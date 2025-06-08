This short video shows how money can corrupt organizations and influence how we eat.

HIT Part 2

Before 1950 heart disease was rare. Obesity affected less than 10 percent of Americans.

Then something happened. Proctor and Gamble had a problem: they had a waste product, cotton seed oil—cheap, industrial, inedible.

So they hydrogenated it, gave it a nice white color and called it CRISCO.

Then they did something genius—AND EVIL. They gave the American Heart Association $1.7 million.

SUDDENLY butter was the enemy and seed oils were heart healthy. Hospitals replaced butter with margarine. Home cooks swapped lard for vegetable oil, and within a generation obesity, diabetes and heart disease exploded.

That’s not a coincidence.