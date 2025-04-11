The mainstream media instantly raised an alarm about Robert Kennedy, Jr.’s autism announcement at a Cabinet meeting April 10th .

Kennedy said he intends to find the cause of autism by this September. Incredibly, news outlets expressed skepticism about every aspect of his announcement, and unsurprisingly, all of their coverage was similar.

Kennedy may think there is an epidemic of autism, but the stories out within hours were quick to claim that it’s all just better diagnosing, expanded definition and greater awareness. One in 36 children with autism, including one in 22 boys is no cause for concern.

What was important in EVERY STORY was slamming the very idea that Kennedy plans to look at the link between vaccines and autism. It seems no rate of autism is too high. We’ll learn to live with it. We just can’t look at vaccines.

Here’s how they went on the attack:

CNN: RFK Jr. claims new research effort will find cause of ‘autism epidemic’ by September

By Meg Tirrell, Sarah Owermohle and Neha Mukherjee

The US Department of Health and Human Services has launched a “massive testing and research effort” involving hundreds of scientists worldwide that will determine “what has caused the autism epidemic” by September, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Thursday. But experts expressed doubt that the research would be done in good faith, given Kennedy’s history of linking autism and vaccines despite strong evidence that the two are not connected. “We’ve launched a massive testing and research effort that’s going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world,” he told President Donald Trump in a Cabinet meeting. “By September, we will know what has caused the autism epidemic, and we’ll be able to eliminate those exposures.” . . . Rates of autism in the US have been rising, to about 1 in 36 children being identified with autism spectrum disorder in 2020, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kennedy suggested Thursday that newer numbers may show “they’re going up again,” to about 1 in 31. . . . “No link has been found between autism and vaccines, including those containing thimerosal, a mercury-based compound,” according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, part of the National Institutes of Health. . . . Kennedy doubled down on Fox News, claiming that previous vaccine safety studies were insufficient. “We’re going to look at facts,” he said. “We’re going to look at everything. Everything is on the table: our food system, our water, our air, different ways of parenting, all the kind of changes that may have triggered this epidemic.” Advocates for the autism community met the announcement with skepticism. The Autism Society of America called Kennedy’s claim “both unrealistic and misleading.”

Peter Hotez

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, is a vaccine researcher who wrote a book about his daughter, called “Vaccines Did Not Cause Rachel’s Autism.” He pointed out that autism’s causes have been “well-studied by the NIH and their grantees to the various academic health centers, and we have a lot of information. So I don’t understand what sudden new information [Kennedy’s] going to obtain by September.” More likely, Hotez said, the answer is preordained – and wrong. “He’s already got his predetermined framework for what he says causes autism when it’s actually none of those things, because autism begins in early fetal brain development before kids ever even see vaccines,” he said.

Clearly health officials, researchers and the media are very willing to let autism remain the ever-increasing disorder with no known cause, prevention or cure.

Newsweek: RFK Jr. Says US Will Know Cause of Autism 'Epidemic' by September

Gabe Whisnant and Mandy Taheri at Newsweek have doubts about the whole idea that a disorder affecting one in 36 currently should even be called an epidemic.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said during a Cabinet meeting Thursday that the United States would know the cause of what he called an "autism epidemic" by September. . . .

There really aren’t more kids with autism.

Dr. Alex Kolevzon, clinical director of Seaver Autism Center for Research and Treatment at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, told Newsweek that the increase in autism diagnosis is partially due to "new iteration[s] of the diagnostic manual," with the diagnostic criteria "steadily" broadening. "We are also diagnosing autism at younger ages due to effective screening based on recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics," Kolevzon said. "Finally, there have been major changes in laws and cultural attitudes that have made educational accommodations and behavioral therapies more readily available to affected children, thereby driving diagnostic patterns." All of these factors, he says, have "contributed significantly to rising prevalence rates." . Autism Speaks, a non-profit dedicated to autism awareness and research, said, "The increase in ASD diagnoses among young adults suggests that people may be going undiagnosed in childhood, only receiving a diagnosis in early adulthood when challenges in daily life become too difficult to manage." A spokesperson for Autism Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) told Newsweek that "there is no autism epidemic," a stance many autism advocacy organizations take, instead pointing to under or misdiagnosing in previous years. "We have come a long way in our understanding of autism, and better understanding has led to higher rates of diagnosis. This is nothing to panic about, and it certainly isn't proof of an environmental cause of autism," the spokesperson said. . . .

Nathaniel Weixel at the Hill doesn’t see more autism either.

The Hill: RFK Jr.: ‘By September we will know what has caused the autism epidemic’

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has launched a “massive testing and research effort” that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said will determine the cause of rising childhood autism rates in the country. Kennedy, a longtime vaccine critic who helped found one of the most prominent anti-vaccine organizations, has spent decades religiously promoting the theory that childhood vaccines have led to an increase in autism and chronic illnesses, despite studies repeatedly showing otherwise. The federal government spent more than $300 million on autism research in 2023, according to the most recent figure available. Former President Biden in January signed a five-year extension of the Autism CARES Act to authorize nearly $2 billion for autism research. . . . No reliable study has shown a link between autism spectrum disorder and any vaccine, but Trump on Thursday without any basis said autism could be caused by “something artificial” and “maybe it’s a shot.” . . . Trump and Kennedy have expressed concern about rising autism rates, but experts have attributed the increase to better awareness of symptoms in children and changing criteria to diagnose autism spectrum disorder in kids.

Zac Anderson at USA Today reported that it’s in bad taste to call autism an epidemic. He’s happy to accept the claims of the CDC that their vaccines don’t cause autism.

USA Today: Kennedy says HHS will know cause of 'autism epidemic' by September

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Thursday during a meeting of President Donald Trump's Cabinet that he expects his agency will soon know the cause of the "autism epidemic." "By September we will know what has caused the autism epidemic," Kennedy said. "And we'll be able to eliminate those exposures." Characterizing autism as an epidemic will likely anger many, especially those in the autism community who do not view being autistic as something to be eradicated, though for others, it may be welcome. The CDC says that some people with autism spectrum disorder have "a known difference, such as a genetic condition. Other causes are not yet known." "Scientists believe there are multiple causes of ASD that act together to change the most common ways people develop," the agency says. . . .. After Kennedy's remarks, Trump said without any basis that autism could be caused by "something artificial" and "maybe it's a shot." "There will be no bigger news conference than that...," Trump said. "If you can come up with that answer where you stop taking something, you stop eating something, or maybe it's a shot. But something's causing it." Kennedy is known for anti-vaccine views and has spread debunked claims that vaccines cause autism. . . . They say that the major drivers of the increase in U.S. autism rates are an expanded definition that includes more types of behaviors and more widespread awareness and diagnoses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says many studies have looked at whether there is a connection between vaccines and autism and "to date, the studies continue to show that vaccines are not associated with" autism.

Cheyenne Haslett over at ABC News doesn’t see an increase in autism either.

ABC News: RFK Jr. pledges an answer to the 'autism epidemic' by September

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/rfk-jr-pledges-answer-autism-epidemic-september/story?id=120694914

Kennedy said he believes as many as 1 in 31 children have autism. . . . Scientists have been studying the cause of autism for decades, and have identified genetics and several other factors as possibly playing a role. It is true that estimated autism rates have climbed in the past 20 years, however experts say these rising rates are likely largely due to better awareness, a wide definition of autism spectrum disorder, and better access to services, leading to more children being screened and diagnosed. It's possible that a yet-unknown factor is also contributing to the increase. . . . At the Cabinet meeting, Kennedy said that he believes those rates have risen, per new data to be released, to 1 in 31 children. In a later interview on Fox News, Kennedy said the National Institute of Health would oversee the study and that it would look into "everything." . . .

AP reporter Amanda Seitz wrote the coverage for PBS. She cited Autism Speaks as proof that vaccines don’t cause autism, and she’s sure kids have always had autism at whatever the current rate is.

PBS: WATCH: RFK Jr. orders HHS to determine the cause of autism by September

There’s scientific consensus that childhood vaccines don’t cause autism. Leading autism advocacy groups, including Autism Speaks, agree. . . . Some of that increase is due to increased awareness and a change in how the disability is diagnosed. For decades, the diagnosis was given only to kids with severe problems communicating or socializing and those with unusual, repetitive behaviors. But around 30 years ago, the term became shorthand for a group of milder, related conditions known as ″autism spectrum disorders.” Milder autism cases are far more common than severe ones. With improved screening and autism services, diagnosis is increasingly happening at younger ages, too. And there’s been more awareness and advocacy for Black and Hispanic families, leading to an increase in autism diagnosed among those groups. . . . Scientists have since ruled out a link between vaccines and autism, finding no evidence of increased rates of autism among those who are vaccinated compared to those who are not. . . .

Brian Niemietz at the NY Daily News announced that 5.4 million adults also have autism.

NY Daily News: RFK Jr. orders study to determine cause of autism by September

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy has authorized a study that aims to determine the cause of autism by September. The 71-year-old political scion, who has long claimed that childhood vaccines are responsible for the disorder, shared his plans on Thursday during a Cabinet meeting with Trump. Kennedy said the “massive testing and research effort” would involve hundreds of scientists. The president supported the study and seemingly entertained the idea that vaccines are to blame for autism. . . . While the cause of autism remains a bit of a mystery — despite persistent claims by internet conspiracy theorists — the scientific community has largely been in agreement that childhood vaccines are not a contributing factor. The Centers for Disease Control, now under Kennedy’s purview, has too concluded that no links have been found between receiving vaccines and the neurodevelopmental disorder that affects an estimated 5.4 million American adults. . . .

Forbes’ Antonio Pequeño IV reported that there really aren’t more children with autism. We’re just doing such a great job recognizing autism like we never did before.

Forbes: RFK Jr. Promises To Identify Caus e Of Autism By September — What To Know About His Claim

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a televised presidential cabinet meeting Thursday that his agency will investigate and identify the cause of rising autism rates in the U.S. by September, though scientists have said a large part of the jump in rates are linked to improvements in autism awareness and diagnoses. . . . Scientific studies have continuously shown no link between vaccines and autism spectrum disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which cited its own studies and a review from the National Academy of Medicine. What Is Known About The Increase In Autism Rates? . . .The National Institutes of Health have said it is likely that the increase in autism prevalence, based on epidemiologic studies, is largely rooted in expanding diagnostic criteria for autism and the establishment of an autism spectrum, which is used to identify varying degrees of autism characteristics and challenges. Other factors could include autism screening improvements and increases in risk factors for autism spectrum disorder like the rise in births to older parents, according to the National Institutes of Health. Researchers from Rutgers University have also suggested potential genetic and environmental factors could contribute to the increase, though the specifics of those factors are not clear. . . .

First of all, I would really like to see a few of the 5.4 million autistic adults that the NY Daily News says are out there. Where are the 40, 60 and 80 year olds with the signs of classic autism: head banging, non-verbal, wearing diapers, and in need of constant care. And I want to see the autistic adults who started out normally developing, but then suddenly or gradually lost learned skills and regressed into autism. This happens to over a third of our kids with autism.

The real message from the media covering this story is this: WE DON’T WANT TO LOOK. WE DON’T WANT TO KNOW.

If a link is clearly shown between the current vaccination schedule and autism, the consequences would be unimaginable and unprecedented. Who would be held responsible for a world-wide epidemic of neurologically damaged children?

