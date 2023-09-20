Two stories from Ireland, one week apart, got my attention. Both were about moms with autistic sons, both age nine, both severe, both families getting no help from the Health Service Executive. And most chilling of all, both mothers describe their lives as being prisoners in our own home. They have to deal with violent behavior from their disabled sons.

The story on September 10th from the Independent was titled, ‘I love my son but I’m scared of him… we are prisoners in our own home’ – mother of severely autistic boy (9) who needs urgent care. https://m.independent.ie/irish-news/i-love-my-son-but-im-scared-of-him-we-are-prisoners-in-our-own-home-mother-of-severely-autistic-boy-9-who-needs-urgent-care/a1408624055.html

“At a minimum, we require urgent respite services,” his mother added. “Urgent for the sake of the younger children’s lives and our mental health.

We are all prisoners in our own home and the other children are suffering terribly. We are scared in our own home of our nine-year-old, who we know is only going to get bigger and stronger.”

When asked a series of questions about the concerns outlined by Harrison’s mother, a spokesperson for HSE/South East Community Healthcare said it was aware of the child’s case but could not comment specifically.

They said: “At this time, our staff and the families we support are coping with waiting times and staffing shortages which mean that often our service falls short of what people and families expect, and what our staff would want to deliver. Because of a limited pool of qualified and experienced staff, many of our teams are working with fewer members than they need…

[We] regret where there is an extensive waiting time for an assessment or for supports and therapies that would help children and their family.”…

“At a minimum, we require urgent respite services,” his mother added. “Urgent for the sake of the younger children’s lives and our mental health. We are all prisoners in our own home and the other children are suffering terribly. We are scared in our own home of our nine-year-old, who we know is only going to get bigger and stronger.” …

“At this time, our staff and the families we support are coping with waiting times and staffing shortages which mean that often our service falls short of what people and families expect, and what our staff would want to deliver. Because of a limited pool of qualified and experienced staff, many of our teams are working with fewer members than they need… [We] regret where there is an extensive waiting time for an assessment or for supports and therapies that would help children and their family.”

Then on September 17th the Irish Mirror published, “Mum of autistic boy pleads for support: 'I'm a prisoner in my own home'” https://www.irishmirror.ie/news/irish-news/mum-autistic-boy-pleads-support-30956056.amp

Jayne Brogan, 41, said her nine-year-old boy Deakon is missing out on his childhood - and his behaviour is making life hell for the entire family

A desperate mum whose autistic son has not gone to school for four years is pleading with the HSE to give him the supports he needs.

Jayne Brogan, 41, said her nine-year-old boy Deakon is missing out on his childhood - and his behaviour is making life hell for the entire family.

The mum-of-four from Balbriggan in north Co Dublin said the Covid lockdowns compounded the problem and she is now a prisoner in her own home.

She told the Irish Sunday Mirror: “Deakon was going to school, not every day but some days, then lockdown happened and when it reopened he refused to go back.

“He now has a phobia of leaving the house. He should be in fourth class, but he’s had no education.

“I’m not allowed to leave the house or my friends aren’t allowed to come into the house. I’m like a prisoner in my own home. …

“He has no social skills, he won’t go out to play, he won’t wear clothes, he’s going around in pyjamas. He has 27 pairs of pyjamas.”

Jayne said Deakon’s angry outbursts are taking their toll on his brothers Andrew, 17, Tom, 12 and seven-year-old Lincoln….

Ex soldier Jayne worked as a fitness instructor for a time but she said Deakon no longer lets her leave the house - and gets violent if she does. She revealed: “He’s getting very violent. “I had to call up to one of my neighbours the other day... He came up and got me and he thumped the back off me all the way home.

“He took a knife out of the kitchen press... I have to have all the knives locked away….

Jayne said Deakon has had no support from the HSE [The Health Service Executive] and the family has had no respite services.

She praised the new educational officer in Balbriggan who has “gone out of his way” to try and help the family but has had no success to date.

She said: “They [HSE] have no staff, that is what I’ve been told. I don’t know where to go, I don’t know where to turn….

The HSE said it could not comment on individual cases but confirmed that its North Dublin community healthcare team is “engaged with this boy and his family”.

A HSE spokeswoman added: “We are sorry to those families who have had a poor experience in trying to access our services.”

The government is failing families of autistic children, and these children with severe needs will be adults in the next decade. If the social services are unable to help parents right now, what will happen when all these children age out of school?

It’s important to remember that this about more than a boy from Co Dublin and a boy from Co Wexford. One in every 21 children in school in Ireland has autism, one in every 13 boys.

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