September 22, 2025 was a dream come true for many of us in the autism community. President Trump’s press conference on autism finally addressed autism as a real epidemic with an environmental cause. He said stopping the epidemic was the most important task his administration faced.

During the press conference Trump talked at length about the crisis we’re facing with the incredible increases over the past 25 years. He strongly linked autism to both Tylenol use during pregnancy and the vaccine schedule.

We did not hear about better diagnosing/greater awareness/no real increase or about neuro diversity.

This was unprecedented. There has never been anyone in public health in the US that has ever used the word CRISIS when speaking about autism like Dr. Mehmet Oz did today.

For over two decades our health officials have marginalized and downplayed what autism doing to children. In January I wrote about the past quarter century of lies and cover-up surrounding the autism epidemic, naming the officials who happily told us each increase in autism was no real increase at all.

Today the suffering of these children and the suffering of their families became real, thanks to President Trump and his administration. Autism will be addressed as the existential crisis it clearly is.

President Trump talked about spreading out the childhood vaccine schedule as a way to prevent autism

They pump so much stuff into those beautiful little babies. It’s a disgrace. . . . I think it’s very bad. . . .

You have a little child, little fragile child and you get a vat of 80 different vaccines. . . . Ideally, a woman won’t take Tylenol, and on the vaccines, it would be good, instead of on visit where they pump the baby, load it up with stuff, you do it over a period of four times or five times. . . .

Trump talked about “families being destroyed over this.”

We want no mercury in the vaccine. We want no aluminum in the vaccine. The MMR, I think, should be taken separately. . . . All three should be taken separately. It seems to be that when you mix them, there could be a problem. . . . And then hepatitis B is sexually transmitted. There’s no reason to give a baby that’s almost just born hepatitis B. So I would say, wait till the baby is 12 years old.

Robert Kennedy actually sounded an alarm about finding the cause of autism, something no US health official has ever done.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.:

I ordered HHS to launch an unprecedented all agency effort to identify all cause of autism, including toxic and pharmaceutical exposures. At President Trump’s urging NIH, FDA, CDC and CMS are turning over every stone to identify the ideology of the autism epidemic, and how patients and parents can prevent and reverse this alarming trend. . . .

Kennedy talked about the past 20 years of NIH genetic research on autism which he called “politically safe and entirely fruitless.”

He said he’s replacing “the institutional culture of politicized science and corruption with evidence based medicine.”

Kennedy said no area of research is off limits, and he promised total transparency.

He said that HHS is looking at both clinical and laboratory studies that suggest a link between Tylenol and autism and ADHD. He urged caution regarding acetaminophen for both pregnant women and children.

Kennedy talked about Leucovorin, which is folinic acid, a medication in a form of folic acid, an essential B vitamin, as a treatment for autism.

Autism is a complex disorder with a multi factorial ideology. We are continuing to investigate a multiplicity of potential with no areas taboo,

VACCINES

One area that we are closely examining, as the President mentioned, is vaccines. Some 40 to 70 percent of mothers who have children with autism believe that their child was injured by a vaccine. President Trump believes that we should be listening to these mothers instead of gaslighting and marginalizing them like prior administrations. Some of our friends like to say we should believe all women, but some of these same people have been silencing and demonizing these mothers for three decades because research on the potential link between autism and vaccines has been actively suppressed in the past. It will take time for an honest look at this topic by scientists. But I want to reassure people in the autism community that we will be uncompromising and relentless in our search for answers. We will perform the studies that should have been performed 25 years ago. Whatever the answer is, we will tell you what we find. We are researching this issue to all three agencies. . . .

Kennedy promised gold standard research and academic freedom.

Next NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya talked about the Autism Data Science Initiative “to turbocharge autism research” with $50 million to be spent on 13 different research project.

FDA Director Marty Makary then spoke. He talked about the impact of severe autism on children. He made the startling statement: “It may be entirely preventable.”

He talked about acetaminophen research that shows a convincing link to autism.

Makary was followed by Dr. Mehmet Oz the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Oz announced that Medicaid would now cover Leucovorin for autistic children, calling it “the first FDA recognized treatment pathway for autism.”

The five fold increased prevalence of autism over the past 25 years demands a ragid response.

There was moving testimony from mothers.

The first speaker talked about her “profoundly autistic” nonverbal five year old son and her gratitude for what the administration is doing.

The next mother expressed the same feeling, sayin, “This day is a day I never thought would happen.”

Trump spoke again about vaccines.

Break up the doctor visits

Don’t let them pump your baby up with the largest pile of stuff you’ve ever seen in your life going into the delicate little body of a baby. Even if it’s two years, three years, four years, you just break it up into I would say, five. Let’s say four. Four visits to the doctor instead of one. We’re in the process of taking out mercury and aluminum. Now you know what mercury is. You know what aluminum is. Who the hell wants that pumped into a body. . . .

Trump talked again about separating the MMR vaccine.

He recounted the story of a woman employee whose healthy son was injured by a vaccine. Several time he repeated his advice of not taking Tylenol and spreading out childhood vaccines.

The media

The mainstream media, as expected, denounced the whole idea that there was a link to Tylenol while ignoring the concerns the speakers shared over vaccines.

Here are a few examples of the headlines, citing the Tylenol link with no mention of the vaccine connection.

ABC News: Trump administration recommends pregnant women limit Tylenol, contradicting medical guidance CNN: Trump links autism to acetaminophen use during pregnancy, despite decades of evidence it’s safe BBC: Trump urges pregnant women to avoid Tylenol over unproven autism link NPR: Trump blames Tylenol for autism. Science doesn't back him up NY Times: Trump Administration Live Updates: President Ignores Science by Linking Autism to Vaccines and a Common Painkiller Reuters: Trump links autism to Tylenol and vaccines, claims not backed by science

This was to be expected. Members of the media, like our previous health officials, have no real interest in autism or its cause. For years NIH wasted millions on dead-end research that never came to any findings EXCEPT: STUDIES SHOW NO LINK.

Today’s press conference is a new chapter in autism. YES, vaccines are a factor. Previous studies were designed solely to exonerate vaccines.

There will be a new and open look into the cause of autism. And it is my hope that important research on CHILDREN WHO REGRESSED will be done. Dr. Toby Rogers, during a recent Senate hearing, revealed that the MIND Institute at UC Davis found that 88 percent of autistic children REGRESS. We have to study those children to see what preceded their decline. The late Dr. Bernadine Healy, former head of NIH, called for this research in 2008. IT’S NEVER BEEN DONE.

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)