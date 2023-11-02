Officials can pretend nothing is wrong in education today, but the stories that constantly flood the news spell DISASTER.

Reports blithely note there are more special needs students and they have more profound needs (and that’s why they’re building whole schools for all the kids who can’t be helped in mainstream schools).

Sadly no one seems to care. The numbers are expected to continually increase, especially when it comes to autism.. Somehow this is now NORMAL.

Actually any thinking person looking beyond the press coverage has to recognize that this can’t continue forward. We will run out of money.

If nothing else, we’ll have to take from general education funds to pay for special needs kids.

Here’s a look at the last three days. Things are not good.

SCOTLAND

Nov 1, 2023, Head Topics: Angry West Lothian parents demand more help for ASN kids https://headtopics.com/uk/angry-west-lothian-parents-demand-more-help-for-asn-kids-48231226

Angry West Lothian parents staged a protest this week demanding more help for children with additional support needs.

A petition has also been launched seeking to “end the special education crisis in Scotland”, which over 18,000 people have signed. They say mainstream teachers aren’t trained properly in dealing with kids who have complex needs and there are insufficient spaces and unacceptable waiting times for special education school spaces….

The Scottish Government says the number of school pupils with additional support needs has “increased substantially” since 2010 with spending reaching a record high of £830 million [$1B] in 2021/22….

Bedford, England

Nov 1, 2023, Bedford.gov: Bedford Borough Council bosses visit site of new £26million [$32M] SEN school https://www.bedford.gov.uk/VisitToNewSENSchool

The school on Hillgrounds Road will have places for 200 children and young people from across Bedford Borough. It will provide vital education for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities, aged 2-19, whose needs have been identified as requiring specialist educational placements. The children attending this new school will predominantly have profound and multiple learning disabilities, severe learning disabilities and autism….

Bedford Borough has seen an 18% increase in the number attending SEN schools in the last four years.

INDIANA

Oct 31, 2023, Fox 59, Indianapolis, IN: Parents, lawmakers react to state decision to move forward with new autism therapy rate https://fox59.com/indianapolitics/parents-lawmakers-react-to-state-decision-to-move-forward-with-new-autism-therapy-rate/

Indiana is one step closer to a decrease in funds for autism therapy after the State Budget Committee did not make a motion to strike a review of the FSSA’s proposed reimbursement for ABA from last Friday’s agenda.

Although some objections were raised, the rate as is still stands meaning the FSSA’s $68 per hour rate will go into effect January 1, 2024. This is down from the current average rate of $91 per hour.

IDAHO

Oct 31, 2023, KTVB TV: Idaho school funding formula falling behind on special education https://www.ktvb.com/article/news/local/local-idaho-school-funding-formula-falling-behind-on-special-education/277-a7f4ebf9-ff6e-486f-91b5-c5166d204c59

Idaho public schools are behind $66 million in annual funding for special education; districts are forced to come up with the money themselves.

Idaho's special education funding formula is in line for a potential overhaul, according to Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction's Office….

"I've never, in all my years in a school, seen a situation where a school told a student or a family, we're sorry, we can't afford to provide your child what they need. I've never seen that happen," Cantrell said. "What happens is they provide for the child. They meet the needs. But the question comes up in a finite system - where you only have 'X' amount of money - if we choose to meet the needs for this student, what are we not going to do over here as a result of that?"

Del Norte, CA

Oct 30, 2023, Wild Rivers Outpost: 'My Kid's Getting Screwed'; DNUSD Special Ed Students Losing Out On Education Due To Staffing Shortage https://wildrivers.lostcoastoutpost.com/2023/oct/30/del-norte-special-ed/

Linda Vang says her son hasn’t attended a full day of school since the year began on Sept. 5. Vang’s oldest, Andrew Deen, is a junior at Del Norte High School, has autism and is non-verbal and requires support from two behavioral intervention assistants. Andrew lost about two months of education last year following a negative encounter with a substitute for the person who normally worked with him.

This year, so far, Andrew has been dismissed as early as 11:30 a.m., though Del Norte High gets out at 3:10 p.m., Vang said. As of Oct. 19, Vang says she has been picking Andrew up at 2:15 p.m.

“At the beginning of the school year, for the first week, they had dismissed him,” Vang said. “

"They didn’t have any staff for him so he missed the first day of school. He missed a week of school because they didn’t have the staff.”

Of the roughly 4,000 students enrolled at DNUSD schools, between 18-21 percent have IEPs. According to Elston, this is higher than the state average of between 10-20 percent….

DNUSD spent about $11.1 million in special education last year, Napier said. About $5.78 million came from the district’s general fund, he said.

DNUSD’s overall budget is about $60 million, Harris said.

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