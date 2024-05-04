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John Stone
May 4, 2024

Anne

Thanks for covering this and for staying with it. Like you I told them this many times over many years. I cannot believe the profound stupidity that permeates every aspect of government. This correspondence with then government Chief Medical Officer dates from over 5 years ago and it was possible to plot almost exactly where we would be now. https://www.ageofautism.com/2019/03/chief-medical-officer-to-the-british-government-defends-mmr-safety.html

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