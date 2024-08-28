Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KM's avatar
KM
Aug 29, 2024

The thing that gets me is, with food, you can actually rely on your common sense. I mean, I don't really know what's going on in overseas wars and have no way of finding out for sure. But food, does it really make sense to eat completely invented food?, food that our human bodies have never encountered before?

Reply
Share
KM's avatar
KM
Aug 28, 2024

Ultra-processed food companies are using exactly the same playbook as the cigarette companies did. That's all.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Anne Dachel and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anne Dachel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture