Feb 11, 2026, the Cato Institute published an article with the title, The Autism Epidemic Is a Myt h

Most new cases reflect mild or no significant impairment. Moderate and severe cases have declined.

By Adam Omary

This is how Omary is described on the Cato Institute website:

Adam Omary is a research fellow at the Cato Institute’s Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity studying the psychology of human progress.

This is the mission statement of the Cato Institute:

For more than 40 years, Cato has led the charge for liberty in our nation and around the world. The Cato Institute is an assiduously nonpartisan and independent public policy research organization—or think tank—that creates a presence for and promotes libertarian ideas in policy debates. Our mission is to keep the principles, ideas, and moral case for liberty alive for future generations, while moving public policy in the direction of individual liberty, limited government, free markets, and peace.

Despite all the lofty ideals described above, the Cato Institute’s Adam Omary is just one more example of promoting “THE REALLY BIG LIE ABOUT AUTISM” that I’ve written about for two decades.

And THE REALLY BIG LIE ABOUT AUTISM is, of course, the absurd, illogical and deceptive claim that THERE HAS NOT BEEN ANY INCREASE IN AUTISM, despite what we’re hearing about more kids having the disorder.

In other words, autism has always been here at the current rate (whatever it is at the moment); it just wasn’t recognized.

No Real Increase

This is the hill those trying to cover up the damage being done to children because of an unchecked, unsafe vaccine schedule will die on.

There can never be more autism.

Here is the history of THE REALLY BIG LIE from our federal health officials and the medical establishment.

Adam Omary is just one more voice saying that what we’re seeing all around us isn’t real.

Omary writes:

But there is a bigger problem with the autism epidemic: It doesn’t exist. Autism diagnoses have indeed risen dramatically in recent decades. However, diagnostic criteria can change even when the underlying health phenomenon remains unchanged. The most recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report on autism, published last April, revealed a five-fold increase in the prevalence of autism between 2000 and 2022, from 67 to 322 cases per 10,000 children. But a large-scale study published in December, drawing on CDC data from 24,669 8‑year-olds across the country, found that this dramatic rise may be entirely driven by children with mild or no significant functional impairment. Between 2000 and 2016, there was a 464 percent increase in diagnoses among children with no significant functional impairment whatsoever. In fact, during the same time period, there was a 20 percent decrease in the prevalence of moderate or severe autism, from 15 to 12 cases per 10,000 children. Like the rise in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anxiety and depression diagnoses among young people, the surge in autism labels may reflect shifting norms, looser diagnostic criteria and excess therapeutic attention directed toward ordinary struggles. If autism were truly increasing because of a new environmental insult, we would expect to see increases across all levels of severity. But that is not the case.

Omary mentions the “rising number of quirky children” and suggests that it’s really “overdiagnosis.”

Like the rise in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anxiety and depression diagnoses among young people, the surge in autism labels may reflect shifting norms, looser diagnostic criteria and excess therapeutic attention directed toward ordinary struggles. If autism were truly increasing because of a new environmental insult, we would expect to see increases across all levels of severity. But that is not the case. When public discourse starts from an alarming headline — “Autism rates have quadrupled” — even careful scientists can be pressured into chasing explanations for a biological phenomenon that doesn’t exist. . . .Rather, as Abigail Shrier argues in her 2024 book “Bad Therapy,” the more pressing concern may be a cultural and institutional drift toward overdiagnosis across child psychiatry.

I found it concerning that Omary believes “moderate and severe cases have declined,” when a leading expert on autism, Dr. Walter Zahorodny, says just the opposite.

On April 16, 2025, HHS head Robert Kennedy Jr. updated the U.S. autism rate to one in every 31 children, one in 19 boys.

Kennedy was adamant that we have to stop saying that the “relentless increases are simply artifacts of better diagnoses, better recognition or changes in diagnostic criteria.”

Dr. Walter Zahorodny

Standing with Kennedy at that press conference was Dr. Zahorodny, something major networks simply ignored. Instead, news outlets immediately slammed the idea that more children have autism.

But this is what Zahorodny said that day:

Autism is real. It's a true disability. It's not a personality, quirky issue.

There is better awareness of autism, but better awareness of autism cannot be driving disability like autism to increase by 300% in 20 years. That's what we saw in New Jersey. That's what the CDC report of yesterday indicates. And that's what in my opinion future reports from epidemiologists will show.

The data provided in yesterday's report strongly suggests that not only is this a high point of autism prevalence, but in the future, rates can only be higher. Autism deserves to be treated as a real public health phenomenon and I would say as an urgent public health crisis. So, I would urge everyone to consider the likelihood that autism, whether you call it an epidemic, a tsunami or a surge of autism, is a real thing that we don't understand, and it must be triggered or caused by environmental or risk factors. We need to address this question seriously because, in my opinion, for the last 20 years, we've collected data but not made real progress in understanding of what causes autism or how to effectively prevent it or treat it effectively.

Dr. Zahorodny is from Rutgers University, and he has been telling people the truth about autism for years.

Zahorodny has been the CDC’s top numbers guy with 25 years experience in the field of autism, and as I explain in this piece, he has long been saying the increases are real.

A story in NJ Spotlight News on April 17th following the press conference featured Zahorodny.

During the video interview Zahorodny was asked about the increase in autism.

We have very little information about why they’re going up, it’s only clear to me that they are going up, and they went up very significantly over the past 20 years we’ve been monitoring autism in New Jersey. But we really don’t understand what the causes or factors there are there. We would love to learn those things. The rate of autism has increased broadly across all the groups that we look at, across all races, ethnicities, all subgroups of autism, all levels of impairment,

Adam Omary doesn’t include anything from Dr. Zahorodny in his article on autism. It might interest him to know that Zahorodny disagrees with his claim that “moderate and severe cases have declined.”

In a May 15, 2023 article, Futurity: CASES OF KIDS DIAGNOSED WITH PROFOUND AUTISM ON THE RISE.

Zahorodny said that ALL FORMS OF AUTISM ARE INCREASING.

Over the 16-year period we studied, the rate of profound autism doubled to 4.6 cases per 1,000 eight-year-olds. That said, all cases of autism doubled over that same time, so profound autism doesn’t seem to be growing more common than autism as a whole.

Omary’s simplistic claim of shifting diagnostics and over-diagnosing makes no sense in the real world. Besides autism, our children today are disabled by a host of neurological and developmental problems: dyslexia, dysgraphia dyscalculia, ADD, ADHD, GDD, OCD, ODD, and the rest of the acronyms that today are common.

How does Omary explain what’s happening in the UK and Ireland? On my website, Loss of Brain Trust , I’ve amassed almost 12,000 stories since 2017 on the steady decline of children worldwide.

In England right now, the most common terms used in stories on the special education crisis threatening to bankrupt local governments are: INCREASED DEMAND and MORE COMPLEX NEEDS. Every day there is an announcement of a new special school being built for kids who can’t be taught in mainstream schools.

These aren’t the “quirky kids” Omary claims are accelerating the autism numbers.

In 2022, Schools Week in the UK published an article: SEND isn’t on the precipice – it’s tipped over the edge.

Over half of the children and young people in special schools have a primary or secondary need of autism. For children in early years specialist settings, the figure is 65 per cent….

It’s clear that AUTISM is behind the dramatic increase in special schools across England. And the children in special schools aren’t just “quirky kids.” They are seriously disabled, so much so that they have to be in special schools.

Omary doesn’t talk about regressive autism where a child is normally developing and suddenly or gradually loses learned skills and ends up with autism. This affects 20 to 30 percent of children with autism.

Back in 2008, former NIH head, the late Dr. Bernadine Healy was on CBS News and called for research on children who regress into autism. Eighteen years later, it’s never been done.

Adam Omary and the Cato Institute just want to make autism go away as a crisis. For the last 25 years we’ve been told by the media and federal health officials that all the autism is nothing new; it’s simply “better diagnosing” and “greater awareness” of a condition that has always been around.

NOW the numbers are getting so bad that it’s hard to accept that claim, so we’re being told that doctors are over-diagnosing.

Whatever it takes, the explanation will continue to be NO REAL INCREASE. The possibility of something in the environment damaging children on such a vast scale leads right to the vaccine controversy, and we can never go there. The consequences would be disastrous for all the people in charge who have allowed this to happen.

We have to continue “THE REALLY BIG LIE” because the epidemic just can’t be happening.

THE GREAT POISONING

We’re poisoning the population. I call it, The Great Poisoning. We’re poisoning the population in multiple ways between the food, the spaying, the injections, and pharmaceuticals. Catherine Austin Fitts, investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of HUD

