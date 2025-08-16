The Hepatitis B vaccine
Imagine the predicament the vaccine cartel is in. There can never be even a hint that any vaccine has safety concern, yet questions are being raised about giving every newborn in America a vaccine for an STD.
And with those questions comes the whole issue of ALUMINUM use in vaccines. They don’t have any legitimate safety studies and the best they could come up with is the latest population study out of Denmark that is so clearly flawed that HHS Secretary Kennedy asked the author to retrack it.
So let’s talk about the HepB vaccine and all the others with aluminum.
ALUMINUM IS THE NEW MERCURY
Dr. Ken Stoller produced this video in July on the subject.
And I just published this piece about those raising concerns.
And now thanks to The Defender and Dr. Ken Stoller, more people are talking about it.
The vaccine promoters cannot tolerate any dissent, and as more and more questions are being asked, parents get nervous. IF there is this concern about vaccines, maybe there are other things to be worried about. Maybe vaccines aren’t as safe as they keep telling us. Maybe we should hold off on the ever-increasing lineup of shots babies face at those “well baby visits.” Maybe we should research things for ourselves.
A few weeks after my child was born, slightly premature, someone dressed in a nurses costume walked in with a 20 ml syringe and some papers and asked if we were ready to have her vaccinated for HEPB.
I replied by asking if the child was in danger of contacting HEPB in the incubator? In the food? From her mother? From the nurses?
No, of course not, came the reply.
So where then could the baby get HEPB? I asked.
From dirty needles and unprotected sex with an IV drug user, was the reply.
I responded by telling them we would address that in sixteen years, and the "nurse" went away.
A few days later the "head nurse" came in with a 20-30 ml syringe and some papers and asked if we were ready to have our 4.5 pound child vaccinated for pertussis?
I replied by asking if the child was in danger of contacting pertussis in the incubator? In the food? From her mother? From the nurses?
No, of course not, came the reply.
So where then could the baby get pertussis? I asked.
From other kids at day care and in school, was the reply....
My retort began, She is not in day care nor in school. She is with her mother every day. So no we do not want her to be vaccinated for pertussis.
The "head nurse" challenged me with this, "I do not understand why you do not want to protect your daughter from such a deadly disease".
Me: Ok, what are the odds of a child getting pertussis?
The "head nurse", one in 35 thousand.
Me: Is the shot 100% effective?
The "head nurse", no of course not, it is only 15% effective. That is why the children get four shots spread over a year.
Me: Ok lets do the arithmetic, 1/35000 x (1+.15 + .15 + .15 + .15) = 1/56000
Me: do you understand that you are telling the parents that their premature child could benefit from metabolizing 120 ml of medicine with a theoretical reduction in disease contagion from 1/35000 to 1/56000?
The "head nurse" replied, yes.
Me: we will pass on that too.
The "head nurse": I still do not understand why you do not want to protect your daughter.
Me: What are the side effects of the vaccine, especially for a premature baby ?
The "head nurse": well... uhh...
Me: end of discussion.
A few years later my reading on the subject revealed that the pertussis vaccine is the one that makes girls autistic.
All vaccination is medical barbarism based on nothing. No amount of ''peer reviewed papers" in medical journals can change dangerous, useless, poison into anything else. No person should ever have taken a vaccine not ever should again. Vaccination is the greatest and most damaging medical scam in all of history and that is saying something as we all know there have been quiet a few others over the centuries.