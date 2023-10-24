The following is from the “Thinking Points” just put out by political economist, Dr. Toby Rogers. https://tobyrogers.substack.com/p/thinking-points-october-23-2023?fbclid=IwAR30eHYsMc4kxGNjc297r-PvIrEXT4Quie14PQK0NMaUeLSbG6zVSYiBDRY

A big adjustment In all of my years of study, I just never expected to witness the complete moral and intellectual collapse of mainstream society, yet here we are.

You see, Dr. Rogers knows what the long term cost of the autism epidemic will be. He’s well aware of what’s being covered up by the government and the medical profession when it comes to the vaccine injury.

For over 20 years I’ve watched members of the media do the bidding of the corporations that run the news: Vaccine safety can never be questioned. Autism can never be a crisis.

We have now sacrificed multiple generations of children on the high altar of corporate greed.

We have normalized disabled children in never-before-seen numbers.

Two stories just out prove my point.

Oct 23, 2023, KTVO TV, Kirksville, MO: Greenwood Interprofessional Autism Center overcomes challenges to celebrate ribbon-cutting ceremony https://ktvo.com/amp/news/local/greenwood-interprofessional-autism-center-overcomes-challenges-to-celebrate-ribbon-cutting-ceremony

This piece was about turning a former elementary school into an autism center to provide services.

What got my attention was the comment made by Missouri State Senator Cindy O’Laughlin.

"There's a lot of autism in a lot of communities here in northern Missouri," O'Laughlin said.

This dismissive comment is so irresponsible. How can a serious childhood condition be increasing at the rate autism is, and everyone be fine with it? The people in government who should be asking questions, show no interest in what’s happening to children everywhere.

Have we been so dumbed down by 20 years of an ever-increasing autism rate that no statistic gets out attention?

Another story, this one from Britain, is just as puzzling.

Oct 23, 2023, Jersey Evening Post: Lack of teaching assistants ‘huge problem’ for Jersey schools https://jerseyeveningpost.com/news/2023/10/23/lack-of-teaching-assistants-huge-problem-for-jersey-schools/

…with higher incidents of individuals with additional needs that have to be supported, and that puts additional pressure on the teachers to manage those students without a TA to aid them”….

The article was really about the lack of teaching assistants for special needs students. Buried in the report was this stunning statistic.

The JEP recently reported that there had been a 600% increase in referrals for autism and ADHD assessments in three years, jumping from 51 for ADHD and 80 for autism in 2020 to 373 for ADHD and 244 for autism in 2022.

In the period between January and August this year, there were 384 referrals for ADHD assessments and 184 for autism….

There has never been any demand for answers in the face of the enormous increases in special needs students, especially those with autism.

People act like this can go on forever, but of course it can’t. Soon it will all come crashing down.

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