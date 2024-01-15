Anne’s Substack

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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Jan 19, 2024

1 in 36, or one in five/more than 50% of all young U.S. residents/more than 1 in two?

98% of Gen Z can't join the U.S. military, or only two percent can. 98% can't. Due to "harmless brain differences/being neurodivergent".

My numerous PANDAS rages/strep rage, turning into 'the hulk' from sensory overload and destroying things against my own will, 'genetic' projectile extreme vomiting and diarrhea/severe constipation, etc are the new 'healthy and normal' I all suffered from growing up, with a heaping side of face-down prone restraints on a psych ward bed with ass injections to 'heal' so called 'mental illness' (demon possession, not 'brain chemical imbalances'. All supposed 'mental illnesses' are actually DSM-5 psychiatry 'bible' labels, to hide demon possession, trauma, behavior out of desperation or abuse by others, or other causes).

I hope I don't turn into a raging angry 'Hulk' from my five day, twice-daily antibiotics I am forced to take for my double ear infection, thankfully I have numerous probiotic supplements and raw kefir, raw miso pickles, etc to hopefully prevent my PANDAS/ASD 'Hulk' transformation from occurring. I had numerous extreme rage, explosive tantrums, and PANDAS/hours-long meltdowns in scream rooms as a kid. They are not 'choices' because choices are voluntary. My 'neurodiversity' behaviors are involuntary impulses, not 'choices'.

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