As children in the 21st century continue to decline in physical and developmental health, we should be asking ourselves why no one in charge is alarmed or even mildly concerned.

We hear nothing from groups that purport to care about children: education organizations, teachers unions, medical groups, health agencies, legislators—ALL SILENT.

Certainly there are calls for support and facilities, but nowhere is anyone demanding to know why children today are so disabled and sick.

We have lots of terms for all the learning and behavioral problems afflicting children: dyslexia, dysgraphia dyscalculia, ASD, ADD, ADHD, GDD, OCD, ODD, and the rest of the acronyms now viewed as normal and acceptable.

Our health agencies have steadfastly refused to acknowledge anything is wrong with today’s children.

Never once in the past quarter century, as autism went from being practically unknown to now a regular part of childhood, did any US health official ever admit more children actually have the disorder.

Greater awareness

These developmentally disabled children overwhelming our schools are now just commonly referred to as “neurodiverse,”—children with neurological differences that were unrecognized in the past.

Physical health problems like GI issues, allergies, asthma, diabetes, seizure disorder etc. are also plaguing modern children, but again, there’s no alarm over the stunning increases.

Why the inaction?

Having been involved with the autism community for 25 years and in contact with lots of people here in the US and abroad, I’m convinced that THE PEOPLE IN CHARGE ALL KNOW WHAT’S WRONG. They know our children are so unhealthy and dysfunctional because of the toxic exposures they are subjected to, most especially in their vaccines. We have an unsafe, unchecked, mandated, ever-expanding, liability-free vaccination schedule that pretends to provide immunity from disease, but instead injures children, making them Big Pharma customers for life.

Until Robert Kenney Jr. took over at NIH, everyone in public health was in denial. Now suddenly we’re hearing that there isn’t evidence to support the claim that vaccines don’t cause autism.

Kennedy has openly said that autism is an epidemic and something in the environment is causing it. He did this back in April 2025 when the newest autism rate, one in 31, was announced. Kennedy spoke at a press conference with leading autism expert, Dr. Walter Zahorodny, backing him up. Despite this, the cover-up continues.

For decades officials and medical experts have been steadfast in their defense of vaccines as safe and effective, and as expected, the media has been the public voice of the pharmaceutical industry declaring that the science is settled on vaccines.

IF IT WERE TRUE THAT MASS VACCINATION OF CHILDREN WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR PROFOUND DEVELOPMENTAL DAMAGE, WE’D SEE EVIDENCE OF THIS IN OUR SCHOOLS—RIGHT?

THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT WE’RE SEEING.

AND THE MEDIA TELLS US HOW SICK AND DISABLED OUR CHILDREN ARE ON A DAILY BASIS, ONLY NO ONE WANTS TO KNOW WHY IT’S HAPPENING.

I keep track of the media coverage on Loss of Brain Trust

I’ve amassed almost 12,000 stories published over that past nine years, and they document the coming collapse of everything as our sick and disabled children become a crushing economic burden that will bury us all in debt.

Here’s proof that we don’t have much time before the complete and total end of the healthy, normally functioning child.

The most common terms used in stories about how disabled our children are today are “increasing demand” and “more complex needs.” Both terms should have everyone’s attention.

Most of the stories on Loss of Brain Trust come from the US, the UK and Ireland, and the crisis is, without question, getting worse.

This is from just the past two weeks

In the UK, they can’t build special schools fast enough.

Darlington: NEW SPECIAL SCHOOL for 48 Slough: $5M to expand special school Norwich: NEW SPECIAL SCHOOL for 100 Clacton: Special school expands, serving 160 Tongham: Elem school opening autism unit for 25 Kerry, Wales: NEW $14M SPECIAL SCHOOL planned Telford/Wrekin: Plans for 100 more special needs places Hampshire: Council approves 157 more special needs places in mainstream schools Liverpool: NEW $51M SPECIAL SCHOOL for 250 Malvern: NEW SPECIAL SCHOOL FOR 120 Warrington: NEW SPECIAL SCHOOL Norfolk: Council approves $55M for TWO NEW SPECIAL SCHOOLS Cumbria: Autism school to address ‘massive need’

At the same time we’re seeing more special schools and more special needs places in mainstream schools, we hear about the CRUSHING SPECIAL ED DEBT and the INCREASES.

Numbers to scare you

England facing $16B “high needs” debt this year; $18B by 2028 79% of local councils in England facing bankruptcy over the cost of SPED 267,000 students in London have special needs, most common need is autism One in every six autistic students hasn’t been in school this whole school year Essex Co has $225M high needs SPED debt Birmingham sees 25% increase in autistic students over three years W. Sussex needs $41M for 100 more special needs places Jersey: $6.2M special needs overspend, “increasingly complex special ed needs” Gloucester sees 40% increase in autistic students over three years Hertfordshire to spend $191M for 1,150 more special needs places Rotherham warns it could need 1,000 more special needs places by 2030

It’s the same in Ireland where they’re adding more special classes in schools across the country. There are also stories from Canada, New Zealand and Australia where the increases in disabled children continue to mount also.

AND IN THE UNITED STATES

Here too the cost of educating so many disabled children is a growing concern as there is always increased demand for services.

Northport, AL: New autism preschool opening Brevard, FL: New autism preschool to open Staten Island, NY: Autistic preschoolers need more support New Hampshire: 21% of students qualify for SPED Georgia: One in seven students receive SPED support Pocatello, ID: Nearly one in five students receiving SPED support Ohio: 27% increase in students with autism Wisconsin: More students have special needs Manchester, NH: Rising cost of complex needs Texas: 600%+ increase in dyslexia in schoolchildren over six years Evanston, IL: SPED costs “skyrocketed”; $7.3M in SPED transportation in 2023-24 Mesa, AZ: Autism school expanding to serve 400 W. Virginia: SPED debt of $224M

Fewer students/more disabled

We are also seeing a number of stories announcing that school enrollment is going down at the same time there are more special needs children. It’s one more thing that never gets explained.

Oregon: Enrollment down, more spending on SPED support staff

Vermont: Enrollment down, autism driving the increase in special needs students

California: Enrollment down, more special needs students with more complex needs

Henniker, NH Enrollment down, SPED costs up

W. Virginia: Enrollment down, more special needs students

Needham, MA: Enrollment down, greater special needs costs

Keep in mind that these stories are from only the past two weeks, and they are just a sample of what’s out there. What we’re seeing is the gradual and relentless decline in children. No one is hiding it from us, but at the same time everyone seems to accept these increases. The biggest concern is MONEY. How will we pay for all these special needs students? No one seems to care where they’re all coming from.

The only things we can conclude from what’s going on are these:

THE INCREASES WILL CONTINUE. It’s inevitable.

AND EVENTUALLY ALL CHILDREN WILL HAVE SOME DISABILITY.



We’re already seeing rates of autism that are unprecedented and show no signs of leveling off. Our US rate may be one in 31 children, but in California, it’s one in 19 children. In Northern Ireland, it’s one in every 17 schoolchildren. Among the Somalis in Minneapolis, it’s one in every 16 children.

We can all see where this is going. One in 31 isn’t the final tally and everyone knows it. The stunning increase in special needs students is fueled by the explosion in autism and ADHD, and no one is willing to do anything to stop it.

And the autism rate is always four times higher for boys, so these statistics are even more horrifying if we look at those numbers.

But I don’t really expect anyone to do anything about this. We’ve been in denial for so long, that it’s way too late to suddenly be alarmed about this.

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Walter Zahorodny may have said that there is an epidemic of autism happening back in April 2025, but I haven’t seen any other official agreeing with him, in fact they’ve continued calling it “better diagnosing” every chance they get.

Soon we won’t remember a world where children were healthy and typically developing. We will have seen the last normal child.

Catherine Austin Fitts: Investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development:

We’re poisoning the population. I call it, The Great Poisoning. We’re poisoning the population in multiple ways between the food, the spaying, the injections, and pharmaceuticals.

