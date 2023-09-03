Pakistan, South Africa, Nigeria, Ireland, England, Uganda, Oman—

What do these countries have in common? They’re all trying to deal with increasing numbers of autistic children.

Within the last few days I’ve seen stories from all these places. They’re all about children with autism and the struggle to provide for them.

Three separate stories from South Africa

One story was about a walk to “create awareness” and promote an autism center. https://www.lossofbraintrust.com/post/s-africa-walk-for-autism-awareness-growing-support-for-autistic-children

OVERWHELMED by the support from Montclair residents, the Nkazi Stimulation Centre’s call to create awareness around Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and various types of disabilities was heard and heeded, garnering support for autistic children.

Another story reported on autism training for teachers. https://www.citizen.co.za/south-coast-herald/news-headlines/local-school-news/2023/08/28/hands-on-autism-training-at-megan-du-plessis/amp

Finally there was another story about a walk for awareness. This time it was at the Johannesburg Zoo.https://albertonrecord.co.za/351336/family-walk-to-embrace-differences-in-support-for-autism-awareness/

One of the participants said, “We’re excited for the Joburg community to get an insight into the world of neurodiversity and celebrate the differences that make each of us unique,”

“Raising a child with autism is immensely rewarding, but it can also be challenging – especially in communities where support and understanding are constrained by economic circumstances,”…

In Pakistan they announced that the “first ever” autism center just opened. https://pakobserver.net/first-ever-autism-centre-inaugurated/

DC said that Autism Centre was established for slow learners and autistic children so that autistic children could also get education as like normal students and to prove useful and responsible citizens in future….

In Oman in the Middle East, their autism center just became an official “Certified Autism Center.” https://www.einnews.com/amp/pr_news/652598498/oman-national-autism-center-earns-first-certified-autism-center-designation-in-the-country

Things aren’t doing so well when it comes to autism services in other places.

In Uganda, a mother of a child with severe autism had to stop teaching to provide for her son. There isn’t autism support in that country.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=Eonek0Q4GJM

A church in Nigeria just opened a school for “children born with autism.” https://punchng.com/church-opens-free-school-for-autistic-children/?amp

Back in the U.K., autism continues to be a growing problem.

In Fenland and Birmingham in the Midlands and E. England they’re building even more autism schools.

Local councils have to provide the education of these children and when new schools are announced, there’s always someone really happy about it.

Councillor Sandhu said: “I am thrilled to see a SEN school site being located here in Oscott ward…”

BOTH OF THESE STORIES used the term “much-needed” when talking about these new schools.

Birmingham: Delight as new much-needed school to open in Birmingham, was the headline.

Fenland: Fenland, and in particular March, is finally going to get a much-needed special needs school.

Limerick, Ireland just announced the opening of a new 20 classroom AUTISM SCHOOL.

https://www.live95fm.ie/news/live95-news/new-limerick-special-school-to-be-built-on-grounds-of-existing-secondary-school/

It’s for kids who cannot function in a public school special ed program because their needs are too great.

It will cater for students on the autism spectrum and with complex needs.

Instead of worrying about what all these severely disabled children mean for the future of Ireland, officials are quoted saying, ‘This is wonderful news…. I am delighted…”

This kind of coverage reassures the public that a school with 20 CLASSROOMS FOR AUTISM STUDENTS is progress; nothing is really wrong here.

Increasing numbers of autistic children is never the problem. Providing for all the affected children is the main concern.

Something is seriously affecting more and more children around the globe and there is not a single voice from anyone in charge calling it the disaster is clearly is.

Leave a comment