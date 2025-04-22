Just seeing the word TOXINS in the same story as AUTISM is very rare in the mainstream media. When the press talks about autism, their favorite word is GENETIC.

There may be some unknown, undiscernible environmental factor possibly affecting the autism rate, but we’re years aways from finding out what it might be. After all, scientists have been studying autism for several decades now, and they’ve come up empty (except for the fact that there is absolutely no link to all the shots today’s kids get as babies and small children).

And overwhelmingly, the number of studies on the environment and autism have focused on blaming the parents for more than just having bad genes: fat moms, old moms, old dads, drinking moms, smoking moms, moms on anti-depressants, living to close to freeways, having babies too close to together—I could go on, but you can see what millions of dollars in NIH grants have funded.

Recently on Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher talked about Robert Kennedy’s announcement last week that he intends to find the cause of autism

I found coverage on Maher’s views in the UK Daily Mail.

April 22, 2025, UK Daily Mail : Bill Maher sends his liberal viewers into meltdown with stunning autism claim

The clip is only 48 seconds, but it says it all.

VIDEO

Maher:

What I read in the paper is [Kennedy] did speak on it this week, and I did not agree with the point of view of the article I was reading which was that he is completely crazy because he was saying, it’s not mostly genetic; it’s mostly environmental toxins. I happen to believe that’s probably a more likely answer. And they were saying, well, no genetics. Of course genetics is involved in everything health wise, but to present the argument I saw framed in that way, that he’s a kook because you think— I mean environmental toxins is really the story of my lifetime. I’m glad I was born as old as I am at a time when everything wasn’t completely polluted. I think that’s why I’m still alive today. And it just got worse and worse and worse.

Liberal comedian Bill Maher has shocked viewers after siding with health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr on the cause of autism. Maher, 69, supports RFK Jr's claim that rising autism rates are due to 'toxins' in the environment, such as food and drug ingredients, pesticides or pollution. The Health and Human Services (HHS) boss has rejected the idea that increasing autism prevalence was due to better screening and genetic factors, which is the theory of most mainstream doctors. On the most recent episode of his talk show, Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher responded to a viewer's question asking: 'What does the panel think of RFK Jr announcing that he will find the cause of autism by September of this year?' While Maher said he thought finding the cause in that timeframe is ambitious, he went on to support RFK Jr's views autism 'is not mostly genetic, it's mostly environmental toxins'. . . His views quickly divided opinion among his left-leaning base. Maher is a longtime critic of Trump and his administrations. . . . One commentator wrote on X: 'Respectfully. WTF does Bill Maher know about environmental toxins?' Another outraged viewer deemed Maher an 'idiot comedian,' adding 'think I'm going to side with the scientific community on this one'. Sat opposite guests journalist Matt Welch and Democrat senator Tina Smith, Maher, 69, defended RFK Jr and said an article that deemed him 'completely crazy' was unfounded. . . Political commenter, Welch, went on to voice his disagreement over the claims that toxins are to blame for the booming autism rates, stating that the US is cleaner that it has been for decades. . . .

Maher:

'We were already getting, they say, a credit card's worth of plastic in our body on a weekly basis, so I don't know what your talking about like its better than it used to be.'RFK Jr has sounded an alarm over what he is calling a runaway autism epidemic after recent CDC data showed diagnoses at an all-time high. . . . The experts suggested particulate matter breathed in during early childhood or while in the womb may travel through the bloodstream and bypass protective layers in the brain, causing inflammation that hinders nerve development. An Australian study published earlier this year also found boys exposed to endocrine-disrupting chemical Bisphenol A (BPA) in the womb were six times more likely to be diagnosed with autism before age 11 than those without exposure. . . . The US has also seen a surge in the use of synthetic pesticides, which some say could be a contributor, as well. Use of these chemicals increased 50-fold since 1950. Some research indicates up to 80 percent of Americans have detectable levels of pesticides in their blood. RFK Jr has now pledged to commission a series of studies into whether mold, pesticides, food chemicals or medicines are contributing to the development of the condition. . . .

This can’t be good for the establishment deniers. Bill Maher has a massive audience, and he’s making sense.

Please comment, share, subscribe (it’s free)

Leave a comment