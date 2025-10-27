Anne’s Substack

Jane Wills
Great to have this history Anne - testimony to your persistence in trying to get to the truth. RFK Junior recently said that we need to do the studies that were stopped by the persecution of Wakefield and colleagues - to understand what has gone wrong for our children, why their bowels aren't working and the link to the brain. We have to hope this happens sooner rather than later before even more children are permanently disabled. SBC is doing nothing to help this happen. He is helping to prop up the status quo and as you say, championing 'the really big lie about autism'.

Moorea Maguire
And when we point out the encephalopathy and debilitating health problems faced by many autistic children, they say we're shaming them for needing help. 🤯 They always steer the conversation back to autism so they don't have to think about the severe health problems that sometimes accompany it.

