SoloD
3h

A few weeks after my child was born, slightly premature, someone dressed in a nurses costume walked in with a 20 ml syringe and some papers and asked if we were ready to have her vaccinated for HEPB.

I replied by asking if the child was in danger of contacting HEPB in the incubator? In the food? From her mother? From the nurses?

No, of course not, came the reply.

So where then could the baby get HEPB? I asked.

From dirty needles and unprotected sex with an IV drug user, was the reply.

I responded by telling them we would address that in sixteen years, and the "nurse" went away.

A few days later the "head nurse" came in with a 20-30 ml syringe and some papers and asked if we were ready to have our 4.5 pound child vaccinated for pertussis?

I replied by asking if the child was in danger of contacting pertussis in the incubator? In the food? From her mother? From the nurses?

No, of course not, came the reply.

So where then could the baby get pertussis? I asked.

From other kids at day care and in school, was the reply....

My retort began, She is not in day care nor in school. She is with her mother every day. So no we do not want her to be vaccinated for pertussis.

The "head nurse" challenged me with this, "I do not understand why you do not want to protect your daughter from such a deadly disease".

Me: Ok, what are the odds of a child getting pertussis?

The "head nurse", one in 35 thousand.

Me: Is the shot 100% effective?

The "head nurse", no of course not, it is only 15% effective. That is why the children get four shots spread over a year.

Me: Ok lets do the arithmetic, 1/35000 x (1+.15 + .15 + .15 + .15) = 1/56000

Me: do you understand that you are telling the parents that their premature child could benefit from metabolizing 120 ml of medicine with a theoretical reduction in disease contagion from 1/35000 to 1/56000?

The "head nurse" replied, yes.

Me: we will pass on that too.

The "head nurse": I still do not understand why you do not want to protect your daughter.

Me: What are the side effects of the vaccine, especially for a premature baby ?

The "head nurse": well... uhh...

Me: end of discussion.

A few years later my reading on the subject revealed that the pertussis vaccine is the one that makes girls autistic.

David O'Halloran
16m

All vaccination is medical barbarism based on nothing. No amount of ''peer reviewed papers" in medical journals can change dangerous, useless, poison into anything else. No person should ever have taken a vaccine not ever should again. Vaccination is the greatest and most damaging medical scam in all of history and that is saying something as we all know there have been quiet a few others over the centuries.

