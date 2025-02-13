As I wrote this story, I could only think back to the two decades I’ve spent monitoring mainstream media coverage of autism, especially the controversial link to vaccines.

So why doesn’t this debate ever go away? Why haven’t the official studies routinely produced by the government settled the issue?

The answer to that is simple: It’s because we’re all living in the real world, totally divorced from the façade given to us in the news. We know what we’re seeing all around us.

The three news outlets I talk about here continue to lie to us about vaccine safety, and they lie to us about autism. We know it, and they must know it too. That’s why they can only repeat worn-out mantras about vaccines and never really investigate the issue.

WHAT IF?

No one wants to consider the possibility, WHAT IF? What if there really is a link? What if vaccines are doing lots of bad things to children?

That is the WHAT IF we can never look into. We might find the truth.

HERE IS MORE OF THE SAME FROM THE MEDIA:

It is crunch time in the U.S. Senate. The probability of Robert Kennedy, Jr. as head of HHS looks very likely, so the attacks must continue.

That means it’s time for the corrupt mainstream media to once again tell us Kennedy’s views on vaccines are wrong, he’s a dangerous conspiracy theorist, and he’ll put his false science into practice when he’s confirmed.

February 12th, ABC News video: The real reason behind rising autism rates

ABC put out a video that lined up a host of experts to dismiss any concern about autism. While this might get the attention of parents new to the autism controversy, to the rest of us, it was pretty tiresome.

Dr. Jeremy Veenstra-Vanderweele, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Columbia University, began by defining autism in general terms as affecting a child’s behavior and ability to communicate. He continued.

We understand very clearly that genetics contributes to the likelihood of autism diagnosis. We also understand that there are some environmental risk factors.

Autism affects all ages

Dr. Anna Krasno, Clinic Director Koegel Autism Center, UC Santa Barbara.

There are autistic children and adults in every space that we are in. The prevalence of autism has greatly increased over the past decades, where now we’re seeing one in 36 children diagnosed with autism nationally. It looks like around the year 2000, one in 150 children had a diagnosis of autism.

The definition has been broadened

So we’re just really expanding our understanding of how many different ways it can present, which has contributed to the increase in prevalence.

ABC News showed a photo of Kennedy at his Senate hearing with the text:

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. who was nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, has falsely claimed that some vaccines cause autism.

‘A guy named Andrew Wakefield’

Next ABC included Dr. Karen Pierce, Dept. of Eurosciences, UC San Diego.

Unfortunately I believe, although I can’t say for sure, that some people think vaccines cause autism because of the myth that was started a long time ago, in 1998, by a guy named Andrew Wakefield.

ABC showed slides saying that Wakefield lost his medical license because he acted ‘dishonestly and irresponsibly’ in his research.

Veenstra-Vanderweele:

There is a huge range of folks who might meet the diagnostic criteria for autism spectrum disorder. Pointing out changes in rates, I think leads us to ask why. And then importantly, when you ask why, you want to look at what are the real explanations, not make these connections that have been thoroughly debunked.

ABC’s sole purpose here was to present autism as a genetic disorder, maybe connected to some unknown factor in the environment. Clearly no one is really interested what the environmental factor might be—it’s just not vaccines.

Krasno is smiling as she tells us autism affects adults just like it does children, which is her argument for no real increase. There seems to be more autism because we have wider criteria, taking in more people.

ABC doesn’t cite any opposing science except Andrew Wakefield who, they say, was exposed as a fraud, and they infer that he was the only scientist ever making a link between vaccines and autism.

ABC is expert at this by now. After two decades of denying any link, ABC, like everyone else in the mainstream media, has to stick to their tired script of NO LINK.

INCREDIBLY, other than genetics, there’s no real explanation for a child developing autism given by ABC here. It just happens.

OF COURSE Veenstra-Vanderweele, Krasno and Pierce make no mention of the third of autistic children who start out normally developing, but who regress into autism.

Nor is there anything about the one third of autistic children who are non-verbal. Instead, we’re shown blurry background classroom scenes of typical kids sitting in their desks.

It’s easy to believe autism wasn’t recognized until the enlightenment of the 21st century.

Nothing is said about the children with severe autism still wearing diapers in their teens or the ones who can be violent to themselves and others.

I would like to ask all three experts, especially Krasno and Pierce, both from California: WHEN WILL THE INCREASES FINALLY STOP?

One in 36 isn’t going to be the final tally. Already in California it’s one in 22 children, one in 14 boys, something Krasno and Pierce never mentioned even though they live there.

In Australia, it’s one in 25 children, one in 15 boys.

In Scotland, it’s one 23 children, one in 14 boys.

In Ireland, it’s one in 21 children, one in 13 boys.

In Northern Ireland, it’s one in 20 children, one in 12 boys.

These never-ending statistics are ignored by the experts telling us they’re okay with all the autism. They don’t have an answer to what I asked, so the question is never allowed.

Coincidentally on Feb 12th, PennLive published an all-out attack on Kennedy in the piece, Pa. health experts issue dire warning as RFK Jr. confirmation hearing looms.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could be confirmed as early as this week as President Trump’s designee to lead the world’s largest public health agency, Yet he has questioned the safety and effectiveness of life-saving vaccines and promised to purge federal agencies. Pennsylvania doctors and public health experts are deeply concerned about his confirmation. “I wish I could just say he was unqualified. He is a nihilist. He is a destroyer. He is evil. This is cataclysmic,” said Amesh Adalja, a Butler-based physician and infectious disease specialist with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

As expected, vaccine developer, Dr. Paul Offit, chimed in claiming Kennedy has nefarious reasons for opposing vaccines.

Kennedy could decide where the Vaccines for Children program grant goes, which pays for at least half of all vaccines given to children in the U.S., and “take vaccines out of the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, thus enriching himself and his friends, his personal injury lawyer friends.” Kennedy made $850,000 last year from referring witnesses to a law firm to challenge the safety of an IPV vaccine that prevents cervical cancer.

Offit made millions developing a rotavirus vaccine, but PennLive neatly leaves that fact out.

Kennedy could decide where the Vaccines for Children program grant goes, which pays for at least half of all vaccines given to children in the U.S., and “take vaccines out of the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, thus enriching himself and his friends, his personal injury lawyer friends.”

The piece goes on to list all the ways Kennedy could endanger public health if he’s in charge at HHS. We’re also told that Kennedy will go after the drug industry which could impact Pennsylvania’s economy.

Kennedy could also throttle Pennsylvania’s pharmaceutical industry. He’s railed against the industry’s “corporate capture” of health agencies, promised to clear out “entire departments” at the FDA, “slam shut the revolving door” between regulators and lobbyists, and fire those suppressing raw milk, ivermectin, stem cells, and other products. Developing and manufacturing vaccines and drugs is big business in Pennsylvania. The life sciences industry contributed $105.6 billion to the state’s economy and supported 332,000 jobs in 2020, according to LifeSciencesPA.

Lastly, also on February 12th, Forbes joined in the Kennedy coverage with the headline, RFK Jr.’s Health Secretary Confirmation Live Updates: Senate Procedural Vote Expected Today, which may sound pretty neutral, but the story that followed clearly wasn’t. It was a direct slam at Kennedy’s future role at HHS regarding vaccines.

Forbes writers Sara Dorn and Mary Whitfill Roeloffs turned this into a hit piece by naming Kennedy’s cousin, Caroline Kennedy, and his niece, Kerry Kennedy, who clearly tried to derail his nomination.

Forbes focused on Kennedy’s “health-related conspiracies” while pushing the claim that vaccines are safe and in no way connected to autism.

Dorn and Roeloffs lined up former VP, Mike Pence, Ron Wyden, D-Oregon and others against Kennedy.

As expected from the mainstream press regarding autism, these two reporters took time to interject the claim that there hasn’t a dramatic increase in autism, OR if there is more autism, it’s something in the environment: older parents or some prenatal exposure. Clearly, autism is of no concern to anyone in the media

What stood out to me, and I don’t know if Dorn and Roeloffs even picked up on this, was a comment by Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), also a doctor.

Cassidy was quoted saying,

[Kennedy] has been insistent that he just wants good science and to ensure safety. On this topic, the science is good. The science is credible. Vaccines save lives. They are safe. They do not cause autism. Cassidy promised he would not allow the Department of Health and Human Services to withdraw access to vaccinations without “ironclad, causational scientific evidence that can be accepted and defended before the mainstream scientific community and before Congress” and that he would watch for “any effort to wrongfully sow public fear about vaccines.”

Of course the Forbes reporters and Senator Cassidy don’t believe there is any chance of there being ‘ironclad, causational scientific evidence’ that would debunk all the vaccine safety claims. They believe all the science is in, and Kennedy is wrong.

TV Of course they can only make that claim IF they never look at the science we’ve been told has settled the debate over vaccines and autism.

