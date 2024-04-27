WTOL TV in Toledo acknowledged “Autism Acceptance Month” by interviewing a local advocate, Kate Schwartz, the executive director of the Autism Society of Northwest Ohio.

The real message is: We can do nothing to prevent autism.

April 27, 2024, WTOL, Toledo, OH: Autism Society of Northwest Ohio providing resources for local families.

Here’s how the interview went:

WTOL’s Dan Cummins:

It’s National Autism Acceptance Month, so we wanted to continue to let you know about the great resources here in the area. . . .

The increase is noted.

Autism is on the rise. I don’t know if that’s because more kids are actually getting autism or they’re doing a better job of diagnosing, because it’s a spectrum and there’s a lot of different levels of severity, . . . What’s your opinion on that? Is it, is it really a worse problem. I know it’s like it’s a very high number of people that now have autism.

Schwartz:

It is. The statistics are one in 36. When my children were first diagnosed that number was one in 150. It’s a gamut. There was better diagnostics, you know, now pediatricians are screening at a much earlier age, 18 months and beyond. And then there is a huge increase. We’ve changed everything in a lifetime. We’ve changed how we eat, we’ve changed our farming techniques, we’ve changed everything. So there’s really no know cause, but we do know that it’s on the rise. . . .

So once again, we are left with the mystery of autism, and even though NO U.S. health official has actually acknowledge a real, honest-to-goodness increase in the number of affected children, this advocate, living in the real world, does.

And it’s a lot of children.

Cummins:

How many families do you have in the program?

Schwartz:

So we have serviced, in 2023, we had over 2,000 referrals.

Cummins:

Really? . . .

The medical community remains both clueless and disinterested.

We’ve had doctors in here talking about autism as well, and like, there’s really no known cause for autism, but we are developing better treatment, better ways of adapting to your child. . . .

In the end, there’s nothing to be said to parents except intervene early. It’s all we can do.

Schwartz:

And the key to all that is the earlier that you can intervene through early intervention, you know, early screenings, the better outcomes that you’ll have, which is really, really critical. . . .

The real message is: AUTISM WILL ONLY KEEP INCREASING.

Here we were told that it went from one in 150 to the current one in 36.

We all know that number will continue to grow.

And it’s also a safe bet that whatever the next update is, officials will still call it better diagnosing and show absolutely no interest in addressing autism as anything serious.

This is why AUTISM ACCEPTANCE MONTH is the perfect name for April. We have no other choice.

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