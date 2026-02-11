Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
8h

In the states, the latest criticism of RFK Jr. is that he's practicing "eugenics." Why, you ask? Because he wants to rid our country of chronic illness. You'd think everyone could agree on that, but apparently it threatens the lives of those with chronic illness. 🙄 I cannot wrap my brain around the stupidity of wanting to protect chronic illness. ❗️

Reply
Share
2 replies by Anne Dachel
David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
14h

Excellent - thanks. When you see it that way it is even more obvious. No more vaccines ever for anybody in our family. I agree that people in power now know but they can't risk going against the orthodoxy. Better to be poisoned or allow others to be poisoned and ruin the future of the race with sick kids everywhere than be shunned. People fear being exiled more than they fear injury or death. We do not work for others for money, so, within some limits, we are free to speak our minds. Most people do not and are not. It become clear to those paying any sort of critical attention, 27 years ago, with Dr Wakefield's Lancet Paper, that the cause of the increase in autism was mass vaccination. That idea never went away despite huge efforts to make it go away and now after covid most people are aware, if they will admit it or not, despite the censorship and pro vaccine BBC style propaganda. Our feeling is that mass vaccination, as we have seen it since the mid 80s, will just quietly go away. Doctors will stop pushing. Mandates will disappear. Nobody will admit fault. History will be scrubbed. Vaccines will continue but in a much smaller way and only on specific demand. It will take two generations to get over the damage and 100 years to be able to talk about it openly.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Anne Dachel and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture