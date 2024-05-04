It’s finally starting to happen in the U.K. or more precisely, in England and Wales: the ever-increasing number of disabled children bankrupting the system is now a political issue.

I’ve been compiling stories on the slow demise of education due to the condition of our children for the past for seven and a half years. So far I have over 9,000 and at least half of them are from the U.K.

I’ve long felt that the British economy will collapse first over the cost of providing for more and more disabled children who never used to be here. It’s the COST that now makes this a political issue that will be very important in the general election later this year.

Unfortunately no one is asking the right question.

There are endless stories currently spreading ALARM over the government’s failure to provide for all the special needs students. Everyone is focused on ONE THING: NOT ENOUGH FUNDING!

In the same story where we are told that schools don’t have enough money to help their disabled students, we read that there are MORE SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENTS WITH MORE COMPLEX NEEDS.

Incredibly there is no interest in why more children have disabilities and why those disabilities are more severe. Absolutely none.

No one speculates on what the future holds if these increases continue. It’s all about more money, and of course politicians will have to address this crisis in their upcoming campaigns.

I can predict right now that the candidates will pander to the parents and school officials and promise loads of funding without ever asking where all these kids are coming from.

England has long downplayed their special education numbers.

In 2023, special education was at 18.2 percent of students in England.

But that figure can’t be trusted because there are continuous stories on the children on year long waitlists for special needs assessments.

In 2022, Schools Week revealed that autism was the biggest factor in special education in England.

Over half of the children and young people in special schools have a primary or secondary need of autism. For children in early years specialist settings, the figure is 65 per cent….

Last December, it was announced that in Scotland, 37 percent of students have special needs.

And this April we learned that Scotland has an autism rate of one in every 23 students.

In Northern Ireland one in every 20 students has autism. BBC News: Autism: Highest rate on record of NI children with diagnosis

Somehow the U.K. is learning to live with these jaw-dropping numbers.

Could England far behind?

Incredibly, these figures are never acknowledged as real. The public is routinely told that this is all the result of greater awareness. Nothing new is happening here.

All that really matters is that everyone pretends that the only issue is money. More funding will solve everything. The government needs to build more special schools and to add more places for disabled students in mainstream schools. Political candidates have to be onboard with all this too. The Labour Party will need to run on this.

Here’s what’s happening

The Mirror: 'Full-blown crisis' in schools as kids with special educational needs neglected by Tories

A massive 99% of school leaders believe the funding they receive for pupils with special education needs and disabilities is insufficient to meet children's needs A lack of funding for children with special educational needs in schools has led to a "full-blown crisis", a union has warned. . . . Some school leaders shared fears with the union that funding shortages mean they are unable to keep children and staff safe. Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), called on all political parties to make education a priority in their election manifestos.

Independent: Special educational needs ‘crisis’ harming provision for children – union

A survey, of 1,048 members of the school leaders’ union NAHT in England in April, found many have been forced to reduce the number of teaching assistants or hours worked by teaching assistants – even though they offer individual support to children with Send. . . . Ian Kendal, executive headteacher at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Multi Academy Trust in Essex, said the funding received for pupils with Send is “not enough”. He said: “There just isn’t capacity within special schools in our area, meaning we are supporting even more pupils with complex needs within our mainstream settings. . . . “Schools face a perfect storm of growing demand to support more pupils with special educational needs at the same time as costs have increased massively and are still rising. “The blame lies squarely with the Government, which has failed to provide anything like enough funding to enable schools, local authorities and wider services to meet this demand. . . “Ahead of the general election, it is incumbent upon all political parties to pledge the system-wide investment needed to tackle this crisis head on.”

tes: Just 1% of heads say SEND funding meets pupil needs

Ninety-nine per cent of leaders said that the funding they get for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is insufficient to meet children’s needs. The responses included leaders in both mainstream schools and special schools. . . . Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, said a funding shortfall for SEND is leaving schools “in an impossible position”. “Schools face a perfect storm of growing demand to support more pupils with special educational needs at the same time as costs have increased massively and are still rising,” he said. . . . Mr Whiteman said the government has failed to provide “anything like enough funding” for schools to meet SEND demand, and called for all political parties to pledge the money needed to tackle the “full-blown crisis” in SEND funding.

Daily Mail: Schools in 'full-blown crisis' as 99 per cent of headteachers warn they receive inadequate funding for children with special educational needs and are unable to keep pupils safe

. . .A Department for Education spokesman said: 'We are helping to ensure that all children have the chance to reach their potential by increasing funding for children and young people with complex needs to over £10.5billion [$13B] next year - up 60 per cent in the last five years. ‘We are also providing £2.6billion [$3.3B] to support the creation of places for children and young people with SEND, more than tripling the previous level of investment, so parents can be reassured that their child will receive the right support at the right time, close to home. 'Combined with the special and AP (Alternative Provision) free schools' programme, this is helping to increase capacity, creating over 60,000 specialist places across the country.'

Growing SPED debt

Guardian: School leaders warn of ‘full-blown’ special needs crisis in England

Shortages and funding cuts are causing a “full-blown crisis” in special needs education for children and young people in England, according to school leaders who say they are struggling to give pupils the support they require. . . . Some leaders said they feared funding shortages meant they would be unable to keep children and staff safe, while others said they were unable to pay for speech and language therapy, mental health support or specialist training. . . . But Louise Gittins, the chair of the Local Government Association’s children and young people board, said: “Councils’ high needs deficits currently stand at an estimated £1.9bn [$2.4B], rising to £3.6bn [$4.5B] by 2025 with no intervention. We urge the government to write off these deficits.” Whiteman told the NAHT’s annual conference on Friday that the government’s neglect of schools had been “pernicious”. “For the best part of 15 years now, schools have been treated as though they’re a sideline, a niche portfolio to be considered once all populist talk on immigration, polarised positions on trans rights, and removing the right to protest have been exhausted,” Whiteman said. “If political parties think the electorate haven’t noticed, or simply don’t care, I strongly suspect they’re all going to have a nasty shock during the election campaign.”

Lack of Inclusion

Special Needs Jungle: More system “reform” won’t fix SEND, because the real problem still hasn’t been accepted

“It's hard to understand why there’s so much unwillingness to accept that unlawfulness is the biggest problem in the SEND system. What needs to be reformed isn’t the law, but the prevailing culture and attitudes: attitudes to the law itself, to inclusive educational settings, and to parents of children and young people with SEND…." Because what we’ve got now clearly isn’t working, the obvious conclusion, then, is the system itself is failing and in urgent need of reform. The reality is that local authorities’ statutory duties to children and young people with SEND are clear, and what the system is actually littered with is unlawful decision-making. It's hard to understand why there’s so much unwillingness to accept that this unlawfulness is the biggest problem in the SEND system. What needs to be reformed isn’t the law, but the prevailing culture and attitudes: attitudes to the law itself, to inclusive educational settings, and to parents of children and young people with SEND. . . . What also needs to change is the toxic way parents are perceived and treated. The narrative that parent carers “expect too much” and make too many “demands”, selfishly causing councils to go bankrupt is endemic within local and national government and their politicians in power. . . . Will a Labour government commit to protecting children and young people’s existing rights to support that meets their needs? Will it commit to ensuring these rights are delivered in practice? Will politicians from all parties commit to ending all talk of ‘demand’ relating to our young people who need support to achieve their potential? Will politicians finally understand that parents aren’t hell-bent on destroying local councils’ finances, but simply want what all parents want for their children and without having to fight for it?

These stories are a small sample of the coverage out there on the special education crisis in England. Politicians can blame each other for not providing enough money.

Special Needs Jungle said it all when they asked, “Will politicians for all parties commit to ending all talk of ‘demand?”

So far nobody is focused on demand. No one is allowed to ask why these kids keep on coming in greater and greater numbers. That would not be inclusive and accepting. Britain has surrendered to the special education tsunami.

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