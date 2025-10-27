SIR SIMON BARON-COHEN

On October 20th a British publication called the Conservative Woman published a piece by autism activist Jane Wills entitled, How the autism big cheese has got it all wrong.

It was all about someone familiar to many of us in the autism community for promoting the “really big lie about autism”—namely the absurd and totally baseless claim that there aren’t really more kids with autism—autism has always been around affecting adults and children equally, we just haven’t found the adults.

That person is Sir Simon Baron-Cohen. (And yes, he was knighted.)

Jane wrote:

A COUPLE of weeks ago I forced myself to watch an interview with the ‘World’s Leading Autism Expert’, Professor Sir Simon Baron-Cohen, on the podcast TRIGGERnometry. Sir Simon has won gold in the field of autism research. He was awarded a knighthood in 2022 and given a medal by the Medical Research Council in 2023. He leads a research centre that employs at least 50 staff at arguably the best university in the world (Cambridge, my alma mater). He has been granted millions of pounds of taxpayer and charity funding to support research projects over the past 40 years. He has published more than 750 articles in peer-reviewed journals and five well-received books.

During the interview Baron-Cohen described autism as “a difference and some of those differences are strengths.”

Jane continued:

There is no bigger cheese in the world of autism research than Professor Sir Simon Baron-Cohen. He has spent decades on the international conference circuit pontificating about autism. . . In brief, Sir Simon told us that autism is a problem only because society doesn’t accept people who are different. He called on the government and employers to do more to make people to feel accepted and valued. He argued that we live in an ‘ableist’ society and need better services and more open minds to allow autistic people to flourish. He reported being happy that the incidence of autism has risen from about 1 in 10,000 people in the 1970s to 1 in 30 today. He believes this reflects more awareness and acceptance, as well as additional resources being put into assessment and diagnosis. . . . Worse, he says that trying to ‘prevent autism’ amounts to ‘eugenics’ and is a short hop, skip and jump to the Holocaust – a view he has shared before:

While Baron-Cohen focuses on the high functioning side of autism when dismissing any increase, that is not the world Jane lives in with her son.

Our son’s autism has always been intimately related to the immune dysfunction, chronic eczema, crippling constipation, sleep disturbances, odd behaviours (including self-harm), communication and learning difficulties that developed during his second year of life. He regressed into the condition that we call ‘autism’ and the behavioural and personality traits are a product of changes in his biochemistry and metabolism. . . . In the past, I have suggested that we ignore the neurodiversity crew and simply re-label severe autism and win over some researchers and doctors to our point of view. I’ve suggested calling it Paediatric Intestinally Mediated Encephalitis (PIME): our son’s autism came on during infancy, it was associated with a marked deterioration in the gastrointestinal system and is evident in ongoing neuroinflammation (or encephalitis). . . .

16 years ago

Several years ago I had my own experience with Sir Simon. I wrote to him in response to an article that appeared in Forbes, The Extremely Male Brain on June 4, 2009.

The author of the piece, Elizabeth Eaves, cited Sir Simon, and here you can see why he is a value asset for those who want to cover up the link between autism and childhood vaccines.

When Simon Baron-Cohen first worked with children with autism, the disorder was found in 4 out of 10,000. Today, not quite three decades on, the rate of diagnosis is 100 in 10,000. In a study published this month in the British Journal of Psychiatry, Baron-Cohen and colleagues estimate that the true incidence is 156. . . . Scientists like Baron-Cohen, a professor of developmental psychopathology at Cambridge University and director of its Autism Research Centre, see that kind of talk as alarmist. "I don't think it's the right way to think about autism, as an epidemic," he says, sitting in a room at the Chicago Hilton, where the 2009 International Meeting for Autism Research is taking place. He has reason to be wary of hyperbole and distortions. In 1998 British gastroenterologist Andrew Wakefield published a study in the Lancet linking autism to the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella. The paper was based on only 12 subjects, and the theory has been debunked in much larger studies. Wakefield is being investigated by Britain's General Medical Council for, among other things, misrepresenting his subjects' medical records. But the vaccine theory lives on among parents who refuse to vaccinate their children, with public health consequences for the rest of the population. One reason the myth survives, no doubt, is the mystery that still surrounds the disorder's cause and apparent rise; another is the sadness families feel raising severely autistic children, who may never communicate much or live independently. Baron-Cohen has been the first to advance and test some groundbreaking ideas in the field. But as for what has caused the increase in reported cases, he doesn't put undiscovered toxins at the top of the list of suspects. "A good part" of the rise, he says, can be explained by better diagnosis and an expanded definition of autism.

Baron-Cohen emphasized that autism is a genetic disorder.

Today the strongest evidence supports a genetic theory, most likely with an additional environmental factor that interacts with the risk genes.

It always seems that buried in these pieces about autism is a vague reference to “an additional environmental factor” that is never defined, as the author did here. (All that matters is that we know it isn’t vaccines.)

I wrote an open letter to Baron-Cohen about his comments in Forbes.

In it I said this:

You obviously don't believe there really are more kids with autism. "'A good part' of the rise,' … can be explained by better diagnosis and an expanded definition of autism." HERE

It's hard to believe you're living is in the same Britain where they recently announced that one in every 60 children has autism, including one in every 38 boys.

I went on to cite several examples of the dramatic increase in AUTISTIC CHILDREN in the UK.

I left him with these questions:

Tell us about the adults who have autism like we see in children. Where they living and what are are they doing? There are hundreds of thousands of parents in Britain, desperate about the future for their kids, who'd love to know.



How will your country pay for the huge number of individuals with autism who will be aging out into the adult population and who will live long lives dependent on the British taxpayers?

I added this:

I'd like you to show us the 30, 50, and 70 year old adults who display the same symptoms of classic autism that we see in children, the non-verbal adults in diapers, banging holes in walls and spinning in circles.

I must say that I was impressed that Baron-Cohen did respond to me very quickly.

Dr. Baron Cohen Responds

Baron-Cohen again stressed that he believes there is a so far undiscovered adult population with autism.

I think many children in the old days were overlooked and that we are getting much closer to the true rate in the population these days. In that sense, the fact that more cases are being diagnosed could be seen as an achievement, that we are getting much better at identifying such children. If some note of alarm was needed, perhaps it should be over all those individuals who were missed in the old days, and who are now being better recognized. I sense that you and some of your readers on this blog wonder why I am not alarmed at what some call an "epidemic" of autism. Personally, I prefer to restrict the term 'epidemic' for contagious diseases, though I recognize others may use it differently. My speculation (and that's all it is) is that we are nowadays much closer to identifying the "true" rate of autism spectrum conditions in the population. In other words, rather than there being some runaway escalation of autism, we have year by year simply become better at detection. What I am alarmed about is not the increase but the state of services (or lack of them) available for people with autism and Asperger Syndrome. It upsets me deeply that parents may still feel grossly unsupported at home, or that adults with autism spectrum conditions feel totally ignored by the health and social services. It makes me very sad that many able adults with Asperger Syndrome feel isolated and are unemployed. I continue to highlight these major inadequacies in the system whenever I get the opportunity to do so, since we cannot remain silent whilst people are suffering.

On June 15, 2009, I published additional comments from Baron-Cohen. He agreed with me that we need to definitely look for the adults with autism, and we need to figure out why so many children experience a loss of learned skills and regress into autism.

A couple of quick replies: 1) I agree we need a good prevalence study of ADULTS with autism spectrum conditions, and I haven't seen a study like this! 2) Kids who show regression are also a very important subgroup to understand. 3) I have no vested interest in denying a role for vaccines and remain open-minded about causes of autism. but the evidence for a link between autism and vaccines is not very consistent. 4) I do certainly believe autism spectrum conditions have increased hugely. It is the reasons behind this increase that are a matter of debate.

Baron-Cohen seemed very open minded and receptive to other people’s ideas in his response, but in truth, his mission has always been to make the autism epidemic go away by pretending that we just haven’t found the adults.

He is the well credentialed expert who champions neurodiversity and autism acceptance. He welcomes more autism because it is, for him, proof of all the greater awareness and better diagnosing going on.

AND if autism has always been around at whatever the current rare is, then there’s no link to all the vaccines kids get today.

So, when is it going to stop?

When will we become fully aware of all the autism around us? When will doctors finally get the diagnosing right?

In 2009 when I first wrote about Baron-Cohen, the autism rate increased that year from one in 150 children, one in 92 boys to one in 110 children, one in 68 boys.

In 2012, it rose to one in 88 children, one in 54 boys.

And the non-stop increases have continued until the latest rate of one in 31 children, one in 19 boys in 2025.

And seriously, no one who has watched these increases expects this to be the final tally. Already the rate in California is one in 19 children, one in 12 boys. Again, no alarms are going off. No one is desperate for answers. ANY INCREASE IN AUTISM IS ACCEPTABLE.

It seems Baron-Cohen’s purpose is to keep the “really big lie about autism” going, no matter how bad things get. And his is just one voice out there. In January I wrote about the decades of deceit and cover-up whenever there was an increase in autism from our health officials.

It's time to put new people in charge

Despite what Baron-Cohen wrote back to me in 2009, he wasn’t interested in looking for the adults with autism, especially the one third of them with profound autism.

And he wasn’t interested in why so many children regress into autism.

The powers that be don’t want to fund that research or for the truth about autism to come out.

Baron-Cohen is happy to leave autism as the perpetual mystery we have all the time in the world to figure out. Mainstream medicine and federal health officials (at least until Robert Kennedy took over at HHS) have shown no real interest in what causing autism because in truth, they already know.

ALL THAT MATTERS IS THAT THE REALLY BIG LIE ABOUT AUTISM LIVES ON SO WE CAN COVER UP WHAT VACCINES HAVE DONE AND CONTINUE TO DO TO CHILDREN.

So Baron-Cohen will go on teaching at Cambridge University and be cited by the media as an autism expert. He’s saying exactly what corporate interests want him to say.

What will finally expose all the lies and deceit is THE CHILDREN. This disabled population is already profoundly changing education and eventually the cost of lifetime care will bankrupt the entire system.

If you don’t believe me, just spend a few minutes on my website, Loss of Brain Trust .

Just scan the headlines and see all the accommodations being made to educate of these disabled children. Notice the bankrupting costs and the endless parade of new special schools being built. This is what autism is doing currently, and it’s only going to get worse.

Maybe when the cost of autism finally buries us Sir Simon Baron-Cohen can tell us what to do.

