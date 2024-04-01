Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
Apr 1, 2024

It has not been a secret that vaccine encepthalopathy is in part facilitated by environmental toxins especially pesticides. We are addicted to pesticides it seems. But the greatest environmental factor is the vaccines themselves. This topic is not on the table in the Halls of government because they already know and given the "Bigs" run our government, there is no one who will do anything to upset the Bigs. You can wind up dead like Adrew Moulden .....

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