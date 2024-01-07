Over the past several weeks I’ve noticed that police departments in a lot of different places are focused on autism. There are stories about police receiving training to deal with people on the spectrum and even getting “kits” to help in interacting with autistic individuals.

It sounds very positive and progressive, but it reveals the truth about what autism is doing to the human race, something we have to deny is happening.

We have been lied to and we’ve lied to ourselves about autism for several decades now, and the lie has worked so well, no one challenges anything about it. Each of the stories I found are proof that there is something very different in society today that wasn’t a fact of life 25 years ago.

It’s a very simple reality: a generation of brain-injured children is now entering adulthood and police everywhere are going to have to deal with them. There has never been anything like this before despite those in authority telling us that all the children with autism are nothing new.

Get used to these stories. Anyone in any position dealing with the public will have to know about autism.

Training the police

Dec 12, 2023, Worcester (MA) Metro West Daily News: Westborough woman joins others in urging autism awareness training for cops

https://www.metrowestdailynews.com/story/news/state/2023/12/12/proposed-law-to-set-training-in-autism-awareness-for-veteran-massachusetts-officers/71879038007/

Ilyse Levine-Kanji, a former School Committee member and an advocate for people with disabilities, told the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security Monday that it is imperative for the safety of the autistic community, and the safety of police, that the state pass a measure to extend training to veteran police officers on interacting with its members.

Massachusetts already requires police cadets to undergo training on how to approach people with autism spectrum disorder and other intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Michael O. Moore, D-Millbury and Rep. Kay Kahn, D-Newton, would extend the training to veteran officers….

“Traumatic arrests are not uncommon in the autism community,” Sullivan said. She said that one in 36 people is born and diagnosed as on the autism spectrum, and one in four of those will have encounters with police.

Dec 20, 2023, Positively Osceola: KISSIMMEE POLICE AND FIRST RESPONDERS LEARN TO BETTER CONNECT WITH AUTISTIC COMMUNITY THROUGH COMPREHENSIVE TRAINING https://www.positivelyosceola.com/kissimmee-police-and-first-responders-learn-to-better-connect-with-autistic-community-through-comprehensive-training/

On Tuesday, the Autism Society of Greater Orlando & Osceola, led by President Donna Lorman, held a comprehensive training session for the Kissimmee Police Department (KPD). … According to Lorman, they’ve trained about 40,000 officers in Florida so far, with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and New Smyrna Police Department requiring the training. In Osceola County, the training is voluntary, while the sheriff’s office requires in-agency training…. The event is a testament to the growing awareness and importance of specialized training for law enforcement in dealing with diverse community needs. It represents a positive step towards a more inclusive and understanding approach to law enforcement interactions with individuals with autism.

Dec 22, 2023, 12 News, Wichita, KS: Wichita Police Department autism outreach program goes live https://www.kwch.com/2023/12/22/wichita-police-department-autism-outreach-program-goes-live/?outputType=amp

The Wichita Police Department now has a program available to improve the way officers approach people with autism.

Sensory kits

Dec 24, 2023, (Canada) CBC News: Sensory kits to help Sault police interact with autistic, non-verbal people https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.7066535

The kits are meant to reduce sensory overload and support better communication between police and the public Police in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. now have a dozen sensory kits for their officers. The kits come from the Algoma Autism Foundation, and are meant to help support police when they're interacting with autistic people, those who are non-verbal, or people with other sensory issues.

Dec 1, 2023, WTNH, New Haven, CT: East Haven police announce Autism Safety Project https://www.wtnh.com/news/connecticut/new-haven/east-haven-police-announce-autism-safety-project/amp/

Police in East Haven announced a new program on Friday that aims to build a stronger connection with the autism community. LINKED, an Autism Safety Project plans to build relationships between emergency responders and members of the autism and special needs community. The project was created by Ashely McClain, a mother of a child with autism. “From one email to North Branford Police Department to a wraparound program that has been fully implemented in several communities throughout the state, we are thankful,” said McClain in a written statement. “The collaborations we’ve made, the partnerships that have been forged and the community that is being built is indescribable. We have connected municipalities, families and most important we’ve built relationships.”… Each family that registers will receive a Family Emergency Planning folder that details the best tips to navigate this program in an emergency. Patrol vehicles are also equipped with a sensory kit which contains various sensory products recommended by professionals. The program is free for all East Haven residents. “Implementing this new program is an excellent advancement for our police department and I’m eager to witness the positive impact and community inclusivity it will foster,” Deputy Chief Pat Tracy said in a written statement.

Dec 29, 2023, Munster, IN, The Times: ALERT Merrillville police receive donation of Ben's Blue Bags

https://www.nwitimes.com/news/local/crime-courts/news-local-crime-and-courts-merrillville-police-receive-donation-of-bens-blue-bags-from-logans-love/article_50c2d3b6-a685-11ee-bb45-1b891fa3dc97.html

MERRILLVILLE — Local organizations have teamed up to provide the Merrillville Police Department with important tools to help officers when responding to calls involving children or adults with autism or special needs. Logan’s Love has provided Ben’s Blue Bags to each Merrillville police officer, sponsored through a $7,000 donation from the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, the Town of Merrillville said.

State mandate for autism training

Dec 19, 2023, Orlando Sentinel: Can police avoid hurting autistic individuals? Central Florida cops learn how https://www.orlandosentinel.com/2023/12/20/can-police-avoid-hurting-autistic-individuals-central-florida-cops-learn-how/

A police training requirement is looming in the state legislature, part of an effort to protect vulnerable residents. Tuesday’s training comes as House Bill 829 makes its way through the Florida Legislature. Filed last week by Rep. Paula Stark, R-St. Cloud, the bill would require officers to receive at least four hours of in-person instruction on dealing with people on the autism spectrum, from techniques for identifying and interviewing them to de-escalation tactics and procedures in missing persons cases involving them. The bill is intended as a complement to the recently passed Protect Our Loved Ones Act, which authorizes local policing agencies to maintain a database of people with disabilities. The proposed training requirements would further instruct officers on the restrictions in Florida’s Baker Act, which does not allow people to be involuntarily committed if they are diagnosed only with autism spectrum disorder, which is not a mental illness. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism, a proportion that has grown in recent decades as experts more accurately identify the signs at an early age and as cultural perceptions, particularly in communities of color, begin to shift. …. Stark said her bill is the result of conversations with advocates and community leaders who signaled the need for added training for law enforcement. …

These are pretty much routine stories that hardly command attention. It seems like we’re finally providing support for a disadvantaged population. Why we didn’t do anything for these people before is of no consequence.

The story from the Orlando Sentinel clearly stated that all the autism is the result of greater awareness and better diagnosing, so there’s nothing wrong. The article from Worcester, MA even declares that one in 36 people is born with autism.

So when the accepted universal rate for autism reaches the levels we’re seeing currently in Australia, one in 25; California, one in 22; and Florida, one in 20, no one will be alarmed. We have convinced ourselves that having four to five percent of EIGHT YEARS with an autism diagnosis is a sign of how smart we all are in the 21st century.

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