It’s hard to keep up with all the announcements of brand new special schools or expansions of current ones in England and Wales.

In fact, it’s breathtaking. Here’s a look from the February—March so far.

Kirklees: Expansion to go ahead for Kirklees special school

Woodley School and College, which caters for pupils up to the age of 19 with complex autism, will expand over time to 194 places, helping to meet the increased demand across the district.

Isle of Wight: East Cowes’ studio school could be used to increase places for SEN children

A former school building in East Cowes could be brought back into use as part of a plan to increase school places for children with special educational needs (SEN). . . . It would be a phased programme of increasing places, she said, as the council cannot ‘carry on’ with the amount it spends on educating the approximately 70 children outside a school setting.

Worthing: West Sussex has a new school for special needs children

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/education/west-sussex-has-a-new-school-for-special-needs-children-everything-you-need-to-know-4542564

“We are a school for children with additional needs – those with autism, Asperger's Syndrome, ADHD, specific learning difficulties, social and emotional mental health issues, as well as children who have been absent from school for a long time and are struggling to get back within large groups. “It is vital that a school like ours is part of the local offer.”

Acklam: Plans for special needs school approved

Councillors have approved plans for a new secondary school for pupils with severe learning difficulties. . . . At a meeting on Thursday, the planning committee voted to accept proposals for school, serving 70 pupils aged 11-16, on Sandy Flatts Lane.

Swindon: New SEND school spaces to be created in Swindon with £22m [$28M] funding https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-wiltshire-68456251.amp

Swindon Borough Council will spend £22.4m [$28M over the next four years to build the school, and also create 66 new places at four existing schools.

Houghton Regis: Plans submitted to expand Houghton Regis special needs school by using former college campus

If approved, 115 extra spaces would be created for students with autism. . . . It added: “A growth in demand for special school provision within Central Bedfordshire has resulted in increased placements within the independent sector and outside of Central Bedfordshire. “From September 2017 to September 2023, Central Bedfordshire experienced an almost 94 per cent increase in EHC plans. This compares to 65 per cent nationally.” . . .

Mottram: New Special Needs School Approved in Mottram

Robertson Construction North West has recently received approval to commence the construction of a new 43,460 sq ft school in Mottram, . . .

Havering: Havering Council moving forward with new Gidea Park special school

The 300-place school will cater to children aged four to 19 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and could be built on Balgores Field starting next year. . . . The whole project is expected to cost around £33.4million [$43M], which the council said it would be spending out of its basic needs funds. The move comes after a council report pointed out a steady increase across all areas of SEND needs in Havering’s schools. The current capacity in schools, the report said, was not enough to meet these needs with an increase from 557 SEND children in mainstream provision in 2018 to 904 in 2022. This is forecast to rise to 1,627 in 2025 and 2,388 in 2029.

Weavering: Specialist secondary school to gain 60 places in £2.5m [$3.2M] expansion

A school catering to pupils with educational needs is expanding to create 60 new places. . . . It means the specialist secondary school, based in Weavering, will increase its number of students from 280 to 340 from September this year. The Kent County Council (KCC) Children, Young People and Education cabinet committee will next week be asked to authorise the allocation of £2,545,000 [$3.2M] from its “high needs provision” budget. . . . Documents to go before the committee on January 16 show there has been an increase in EHCPs of 1,197 (6.8%) between January 2022-23 and totals 18,930 across the county. The papers state: “The number of EHCPs have increased each year since 2010. "Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) remains the most common primary need type with 42.7% of children and young people with an EHCP (0-25 years) having ASD identified as their primary need. This is an increase from 41.2% in January 2020.”

Worcs: A Beacon of Hope: Aurora Wilden View School Opens in Worcestershire for Students with Additional Learning Needs

With a capacity to welcome 76 pupils aged five to 19, the school is not just a building; it's a sanctuary where every child is seen, heard, and supported. . . . The school is designed to cater to students who have faced considerable challenges in traditional settings, particularly those who have been out of education for an extended period. It specializes in supporting children with social, emotional, and mental health issues, and provides assistance for students diagnosed with or in the process of being diagnosed with autism.

Wales: Education chief says benefits of £43m [$54M] Swansea special school ‘immense’

“It’s got to a point where it needs to be built,” said Ms Morgan-Rees at a council scrutiny meeting. . . . The council announced plans last autumn to merge Swansea’s two special schools – Ysgol Crug Glas, on Croft Street in the city centre, and Ysgol Pen-y-Bryn, Morriston – in 2025 ahead of building a new £43 million special school off Mynydd Garnllwyd Road, . . . The aim is for the new school to have 350 places, around 100 more than are provided currently by Ysgol Crug Glas and Ysgol Pen-y-Bryn, and open in September 2028. It would cater for three to 18-year-olds. . . . The panel also heard that Swansea has 38 specialist teaching facilities at its mainstream schools which catered for pupils with special or additional needs, and that there was evidence that demand for such provision was increasing.

Retford: More places for Nottinghamshire special school\

. . . In an exciting development, an extra 35 places are being created at St Giles Special School in Retford, increasing its capacity from 170 to 205 pupil places. The proposal, which has recently been out to local consultation, is part of Nottinghamshire County Council’s SEND place planning work to provide more special school places to support children and young people, providing the right support, in the right place, at the right time. . . .This school will continue to offer places to pupils with a range of special needs and has the necessary expertise to support pupils with autistic spectrum condition, a particular priority in Nottinghamshire. . . . The school’s Principal, Matt Rooney, said: “we’ve been growing year on year since 2020 and we’re really excited for our future. This additional capacity will enable us to welcome even more children and young people with special educational needs & disabilities (SEND) into our school family. “There is a high demand for high quality special school provision, and we are being inundated with requests for places at our school every week. . . . From 2021 to 2023, the county council has provided an additional 97 specialist educational places, with an investment of more than £5m. The council has also contributed to the Department for Education’s rebuild of Yeoman Park Academy to secure an additional 28 places by early 2025, and the local authority will build a new special school in the Mansfield area, which will provided up to 160 additional places.

Eastleigh: Plans for new special school in Eastleigh move forward as academy trust confirmed

. . . The new £17.9 million [$22.7M] school is intended to provide accommodation for up to 125 children aged eight to 16 with social, emotional and mental health needs and, subject to planning consent, is due to open in summer 2026. . . . . . “Like all Local Authorities, we continue to see significant demand for special school places in Hampshire and as a result, a growing use of expensive, independent non-maintained settings.

Rayleigh: Council announces plans to build 'much-needed' Send school

A plan to create a "much-needed" special needs school for more than 100 pupils has been launched by Essex County Council. A consultation has been opened over the proposal to build a new special educational needs and disabilities (Send) school in Rayleigh, Essex. . . . "We know demand for special needs places in south Essex currently outstrips supply, so this exciting new school is specifically designed to help meet this pressing need. . . .”

Wilmslow: Pupils cut ribbon at opening of new special school in Wilmslow

Conlon Construction has handed over the newly expanded Springfield School site in Wilmslow, creating up to 80 much-needed local school spaces for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Cheshire East Council awarded Conlon Construction the contract as part of our commitment to increase the number of specialist school spaces within the borough and support young people with a range of needs, including autistic spectrum condition, severe learning difficulties and profound multiple learning difficulties. . . . “We have already made considerable capital investment into increasing school places having provided over 230 new places in our special schools and resource provisions in the last five years.”

Merton: New specialist resource provision supports students with SEND

The new £1.4 million [$1.8M] facility for students with speech, language, communication needs and autism is one of seven new specialist resource provisions already open in Hertfordshire, creating more than 100 new places for pupils with special educational needs in the county’s schools. This multi-million-pound investment in the development of new SRPs is helping Hertfordshire County Council address a current gap in the county’s SEND service and meet increased need in Hertfordshire for SEND support. . . .

Kendall: £6 Million [$7.6M] SEND School Expansion is Taking Shape

Sandgate is a special school for children and young people between the ages of three and nineteen years.

Sheppey: SEND school Elmley Dray open in Minster, Sheppey, after Ofsted and Department for Education (DfE) approval

. . .And, nearly nine months after the change-of-name was announced, the independent specialist school has now been given the nod following an Ofsted inspection last month and now approval by the Department for Education (DfE). Already open and accepting applications, the school will cater for up to 40 pupils aged between nine and 19 and will feature classes of no more than eight. It is aimed to help pupils who have a diagnosis of autism, or have autistic traits, together with difficulties with mental health and anxiety.

Coventry: Demolition to make way for Coventry special education needs school on track

Work is on track to rehouse a special educational needs service which is currently being delivered by Woodfield School on two separate sites. Children from the primary and secondary schools will be brought together on one site. The move aims to allow youngsters to benefit from the additional space…. It is hoped the new school will open by September 2025.

E. Lancs: East Lancashire schools expansion plans to be considered

Several new projects that aim to create different types of more specialist school places in East Lancashire will be reviewed this week as part of ongoing work to boost SEND provision across the county. On Thursday (February 8), Lancashire County Council's cabinet will be asked to approve the budget for the full feasibility study needed to determine the cost of buildings works required to expand White Ash Special School, Oswaldtwistle. . . . Cabinet will also be asked to approve a feasibility study to create a special education needs and disabilities (SEND) unit at Brunshaw Primary School in Burnley for up to 16 children with social communication and interactions needs. . . . County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills said: "The demand for special needs provision in Lancashire continues to increase and we are working hard to address this.

Newcastle: Plan unveiled for new special school in Newcastle to cope with rising number of children with autism

Coun Kemp said: “There has been an increasing demand for services that specialise in supporting young people with autism. . . . Previous council forecasts have suggested that an extra 320 to 380 schools places for children with autism would need to be created to cope with rising demand. Plans were announced last year for an expansion of Thomas Bewick School in West Denton, which provides specialist provision for children and young people with autism from ages three to 19, to boost its capacity by up to 56 pupils.

Telford: Telford school unveils £9 million [$11M] expansion plans

The 1,533 square metre building would be a £9 million [$11M] investment and would provide education for students with special educational needs from ages seven to 16.

Notice the times I highlighted AUTISM in these reports. It’s the one specific condition named.

Regardless, I can expect that, come April, the U.K. will be celebrating autism awareness/acceptance as if it’s a good thing happening to children.

These stories cover the past month, and they will continue as they have for the past several years. I honestly think it’s too late to stop the economic disaster facing the U.K.

I could also include the stories about the thousands of children across England and Wales on the proverbial “waitlists” for an autism assessment. They will also impact the cost of special ed.

There are no words to describe the callous disregard the British have for children afflicted with autism.

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