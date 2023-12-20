Parents of children with special education needs protesting outside Surrey County Council offices in Reigate. (Image: SurreyLive - Grahame Larter)

Two recent stories out of England testify to the complete failure of the government to address the needs of children.

Over the past seven years I’ve cataloged thousands of local stories just like these.

Disabled children everywhere in the U.K. really don’t matter.

Officials cheerfully and constantly announce more special schools starting up all over the country. No one bothers to tell us why this is happening.

Most concerning of all are the often repeated claims that there is INCREASING DEMAND and that special needs children have MORE COMPLEX NEEDS.

No one will ever address the simple fact that large numbers of children in the U.K. cannot function like children have always been expected to function.

On Dec 18, 2023, the Stortford Independent published the story, Herts children face two-year wait for autism or ADHD assessments

https://www.bishopsstortfordindependent.co.uk/news/amp/herts-children-face-two-year-wait-for-autism-or-attention-de-9345068/

Children in Hertfordshire are now waiting two years to be assessed for autism (ASD) or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Last week, Karen Taylor, chief executive of the Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (HPFT), told the county’s health scrutiny committee the waiting time was “not acceptable”.

But she reported that it was lower than in some other parts of the country, where she said patients could face waits of up to 10 years.

Addressing the meeting, she said: “The big issue is ADHD and ASD diagnosis, and there is a two-year wait for a young person for that assessment and diagnosis at the moment.

“Compared to nationally there’s up to 10 years waiting, so you can be an adult in some places before you will ever get that assessment….

Prof Asif Zia, HPFT’s executive director for quality and medical leadership, said there had been a 30% increase in the number of referrals for ADHD and ASD, with almost 100 new referrals a week.

The issue is never the increases themselves. Instead, advocates demand shorter wait times and more support.

IF the current wait times nationally are up to 10 years, imagine the future with the always present, increasing demand.

The next day I found a similar story, this time out of Surrey.

Dec 19th, Surrey Live: Surrey families left feeling 'invisible' due to inconsistent support https://www.getsurrey.co.uk/news/surrey-news/surrey-families-left-feeling-invisible-28285909?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target

SE England

“Too often, children and young people with SEND and their families do not feel valued or visible in their communities."

Families in Surrey that look after those with special education needs (SEND) suffer from “inconsistent” provision that all too often makes them feel they are not “valued or visible” in their communities, a watchdog found. The Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection was presented to Surrey County Council ’s education committee on Monday, December 11….

“Children and young people on waiting lists for short breaks programmes wait too long to access the provision they want. Children and young people in older age groups feel there is a lack of support and suitable opportunities for them, such as safe spaces or groups outside of education.”…

…For too many children and young people, however, “identification and assessment of their education, health and social care needs still take too long.

"Consequently, some children, young people and their families experience unnecessary escalation of their needs. Some families report that this delay impacts adversely on their whole family’s well-being.” Waiting times for neurodevelopmental assessments still take too long, while other parents told inspectors they felt they were left “with no other option than to remove their child or young person with SEND from education settings because they feel that their education and health needs are not identified or met effectively"….

“I hear from many parents first hand every day. Their distress and frustration is hard to hear and I am sorry that parents are struggling to access the support they feel their children need.”

Cllr Curran told the meeting there had been an increase of 150 per cent in the number of care plans issued to young people in Surrey between January 2015 and the end of October 2023, as well as a 61 per cent increase in requests for education and care needs assessment since 2020 “which has meant that some families have had to wait far too long for the right support”.

There are currently 13,000 young people in Surrey with an educational care plan. She added: “Our absolute priority is ensuring that we make the necessary changes to our services to improve the lives of the most vulnerable children.

“Surrey children, young people and their families matter to us all.” The council has said it has put in a recovery plan to tackle delays in education, health and care needs assessment - and that education psychology capacity is to be doubled on the back of a £15 million [$19M] investment which has begun to make a dent in the backlog.

Leader of Surrey County Council, Cllr Tim Oliver said: "We are on a journey and it has been a painful journey, particularly for families."

More of the same in Surrey

This is the status quo everywhere: too many needy children and never-ending waiting lists.

It’s like observing the slow motion collapse of Britain. Someday, probably quite soon, things will implode and the national government will not be able to bail out the destitute county councils. I’m sure everyone will be surprised.

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