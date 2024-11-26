News about the decline and coming collapse of education in Ireland is hard to witness.

First of all, Ireland and its neighbor, Northern Ireland, are overwhelmed with special needs students, most notably students with autism.

I can’t keep up with the stories about the lack of school places for all the disabled, despite the government constantly coming up with more and more special needs funding.

The numbers from both Ireland and Northern Ireland are shocking, but they never seem to raise an alarm with officials.

You can go to my website, Loss of Brain Trust https://www.lossofbraintrust.com and see the stories I’ve posted over the last seven years. All I seem to talk about is the U.K. and Ireland. Things are so bad. There are always more disabled students.

More than 25 percent of secondary students in Ireland have special needs

On October 13th, in a piece entitled, Lack Of Vital Supports For Special Education Needs Says ASTI, we were told this stunning news:

“It is now estimated that over a quarter of all students in Ireland’s mainstream schools have additional learning needs and/ or disabilities,” the President of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland said. . . .

Of course the explosion in special education is really about all the autism in Ireland and Northern Ireland, and no one is ever allowed to ask why it’s happening.

Instead they just keep adding autism classrooms and building more special schools for autistic students. They’re always talking about a “crisis” in special education, but that’s about a lack of funding. If they just were allotted enough money, their problems would be solved.

In December, 2022, the Cork Independent announced that one in every 21 Irish students had autism, including one in 13 boys.

This kind of service is needed more now than it ever has been, as figures published this year by the Department of Health reveal that 14,000 children between the ages of four and 15 have an autism diagnosis - around 4.7 per cent of the school population. This is four times higher than the figure of just 1.2 per cent 10 years ago.

Northern Ireland is in the same situation, with slightly worse statistics.

Last May the BBC reported that Northern Ireland had the highest autism rate in the world, one in every 20 students, one in 12 boys.

BBC News: Autism: Highest rate on record of NI children with diagnosis

Now you’d think that government officials would demand to know why these numbers are so high and what could be done to address this before it gets even worse.

Not happening

Instead, Ireland is embracing autism. Dublin is working hard to become the first official Autism Friendly Capital City in the world. Other cities in Ireland are doing the same.

Every time they open a new special/autism school there are news photos of ribbon cutting ceremonies and reports about how “excited” officials are about the addition.

Things are under control. There’s no problem here.

Of course there are those troubling stories from Ireland and Northern Ireland about thousands on waiting lists just to get assessed for special needs, followed by even longer waiting lists for services. This can go on for years.

And we hear about lots of disabled students who have no school place at all because special schools are full. Parents protest the government inaction and that gets coverage, but then everyone just moves on.

It’s hard to imagine how much worse it can get in Ireland and Northern Ireland. Surely someone has to see all this as an existential threat to the country.

Incredibly, that’s not what’s happening.

There are two current stories from the Irish Times telling us how bad things are, while assuring us that there’s no need to worry.

The reporter for both stories was Carl O’Brien, the education editor for the Times.

The first story was on November 23rd with a truly frightening headline:

Official estimates point to a near doubling in proportion of children with autism in need of support at school within five years A dramatic increase in autism prevalence and other conditions among children will require thousands of additional special school places over the coming years, according to official projections. The growing demand is set to place additional strain on an education system which has been struggling for many years to provide enough appropriate school places for children with additional needs. Last year, in the region of 8,000 children were enrolled in special schools and a further 11,000 pupils in special classes in mainstream schools, or 2.7 per cent of the overall student population. This is projected to climb to 5 per cent by 2030-2031 based on current trends, a near doubling of the proportion of children in need of a special class or special school place. The Department of Education says the significant rise in projected demand for school places reflects the increased prevalence of autism and the rising number of children referred for special classes or school placements. Health services, too, are under acute pressure with about 13,000 children with disabilities waiting for an “initial contact” from child disability services, according to records obtained by The Irish Times. Of these, more than 9,000 – or two out of three – are waiting for more than a year.

WOW. This was unsettling. There needs to be “thousands of additional special school places over the coming years” because of more and more kids with autism.

The logical response would be: Why is this happening?

THE NEXT DAY, O’Brien had this story to explain everything away.

As many as one in 20 schoolchildren in Ireland may have autism or similar developmental problems, studies suggest . . . On the face of it, the surge in autism looks alarming and has sparked a series of unfounded claims that vaccines or other environmental factors may be at play. Increases in diagnoses, however, have been a feature of autism for almost as long as it was first described as a recognised condition by Dr Leo Kanner in the United States in 1943. Most experts today agree that the exponential rise is chiefly down to greater awareness, deeper understanding of the condition and ever-wider assessment boundaries for autism.

O’Brien went on to quote a couple of university professors who dismissed any real increase.

Here was one of them:

“There is absolutely no evidence to suggest there is an epidemic of autism,” says Prof Emer Ring, dean of education at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick. . .

There was a photo of a smiling deputy principal who was happy about all the early diagnosing and giving kids support. There are lots of autistic students in her school.

Thanks to Carl O’Brien at the Times, the Irish people now know that all the autism is nothing new. Kids with autism have always been here in ever-increasing numbers. It’s natural, and, by the way, it has nothing to do with vaccines.

So, too, have discredited theories behind the cause of the condition, such as “refrigerator” or emotionally cold mothers and, more recently, Dr Andrew Wakefield’s unfounded claims of a link with the MMR vaccine.

Most experts today agree that the exponential rise is chiefly down to greater awareness, deeper understanding of the condition and ever-wider assessment boundaries for autism.

One thing everyone should notice is that neither O’Brien nor any of the experts he cited can tell us when the “greater awareness/better diagnosing” will stop. Roughly one in 20 kids currently has autism. Will that be one in 15 in a year or two? Will the increases go on until it’s one in two?

IN TRUTH, the real story of autism in Ireland was in a radio interview back in September.

Sept 13, 2024, OceanFM: Mountcharles family with four autistic young adults say supports are completely inadequate

Patrick and Maria Brogan of Mountcharles in Donegal are the parents of four autistic young adults – Marty, Cassie, Daniel and Patrick. They’ve expressed their absolute frustration at the lack of supports and facilities in place for them, and say they’re considered merely as ‘add-ons’ in the eyes of the State

Why so much autism?

OceanFM: Was [autism] not there, or did we just not hear about it?

Patrick: Well, they changed the diagnosis 20 years ago, and the diagnoses have only gone up. So if they changed it to make it a broader range, well that should have compensated for the numbers, but the numbers have only gone up.

So there’s something wrong. I don’t know what’s causing it. It’s gone up at a steady rate. Let it be Wi-Fi signal, let it be food, let it be the water, phone signals, chemicals.

I don’t know what’s causing it, but we as parents find it impossible to ask questions. OceanFM: That’s one of your main frustrations, that you can’t ask questions. What do you mean by that? Ask questions of whom? And what questions? Patrick: Through the years, because of having the epilepsy with the children and all that, I’ve been in different hospitals at different times, and I often have conversations with different doctors, different consultants. And four or five them told me, they can’t talk about it. If they do, they’re going to be struck off. What’s that about? Why would they say something like that at the end of the day? . . .

Carl O’Brien can’t talk about what’s really happening either. His first story on November 23rd definitely raised concerns, so the next day, he assured us there really aren’t more autistic children in Ireland. Things are fine.

Your thoughts?

Leave a comment