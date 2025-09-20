Anne’s Substack

Diane N
8h

Vaccinology is a cult not a science. It doesn't just cause autism, it causes SIDS and SUID-sudden unexpected infant death which is a new diagnosis that covers infant deaths after 12 months. Following the ACIP meetings you see how the pro vaccine people can't be reasoned with, they ignore facts and repeat their beliefs like a mantra.

David O'Halloran
1hEdited

Great post. Thanks Anne. These types of news "stories" always feel to me like they were written in haste by the ignorant and thoughtless. Or maybe AI wrote the script? If the writer actually thought about it for a few seconds they might wonder where the old people with autism are? No?

The best and indeed the only evidence that snake bite causes poisoning is that you get poisoned when you get bitten by a snake. We need no "science" of any type whatsoever to understand that and no ''new story'' can explain it away.

Everybody knows the cause of "autism" it is only weather they admit it or not. It is vaccine poisoning. The evidence is in plain sight and has been from the start. The mothers and fathers of the injured are the proof.

We will see what Bobby says in 7 days. My feeling is that he will fudge it an play for time but at least it is a fudge that is moving in the right direction fro the first time ever. Having been told we are winning the war and getting rich for ages only to be suddenly told we are actually losing the war and getting poor is too dangerous a thing to utter too quickly. Also the power of drug pushers is immense. So I think he will say the cause is a combination of factors of which vaccination is just one. Then the concrete complex and detailed work to stop these useless dangerous products will begin. It can begin with unbrainwashing the doctors. It is going to be a big job. Recall that vaccination is one of the five pillars of the religion of science orthodoxy that replaced Christianity as our defining mythology. I do not think all the millions injured by them over the post 50 years will every be recognized let alone compensated.

