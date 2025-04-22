Anne’s Substack

Cia Parker
13h

Genes load the gun, vaccines pull the trigger.

But the missing factor in all these discussions is vaccine encephalitis. Just the mere appearance in the bloodstream of foreign substance, could be vaccine antigens, could be any substance in the vaccine, maybe a molecule of plastic from the vial, often alarms the immune system of those with the most alert immune systems, and it reacts with a level of inflammation it thinks will deatroy the intruding substance. Often exploding into vacvine encephalitis, brain damage, and autism. Or myocarditiis in the case of the Covid vaccine. Or a chronic allergic or autoimmune reaction, triggering all kinds of allergic or autoimmune disease, including asthma or seizure disorders. Toxic sibstances may or may not play a role. It is the vaccination process per se which is the major danger.

We will have to investigate nosodes for preventing serious diseases, and let the minor ones, including measles, come back.

Maurine Meleck
12h

I really like this. Good for Bill Maher. There are actually 3 things which RFK,Jr. mentioned in his speech that genetically make a child more vulnerable to autism. They are: the MTHFR gene(which half the polulation has anyway), low glutathione at birth and after, and a high testosterone level at birth and after. Great report as always, Anne.

