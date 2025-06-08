"The Switch that Broke America": Creating heart disease, obesity and diabetes
45 second video on just one aspect of "The Great Poisoning"
This short video shows how money can corrupt organizations and influence how we eat.
HIT Part 2
Before 1950 heart disease was rare. Obesity affected less than 10 percent of Americans.
Then something happened. Proctor and Gamble had a problem: they had a waste product, cotton seed oil—cheap, industrial, inedible.
So they hydrogenated it, gave it a nice white color and called it CRISCO.
Then they did something genius—AND EVIL. They gave the American Heart Association $1.7 million.
SUDDENLY butter was the enemy and seed oils were heart healthy. Hospitals replaced butter with margarine. Home cooks swapped lard for vegetable oil, and within a generation obesity, diabetes and heart disease exploded.
That’s not a coincidence.
Please comment, share, restack, subscribe (it’s free)
Put $50,000 in the right hands and you can test battery acid as skin lotion—Movie: The Constant Gardener 2005
My parents fell for that crap.They had us kids eating margarine all our childhood.Did you know that the only organism that will eat Crusco is HUMANS? Roaches don't even condider it food. Thankfully my siblings and i figured out that butter tastes better and is better for you! Tallow and lard are making a comeback. Hooray!
Chronic Disease Trifecta: seed oils + low-fat diet + sugars
Remember, when experimenters use the term High Fat Diet (HFD) in mouse/rat experiments, they refer to kibble confectioned with seed oils, starches & sugars, if labels meant anything, it would be called "metabolic poison."
"Just a nibble of kibble,"
you might oft times quibble,
but slow poison dribble,
will effectively cripple,
mitochondria brittle.
«Chronic non-communicable diseases (CNCD) are the leading cause of mortality in developed countries. They ensue from the sum of modern anthropogenic risk factors, including high calorie nutrition, malnutrition, sedentary lifestyle, social stress, environmental toxins, politics and economic factors. » —LeoPruimboom, Frits A.J.Muskiet, “Intermittent living; the use of ancient challenges as a vaccine against the deleterious effects of modern life – A hypothesis”, Medical Hypotheses, 11.2018, Volume 120: 28-42, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mehy.2018.08.002