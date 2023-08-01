I first found out about Toby Rogers and his research on the cost of autism over three years ago when he was interviewed by Del Bigtree. https://www.ageofautism.com/2020/03/the-true-cost-of-autism-with-dr-toby-rogers.html

Following this, I interviewed Dr. Rogers https://www.ageofautism.com/2020/03/the-true-cost-of-autism-with-dr-toby-rogers.html myself to better understand his findings.

Toby clearly knows just how corrupt and calculating U.S. health officials are.



IN this latest piece from him we learn just how the public was duped by health experts and the media in the ongoing drama of the PANDEMIC. Only through total obedience could any of us hope to survive.

I wrote a book called the BIG AUTISM COVER-UP, How and Why the Media is Lying to the American Public.

INCREDIBLY WE SAW the same scenario with COVID. Lots of well-credentialed experts told us bold-faced lies about every aspect of the disease. In other words, they knew they were lying. It wasn't just bad science.

https://www.ageofautism.com/2023/08/toby-rogers-on-covid.html Here Dr. Toby Rogers explains how unscrupulous officials pulled things off. There was coordinated fear mongering on a global scale.

Well-practiced liars...........

Rogers cites Dr. Ian Lipkin as one of the perpetrators, along with Tony Fauci. I immediately recognized Lipkin's name.

He's actually well-known for covering up the link between vaccines and autism, therefore he was an obvious choice for covering up the origins of COVID.

Wayne Rohde and Louis Conte wrote about him in 2016, https://www.ageofautism.com/2016/05/did-the-cdc-censor-vaxxed-or-did-the-cdcs-proxies-do-it-for-them-columbia-universitys-dilemma.html

and I wrote about him in 2017. https://www.ageofautism.com/2017/05/dachel-wake-up-columbia-autism-scientists-in-butt-ugly-lawsuit.html

Let me ask once more, why should we trust anything coming from any of these people?

The Spectacle of Covid

Why were these images chosen and what does that tell us about the psyop?