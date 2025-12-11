I recently saw a piece about Autism Speaks by Katie Wright, the daughter of the founders of the organization, Bob and Suzanne Wright.

Katie Wright and her mother, Suzanne Wright

AS is the organization that gave us “Light It Up Blue” to globally celebrate Autism Awareness Day (April 2nd) and Autism Acceptance Month each April.

The vaccine injury that Katie’s son Christian suffered and that caused his autism is the reason Autism Speaks exists, but incredibly this organization uses its public position to deny any link between vaccines and autism.

My parents, Bob and Suzanne Wright, founded Autism Speaks after my son was injured by vaccines and regressed into autism. And yet today, Autism Speaks continues to deny the harm vaccines cause to millions of children. When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its website to state that there is no evidence supporting the blanket claim that vaccines do not cause autism, Autism Speaks chose to stay closed-minded. The organization responded to the CDC’s bold messaging shift with this statement: “We want to reiterate our long-standing perspective that vaccines do not cause autism.” That statement shows that, by default, Autism Speaks continues to protect those who may be responsible for harming millions of children each year when they stated. That’s interesting. Because Autism Speaks would not exist if my son, Christian, had not experienced a catastrophic adverse vaccine reaction that caused his severe autistic regression. Shortly after it was founded, Autism Speaks leaders asked me not to discuss Christian’s adverse vaccine reactions. I refused. They expelled me from the organization. Autism Speaks remains deeply committed to the flawed “autism is genetic, except for fat, old moms” paradigm. In 2005, I objected to their focused investment in what I saw as a dead-end area of genetic research, using Fragile X Syndrome as a model for many multimillion-dollar clinical treatment studies.

In 2007 ABC News reported on the divide between Katie Wright and Autism Speaks in the piece, Emotions Run High Over Autism Causes.

A family devoted to helping a relative is now caught up in a fierce debate. Wright's daughter Katie complained that not enough is being done to investigate childhood vaccines, which she believes caused her son Christian's autism. He is now 6. "We give 37 vaccines to babies under the age of 18 months. Nobody has shown that that's safe … multiple vaccines at once," Katie said on an April "Oprah Winfrey Show" appearance. "You look at food allergies, asthma, and autism — it's all connected." Her support for a controversial theory led Katie's parents to issue a public repudiation stating, "Katie Wright is not a spokesperson for Autism Speaks. She is our daughter and we love her very much. Many of Katie's personal views differ from ours and do not represent or reflect the ongoing mission of Autism Speaks."

Of course ABC News sided with Autism Speaks, saying all the vaccine science is settled and there is no link.

2025

This year Autism Speaks celebrated its 20th anniversary in this self-congratulatory announcement:

For 20 years, Autism Speaks has stood alongside the autism community, igniting a global movement for understanding, acceptance, and lasting change. Together, we’ve fueled groundbreaking research, advanced critical advocacy, and opened doors to education, healthcare, and employment, creating a brighter future for people with autism. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we know the work is far from over. The stakes have never been higher—too many still face barriers and meaningful connection. But we refuse to accept limits. With your support, we can create a world where every person with autism has the opportunities they deserve. This is our moment. This is our movement. Let’s Redefine Possible. Join us.

What are they celebrating exactly? What is the “groundbreaking research”?

Autism is and most likely will remain a medical puzzle, the disorder with no known cause, prevention or cure. Groups like AS will ensure that happens.

Twenty years ago, when AS was started, the autism rate was one in every 166 children in the U.S. In 2007, it officially became one in 150 children, one in every 92 boys. Two years later, it was one in every 110 children, one in 68 boys. And on and on and on until today we’re at the never-imagined rate of one in every 31 children, one in 19 boys. However, if you live in California, it’s one in 19 children, one in 12 boys, a disparity no one has bothered to explain.

In 2015, I wrote about AS celebrating 10 years of existence as it was covered by CNN. Back then the official U.S. autism rate was one every 68 children, one in 42 boys.

Autism Speaks Celebrates 10 Years of Creating Demand for Autism Speaks!

Again it was about how AS was a staunch defender of vaccines and denying any link to autism, regardless of what Katie Wright believed.

"Autism Speaks is marking its 10th anniversary this month, raising over $525,000,000 for autism research since its launch, and giving an important voice to the families of autistic children. Amid the measles outbreak that now tops 150 cases in the U.S., the organization is taking a stand on vaccinations."

Quote from Bob Ring, Chief Science Officer, Autism Speaks:

'Over the last two decades, extensive research has asked whether there is any link between childhood vaccinations and autism. The results of this research are clear: Vaccines do not cause autism. We urge that all children be fully vaccinated.' Bob Wright: "You have to remember. . . in most all the diseases that we think of, we don't know the cause or the cure. Autism is one of them. Even cancer, 70 years of work and we still know the cause. "Awareness is really important here for autism. That was our primary goal to start out with. We've raised over $500 million and most of the programs we offer, most of them are related to research.

Although the title of this CNN report was "Autism Speaks Turns 10," it more accurately should have been called, "Autism Speaks Says Vaccines Don't Cause Autism."

Incredibly the leading advocacy group for autism in America really doesn’t care what’s causing autism. The rate will, I’m sure, continue to climb since we’re doing nothing to stop it. Autism Speaks has never sounded an alarm over the rate increases and they never will.

The same is true abroad.

In Ireland, where the autism rate is a stunning one in every 20 schoolchildren, their leading charity is merely an Irish version of Autism Speaks. I wrote about them in 2023.

Irish Autism Charity AS I AM Ignores Autism Epidemic Reality

[As I Am] has a lot of fund raisers but they actually have no impact on what the autism epidemic is doing to children in that country. Founder and CEO Adam Harris started off with a vision, that people would better understand and accept, and create a more inclusive society in which autistic people can live their best lives.

On their website:

While autistic people are born autistic, . . . It’s been widely disproven that vaccines cause autism in young children’s brains. The Royal College of Physicians in Ireland have conducted an in-depth study on the possible risks of vaccination and found this to be a myth with no medical basis.

And in the UK, there’s the National Autistic Society.

Evidence suggests that autism may be genetic. Scientists have been attempting to identify which genes might be implicated in autism for some years. Autism is likely to have multiple genes responsible rather than a single gene. However, it is not caused by emotional deprivation or the way a person has been brought up. There is no link between autism and vaccines. Much research has been devoted to this issue over the years and the results have comprehensively shown there is no link. More than one in 100 people are autistic and there are at least 700,000 autistic adults and children in the UK.

The NAS has no concern about the autism rate in Northern Ireland which is the highest in the world, one in every 17 schoolchildren. (See: Autism Statistics and facts about autism)

The Big Autism Lies

What’s really clear here is that there is a global effort to deny that autism is an epidemic and that there is a link to vaccines. One has to wonder what powerful forces are behind this.

Those of us who say the evidence is overwhelming and we have to stop the brain damage being inflicted on our precious children by an unsafe, unchecked, liability-free vaccine schedule know what we’re up against: the all-powerful pharmaceutical industry, the medical community, health officials and the media.

It seems the real purpose of these autism charities is to defend vaccines and normalize the damage as our children continue to be sacrificed on the high altar of corporate profit.

We’re poisoning the population. I call it, The Great Poisoning. We’re poisoning the population in multiple ways between the food, the spaying, the injections, and pharmaceuticals.

Catherine Austin Fitts, investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of HUD,

Luke 8:17: “For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light“