January 14th political economist Toby Rogers published another incredible piece on the corruption, collusion and cover-up surrounding autism and vaccines.

He called it, The big lie is having a corrosive effect on the minds of the bougiecrats https://tobyrogers.substack.com/p/the-big-lie-is-having-a-corrosive

The piece got my attention because I’ve written dozens of times over the past 20 year about what I call, “The Really Big Lie about Autism.” (See four examples at the bottom)

I have a different take on “the really big lie,” meaning that I’ve long said the main lie was the continual denial that more kids actually have autism. No health official in America has ever recognized that this disorder is on the increase. I’m sure if anyone at the CDC even hinted at it, they’d be gone the next day.

This denial is so critical because IF there’s been no real increase, then they can point to bad genes as the cause of autism. Autism has always affected the human race at whatever the latest rate is, we just didn’t realize what it was.

Toby’s brief article points to ANOTHER AUTISM LIE, the denial that vaccines are the cause.

Those of us who firmly believe vaccines are linked autism have the confidence that we know what’s happening. The government and health officials may attack us as conspiracy nuts, but we know about the phony science and conflicts of interest behind their claims.

Toby writes:

Just imagine believing that it’s NOT vaccines — the world would be completely terrifying. You wouldn’t be able to trust your own eyes and ears:… 277-fold increase in autism, maybe our genes suddenly went bad!???

If it’s not the vaccines, what is it?

I feel sorry for the parents who accept the “no link” claim. They’re out on a limb. They may have watched their normally developing child descend into autism following routine vaccinations, but they’ve been told it was only a coincidence.

Think about it, if it’s not the vaccines, than some powerful, unknown force is disabling a lot of children.

No one knows why.

If it cannot possibly be vaccines and there is no other explanation then EVERYTHING ELSE AND EVERYONE IS SUSPECT.

Actually, everything we’ve been told about autism is a lie.

Autism has always been here. Autism is a genetic disorder. There’s been no increase. Adults are affected at the same rate as children. Vaccines don’t cause autism.

Autism must remain a perpetual mystery.

Toby concludes:

The reason that the True Believers in the Cult of Vaccine appear like they are going mad is because they are. Neurological injury from too many vaccines is probably part of it. But it also stems from the fact that they are living inside a crazymaking ideology where cause and effect are warped beyond all recognition because they are not allowed to name the one thing that explains all of this.

My stories, “The Really Big Lie about Autism,” over the years.

2006

2007

2013

2022

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