation, and what she said should raise real concerns.

Health agency launches comprehensive assessment after years of stating no connection exists The Children's Health Defense applauded the CDC's updated web page. "Finally, the CDC is beginning to acknowledge the truth about this condition that affects millions, disavowing the bold, long-running lie that ‘vaccines do not cause autism,’" Mary Holland, Esq., president and CEO of Children’s Health Defense in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital. "No studies have ever proved this irresponsible claim; on the contrary, many studies point to vaccines as the plausible primary cause of autism. Thankfully, HHS has now launched a comprehensive assessment on the causes of autism, including an investigation of plausible biological mechanisms."

Studies show no link

This was followed by Dr. Marc Siegel giving us the standard mainstream medicine response.

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, noted that there is "no scientific evidence" that vaccines cause autism. "Vaccine confidence is eroding despite the fact that the vast majority of our vaccines have been around a long time and are crucial tools in the fight against vaccine-preventable disease and deaths from associated pathogens," he told Fox News Digital. . . .

Other medical organizations have spoken out against the possibility of vaccines contributing to autism.

"Studies have repeatedly found no credible link between life-saving childhood vaccines and autism," The American Academy of Pediatrics states on its website.

WHAT STUDIES?

What is missing here is any investigation of THE STUDIES. Who funded the studies? What type of research did they involve? Was there conflicting science out there?

In truth, the studies used to disprove any link have been shown to have ties to Big Pharma, and the type of research used was epidemiological where researchers look at large populations. This is the weakest type of science. These studies can be easily flawed or manipulated to get the results researchers want.

Our science vs your science

“Studies show no link” is the timeless claim of health officials, but it’s not a case of conflicting research.

IT’S THEIR SCIENCE!

It’s not that health officials have just ignored science supporting a link; it’s that they’ve outright lied about it and covered it up—even when it was their science!

In July, 2024, I wrote about RFK Jr.’s interview on the Shawn Ryan Show where he exposed the true depth of corrupt science at the CDC.

I’ve been going through this since 2005, when I published in Rolling Stone, an article about a meeting. I published the transcriptions of a secret meeting that CDC had conducted in 2001 [sic] called Simpsonwood, when they realized that the vaccination program was linked to the epidemic of autism.

Thomas Verstraeten

They had done an internal study of a data, the largest medical database called the Vaccines Safety Datalink. CDC brought in a Belgian biostatistician and epidemiologist called Thomas Verstraeten. . . . This database is the top, it’s all the patients of the top HMOS, the top 10 HMOs. So it has millions of patients. It has all of their vaccine records, but it also has all their subsequent medical claims. You can do a cluster analysis, and you can see if he got the DTP vaccine here, is he more likely to be buying insulin syringes for diabetes five years later. So it’s a really good tool for figuring out causal links between certain exposures and later medical claims. They looked at kids who had— At that time, the CDC suspected internally that the vaccine program— They had gone from the three vaccines I took as a kid to 72 vaccines, and all of a sudden, you had epidemics of all these chronic diseases. So food allergies suddenly appeared around 1989, peanut allergies. I never heard of anybody who had this stuff as a kid. . . . So they looked at one vaccine which is the hepatitis B vaccine. They looked at kids who had gotten it in the first 30 days, and then they looked at kids who had not gotten it in 30 days. In other words, kids who got it later or didn’t get it at all. And they compared these two groups. Among the kids who got it in the first thirty days, there was, I think, it was a 10,000 percent increased risk gor a later, subsequent autism diagnosis, if you got it in the first 30 days. So they immediately knew what was causing it. It was 11.35, so it’s 1,135 percent increased risk. So they knew immediately— It’s called a relative risk of 11.35. If you have a relative risk of two, causation is assumed. This was 11.35. The link between smoking a pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years and getting lung cancer is a relative risk of 10. This was 11.35. So they knew what it was. Then they had an emergency meeting that they called. They didn’t want to do it on CDC campus because they thought it would be susceptible to Freedom of Information requests, so they did it in a very, this remote retreat center called Simpsonwood, which is a Methodist retreat center on the wooded banks of the Chattahoochee River, in a remote part of Georgia. . . . They had all the vaccine industry, the pharmaceutical industry, from the universities, the ones who test the vaccines, from NIH, CDC, FDA, the World Health Organization, the European Medical Agency. They all got together for two days to talk about his study. And somebody made a transcript of it, and that transcript was given to me, and I published excerpts from it. The first day they’re all talking about, oh my God, you know, the lawyers are going to come after us, nobody can deny this, this is bulletproof. There’s no way to argue with this. This is real science,… What are we going to do? They second day they spent talking about how to hide it from the American public. I published these things. Then I took a lot of heat at that point. . .

Nov 17, 2025, Turning Point USA: Turning Point USA Conversation with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy was asked about his work at HHS.

The people who’ve been running HHS up until now have failed us. We’re now the sickest country in the world. . . . We have the worst health outcomes of the top 79 nations in the world. . . . Whatever they were doing in the past was wrong.

@49:42 Kennedy was asked about vaccines and his views linking them to autism, despite all the science disproving any connection.

Kennedy responded to a question saying we have to study the cause of autism.

In fact, only one vaccine has ever been studied, the MMR vaccine. The 20 doses of the seven vaccines that are given during the first year of life, . . . have never been studied.

Kennedy said that when Congress passed the Vaccine Injury Compensation Act in 1986, they called for a study on the DTP vaccine to see if it caused autism.

That was 40 years ago, and those studies have never been done. The only studies that were done were MMR studies, and they were all epidemiological studies… you can’t prove causation with an epidemiological study. In 2017, the Institute of Medicine looked at all of the MMR studies and they threw out all but four of them… and the four that were left were all epidemiological studies. None of them did what you would want to do if you actually wanted the answer, which is to compare health outcomes in a vaccinated group against health outcomes in an unvaccinated group. That’s what we need to do and those studies we’re doing now.

THEY HAVE BEEN LYING TO YOU

Kennedy specifically addressed the claim of no link between vaccines and autism in one powerful statement:

Kennedy:

The people who told you that have been lying to you.

So we need HONEST SCIENCE.

And we need to hear from Thomas Verstraeten, the researcher Kennedy talked about, who revealed the thimerosal damage in 2000 at Simpsonwood.

We also need to look into Poul Thorsen, the Danish scientist who worked at the CDC. I wrote this about him in Sept 2025,

The name Poul Thorsen is familiar to many of us who’ve been involved in the autism/vaccine controversy for a long time. To put it simply, Thorsen is a Danish scientist who absconded with $1 million he stole while working at the CDC. He’s also a lead author of a controversial 2003 paper that declared there was no link between the thimerosal (mercury) additive in vaccines and autism

And we can’t forget William Thompson who admitted that the CDC destroyed data linking vaccines and autism. Award-winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson wrote about him in 2023.

Jan 27, 2023 CDC Scientist: ‘We scheduled meeting to destroy vaccine-autism study documents’

A current Centers for Disease Control (CDC) senior scientist has made an unprecedented admission: he and his colleagues–he says– committed scientific misconduct to cover up a meaningful link between vaccines and autism in black boys.

Verstraeten, Thorsen, and Thompson worked for the CDC. THIS WAS THEIR SCIENCE, and they covered it up. We’ve had 25 years of vaccine fraud. It has to stop.

It all boils down to three questions: WHAT DID THEY KNOW, WHEN DID THEY KNOW IT, AND WHAT DID THEY DO TO COVER IT UP?

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light.“

