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Patty
Nov 27, 2024

Looking 40 years ahead when these people with autism are 50-60 yrs old, some may be self-sufficient, but others will not. Who will be taking care of them? Imagine an ever increasing percentage of aging special needs people. It can't be sustained. The cause?! What/Why is it happening?

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Doolally
Nov 26, 2024

I have always believed autism and vaccines are linked. But the problem I see here is that the most vaccinated children in the world are in the US. The majority of children of the US probably also eat the least nourishing diet of children in the Western world. So why would Ireland have the highest rate of autistic children?

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