Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Jan 19, 2024

Everyone thinks autism is like "The Good Doctor" or "Attorney Woo". Never mind the "Baker Act" that seizes raging, destructive 'neurodivergent' autistics, of all ages, from schools and homes via Florida police agencies into psych wards for 'curing' DSM-5 psych label 'mental illness'. Or the aluminum spraying, driving us all mad and insane in the 'sanity/common sense state' of Flori-dung.

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