The Hepatitis B vaccine

Imagine the predicament the vaccine cartel is in. There can never be even a hint that any vaccine has safety concern, yet questions are being raised about giving every newborn in America a vaccine for an STD.

And with those questions comes the whole issue of ALUMINUM use in vaccines. They don’t have any legitimate safety studies and the best they could come up with is the latest population study out of Denmark that is so clearly flawed that HHS Secretary Kennedy asked the author to retrack it.

So let’s talk about the HepB vaccine and all the others with aluminum.

ALUMINUM IS THE NEW MERCURY

Dr. Ken Stoller produced this video in July on the subject.

And I just published this piece about those raising concerns.

And now thanks to The Defender and Dr. Ken Stoller, more people are talking about it.

The vaccine promoters cannot tolerate any dissent, and as more and more questions are being asked, parents get nervous. IF there is this concern about vaccines, maybe there are other things to be worried about. Maybe vaccines aren’t as safe as they keep telling us. Maybe we should hold off on the ever-increasing lineup of shots babies face at those “well baby visits.” Maybe we should research things for ourselves.

