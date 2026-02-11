The Last Normal Child
A child in 21st century is expected to be developmentally disabled and chronically ill
As children in the 21st century continue to decline in physical and developmental health, we should be asking ourselves why no one in charge is alarmed or even mildly concerned.
We hear nothing from groups that purport to care about children: education organizations, teachers unions, medical groups, health agencies, legislators—ALL SILENT.
Certainly there are calls for support and facilities, but nowhere is anyone demanding to know why children today are so disabled and sick.
We have lots of terms for all the learning and behavioral problems afflicting children: dyslexia, dysgraphia dyscalculia, ASD, ADD, ADHD, GDD, OCD, ODD, and the rest of the acronyms now viewed as normal and acceptable.
Our health agencies have steadfastly refused to acknowledge anything is wrong with today’s children.
Never once in the past quarter century, as autism went from being practically unknown to now a regular part of childhood, did any US health official ever admit more children actually have the disorder.
Greater awareness
These developmentally disabled children overwhelming our schools are now just commonly referred to as “neurodiverse,”—children with neurological differences that were unrecognized in the past.
Physical health problems like GI issues, allergies, asthma, diabetes, seizure disorder etc. are also plaguing modern children, but again, there’s no alarm over the stunning increases.
Why the inaction?
Having been involved with the autism community for 25 years and in contact with lots of people here in the US and abroad, I’m convinced that THE PEOPLE IN CHARGE ALL KNOW WHAT’S WRONG. They know our children are so unhealthy and dysfunctional because of the toxic exposures they are subjected to, most especially in their vaccines. We have an unsafe, unchecked, mandated, ever-expanding, liability-free vaccination schedule that pretends to provide immunity from disease, but instead injures children, making them Big Pharma customers for life.
Until Robert Kenney Jr. took over at NIH, everyone in public health was in denial. Now suddenly we’re hearing that there isn’t evidence to support the claim that vaccines don’t cause autism.
Kennedy has openly said that autism is an epidemic and something in the environment is causing it. He did this back in April 2025 when the newest autism rate, one in 31, was announced. Kennedy spoke at a press conference with leading autism expert, Dr. Walter Zahorodny, backing him up. Despite this, the cover-up continues.
For decades officials and medical experts have been steadfast in their defense of vaccines as safe and effective, and as expected, the media has been the public voice of the pharmaceutical industry declaring that the science is settled on vaccines.
IF IT WERE TRUE THAT MASS VACCINATION OF CHILDREN WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR PROFOUND DEVELOPMENTAL DAMAGE, WE’D SEE EVIDENCE OF THIS IN OUR SCHOOLS—RIGHT?
THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT WE’RE SEEING.
AND THE MEDIA TELLS US HOW SICK AND DISABLED OUR CHILDREN ARE ON A DAILY BASIS, ONLY NO ONE WANTS TO KNOW WHY IT’S HAPPENING.
I keep track of the media coverage on Loss of Brain Trust
I’ve amassed almost 12,000 stories published over that past nine years, and they document the coming collapse of everything as our sick and disabled children become a crushing economic burden that will bury us all in debt.
Here’s proof that we don’t have much time before the complete and total end of the healthy, normally functioning child.
The most common terms used in stories about how disabled our children are today are “increasing demand” and “more complex needs.” Both terms should have everyone’s attention.
Most of the stories on Loss of Brain Trust come from the US, the UK and Ireland, and the crisis is, without question, getting worse.
This is from just the past two weeks
In the UK, they can’t build special schools fast enough.
Darlington: NEW SPECIAL SCHOOL for 48
Slough: $5M to expand special school
Norwich: NEW SPECIAL SCHOOL for 100
Clacton: Special school expands, serving 160
Tongham: Elem school opening autism unit for 25
Kerry, Wales: NEW $14M SPECIAL SCHOOL planned
Telford/Wrekin: Plans for 100 more special needs places
Hampshire: Council approves 157 more special needs places in mainstream schools
Liverpool: NEW $51M SPECIAL SCHOOL for 250
Malvern: NEW SPECIAL SCHOOL FOR 120
Warrington: NEW SPECIAL SCHOOL
Norfolk: Council approves $55M for TWO NEW SPECIAL SCHOOLS
Cumbria: Autism school to address ‘massive need’
At the same time we’re seeing more special schools and more special needs places in mainstream schools, we hear about the CRUSHING SPECIAL ED DEBT and the INCREASES.
Numbers to scare you
England facing $16B “high needs” debt this year; $18B by 2028
79% of local councils in England facing bankruptcy over the cost of SPED
267,000 students in London have special needs, most common need is autism
One in every six autistic students hasn’t been in school this whole school year
Essex Co has $225M high needs SPED debt
Birmingham sees 25% increase in autistic students over three years
W. Sussex needs $41M for 100 more special needs places
Jersey: $6.2M special needs overspend, “increasingly complex special ed needs”
Gloucester sees 40% increase in autistic students over three years
Hertfordshire to spend $191M for 1,150 more special needs places
Rotherham warns it could need 1,000 more special needs places by 2030
It’s the same in Ireland where they’re adding more special classes in schools across the country. There are also stories from Canada, New Zealand and Australia where the increases in disabled children continue to mount also.
AND IN THE UNITED STATES
Here too the cost of educating so many disabled children is a growing concern as there is always increased demand for services.
Northport, AL: New autism preschool opening
Brevard, FL: New autism preschool to open
Staten Island, NY: Autistic preschoolers need more support
New Hampshire: 21% of students qualify for SPED
Georgia: One in seven students receive SPED support
Pocatello, ID: Nearly one in five students receiving SPED support
Ohio: 27% increase in students with autism
Wisconsin: More students have special needs
Manchester, NH: Rising cost of complex needs
Texas: 600%+ increase in dyslexia in schoolchildren over six years
Evanston, IL: SPED costs “skyrocketed”; $7.3M in SPED transportation in 2023-24
Mesa, AZ: Autism school expanding to serve 400
W. Virginia: SPED debt of $224M
Fewer students/more disabled
We are also seeing a number of stories announcing that school enrollment is going down at the same time there are more special needs children. It’s one more thing that never gets explained.
Oregon: Enrollment down, more spending on SPED support staff
Vermont: Enrollment down, autism driving the increase in special needs students
California: Enrollment down, more special needs students with more complex needs
Henniker, NH Enrollment down, SPED costs up
W. Virginia: Enrollment down, more special needs students
Needham, MA: Enrollment down, greater special needs costs
Keep in mind that these stories are from only the past two weeks, and they are just a sample of what’s out there. What we’re seeing is the gradual and relentless decline in children. No one is hiding it from us, but at the same time everyone seems to accept these increases. The biggest concern is MONEY. How will we pay for all these special needs students? No one seems to care where they’re all coming from.
The only things we can conclude from what’s going on are these:
THE INCREASES WILL CONTINUE. It’s inevitable.
AND EVENTUALLY ALL CHILDREN WILL HAVE SOME DISABILITY.
We’re already seeing rates of autism that are unprecedented and show no signs of leveling off. Our US rate may be one in 31 children, but in California, it’s one in 19 children. In Northern Ireland, it’s one in every 17 schoolchildren. Among the Somalis in Minneapolis, it’s one in every 16 children.
We can all see where this is going. One in 31 isn’t the final tally and everyone knows it. The stunning increase in special needs students is fueled by the explosion in autism and ADHD, and no one is willing to do anything to stop it.
And the autism rate is always four times higher for boys, so these statistics are even more horrifying if we look at those numbers.
But I don’t really expect anyone to do anything about this. We’ve been in denial for so long, that it’s way too late to suddenly be alarmed about this.
HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Walter Zahorodny may have said that there is an epidemic of autism happening back in April 2025, but I haven’t seen any other official agreeing with him, in fact they’ve continued calling it “better diagnosing” every chance they get.
Soon we won’t remember a world where children were healthy and typically developing. We will have seen the last normal child.
Catherine Austin Fitts: Investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development:
We’re poisoning the population. I call it, The Great Poisoning. We’re poisoning the population in multiple ways between the food, the spaying, the injections, and pharmaceuticals.
In the states, the latest criticism of RFK Jr. is that he's practicing "eugenics." Why, you ask? Because he wants to rid our country of chronic illness. You'd think everyone could agree on that, but apparently it threatens the lives of those with chronic illness. 🙄 I cannot wrap my brain around the stupidity of wanting to protect chronic illness. ❗️
Excellent - thanks. When you see it that way it is even more obvious. No more vaccines ever for anybody in our family. I agree that people in power now know but they can't risk going against the orthodoxy. Better to be poisoned or allow others to be poisoned and ruin the future of the race with sick kids everywhere than be shunned. People fear being exiled more than they fear injury or death. We do not work for others for money, so, within some limits, we are free to speak our minds. Most people do not and are not. It become clear to those paying any sort of critical attention, 27 years ago, with Dr Wakefield's Lancet Paper, that the cause of the increase in autism was mass vaccination. That idea never went away despite huge efforts to make it go away and now after covid most people are aware, if they will admit it or not, despite the censorship and pro vaccine BBC style propaganda. Our feeling is that mass vaccination, as we have seen it since the mid 80s, will just quietly go away. Doctors will stop pushing. Mandates will disappear. Nobody will admit fault. History will be scrubbed. Vaccines will continue but in a much smaller way and only on specific demand. It will take two generations to get over the damage and 100 years to be able to talk about it openly.