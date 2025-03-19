On March 17th five-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting, Sharyl Attkisson, published a stunning article that blows apart a major claim of the CDC about vaccine safety: OFFICIALS HAVE LONG SAID THAT MERCURY IS NO LONGER IN CHILDHOOD VACCINES.

In fact, they make the claim on their website: Thimerosal was taken out of childhood vaccines in the United States in 2001.

For over two decades the controversy linking vaccines to the explosion in autism has in part involved the use of the mercury in vaccines.

In 2008 the government conceded that Hannah Poling, a girl from Georgia, became autistic because of the five vaccines for nine different diseases she received in a single doctor’s visit. Her father, Dr. Jon Poling, blamed the mercury in the vaccines.

On March 6, 2008 ABC News

. . . the Polings appeared on ABC's Good Morning America, where Jon Poling reiterated his view that a mercury-containing ingredient called thimerosal was responsible for his daughter's condition — and that he believes his daughter was not the only one affected in this way by vaccines.

Defending thimerosal

The CDC counters this claim by featuring links to numerous studies showing no neurological damage from exposure to thimerosal in vaccines on their website. Several of these are the CDC’s own studies.

No more thimerosal

Over the years mainstream doctors and health officials have continually claimed that the autism rate keeps increasing, even after removing mercury from all childhood vaccines, therefore there is no link.

But what if that’s not true? What if that never really happened?

This is what Sharyl Attkisson discovered.

Special Investigation: Govt. deception over thimerosal in vaccines linked to neurodevelopmental harm in children |

A decades-long coverup If the government is lying about this–then, what else? When autism and other neurological developmental disorders spiked in the late 90s and early 2000s, the government claimed that thimerosal was taken out of all vaccines that children get in 1999 (or 1997, or 2001, depending on the reference). However, that’s untrue. . . . This investigation will: Show proof that thimerosal was never removed from all vaccines as the government and other health authorities claimed Provide the scientific background, timeline, and basis for thimerosal safety concerns Expose a propaganda campaign and decades-long coverup of scientific information, from the infamous Simpsonwood meeting to the controversial Verstraeten study. . . . If you know where to search, the government and vaccine makers do admit there’s thimerosal in vaccines even today— from both manufacturing and used as a preservative. And they admit some “thimerosal-free” vaccines do actually contain thimerosal—but brush it off as a “trace” amount that’s allowed under government guidelines, as if it doesn’t matter.

Sharyl included several screenshots of official listings of thimerosal-containing vaccines and their manufacturers from over the past 25 years.

One might immediately become suspicious that keeping mercury in some vaccines would insure that IF there were a link to autism, there wouldn’t be a sudden reduction in the autism rate that could be directly connected to removing thimerosal.

(It should also be noted that in 2004, the CDC began to recommend the flu vaccine for pregnant women at all stages of pregnancy, a vaccine that would typically contain a full 25 mcg of mercury.)

Sharyl went on to outline the history of thimerosal concerns going back to the 1990s leading up to the secretive meeting at the Simpsonwood Retreat Center in Norcross, GA in 2000.

On June 7-8 of 2000, the CDC invited other government health officials, advisors, and vaccine makers to a secretive meeting at the Simpsonwood Retreat in Norcross, Georgia (not far from the CDC’s Atlanta headquarters) to discuss the alarming, interim findings from the Vaccine Safety Datalink analysis. (A transcript of the meeting was later obtained by parents through a Freedom of Information Act request.) The meeting was officially titled, “Scientific Review of Vaccine Safety Datalink Information.” At the meeting, Dr. Walter Orenstein, Director of the CDC’s National Immunization Program, stated: “Initial concerns were raised last summer (1999) that mercury, as methylmercury in vaccines, might exceed safe levels. As a result of these concerns, CDC undertook, in collaboration with investigators in the Vaccine Safety Datalink, an effort to evaluate whether there were any health risks from mercury in any of these vaccines…Analysis to date raise some concerns of a possible dose-response effect of increasing levels of methylmercury in vaccines and certain neurologic diseases.” (pp. 1-2) Dr. Oreinstein told attending scientists, advisers, and vaccine makers that “the screening analysis suggests a possible association between certain neurologic developmental disorders, namely tics, attention deficit disorder (ADD), speech and language disorders and exposure to mercury from thimerosal-containing vaccines before the age of six months.” (p. 50) This was especially concerning since the analysis only included a “pure” sampling of previously healthy babies, and presumably would have been even worse if it had included vulnerable premature infants and children with other health issues, who are more likely to suffer vaccine adverse events.(p. 32) It was further worrisome that an association between brain disorders and thimerosal showed up in the limited sample of children mostly aged six and younger since that’s typically too young to be diagnosed with ADD and autism. Those disorders are typically diagnosed from ages 6-12. (p. 204) Numerous officials at the meeting questioned the analysis or downplayed the importance of the data. But others saw it as significant. Dr. Weil stated, “The number of [vaccine] dose related relationships are linear and statistically significant. You can play with this all you want. They are linear. They are statistically significant.” (p. 207)

Sharyl included the words of attendee Dr. David Johnson:

Dr. Johnson stated, “The data suggests that there is an association between mercury and the endpoints, ADHD, a well known disability, and speech delay.” (p. 199) Toward the end of the meeting, Dr. Johnson concluded: “My gut feeling? It worries me enough. Forgive this personal comment, but I got called out at eight o’clock for an emergency call and my daughter-in-law delivered a son by C-section. Our first male in the line of the next generation, and I do not want that grandson to get a thimerosal containing vaccine until we know better what is going on. It will probably take a long time. In the meantime, and I know there are probably implications for this internationally, but in the meanwhile, I think I want that grandson to only be given thimerosal-free vaccines.” (pp. 199-200)

Sharyl went on to describe how the pharmaceutical/government/scientific establishment has spent the past 20 years actively denying any damage from mercury in vaccines while ignoring stacks of studies by well-credentialed and independent researchers that should have raised red flags.

Hundreds of studies since this time support a potential link between mercury in vaccines and autism. For example, in 2011, a study entitled The plausibility of a role for mercury in the etiology of autism: a cellular perspective noted, “There is emerging evidence supporting the hypothesis that autism may result from a combination of genetic susceptibility and exposure to environmental toxins at critical moments in development. Mercury (Hg) is recognized as a ubiquitous environmental neurotoxin and there is mounting evidence linking it to neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism.”

A report from the Institute of Medicine in 2004 downplayed earlier concerns about thimerosal and neurological disorders.

Also in 2004, the IOM issued a reversal of sorts of its original findings. Three years earlier it had found a “biologically plausible” connection between thimerosal exposure and neurodevelopmental disorders. But the organization now took the position that, while it could not rule out a thimerosal-autism link, the scientific establishment should not to waste money studying the issue further.

More false coverage in the media

This proclamation by the IOM was largely a death knell for any taxpayer-funded research honestly attempting to uncover vaccine safety issues involving thimerosal. The IOM report was then widely misrepresented in the media as having disproven or debunked any link between vaccines and autism.

Currently

Meantime, thimerosal remained in numerous shots and—as of this writing—is still contained in commonly used multi-dose flu shots, tetanus and diphtheria toxoids (Td) shots, and meningococcal vaccine for meningitis. But, as we’ll see in a moment, you’d never know it based on the word play used by the government, public health officials, the vaccine industry, and the media.

Sharyl concluded

After a strong body of scientific evidence pointed to thimerosal as a factor in the epidemic of neurdevelopmental disorders including autism, there was a concerted campaign to mislead the public on that and rewrite the “science.” As you can see, thimerosal was not removed from all vaccines, or all vaccines given to children, at any point since 1997, 1999, 2001, or any other date that authorities commonly claim. In fact, the cumulative exposure of thimerosal through recommended annual flu shots, combined with aluminum, formaldehyde, and other chemicals, continues to grow as the number of vaccines has expanded.

Dr. Ken Stoller, a pediatrician and practitioner of hyperbaric medicine, had his own experience with the duplicitous attitude/actions of mainstream medicine when it comes to mercury in vaccines.

In 2007, Ken approached now governor of New Mexico, Michelle Grisham, at a townhall meeting. At that time she was secretary of health, and he asked her to order mercury-free flu shots for pregnant women in her state.

Her response was, “I haven’t received any complaints from pregnant women about mercury in the flu shot.”

Ken said, “That’s because they don’t know it’s there!”

Grisham had no response.

Then in 2008, Ken resigned from the American Academy of Pediatrics because the AAP had promised to get rid of mercury in vaccines for children but did no such thing, refusing to call for its elimination.

Here is his resignation letter to the AAP.

It’s clear that what Sharyl Attkisson describes as the pharmaceutical/government/scientific establishment has never been serious about protecting the most vulnerable among us from exposure to mercury in vaccines.

I can only hope that whoever is the next Trump pick to head the CDC will bring up the nefarious history of thimerosal use during the confirmation hearings, since we’ve seen that members of the U.S. Senate are deeply concerned about vaccines.

