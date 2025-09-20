In a statement to the press, President Trump forecast that there would be an announcement next week about what’s behind the epidemic increase in autism.

Reporter:

Bobby Kennedy seems to be undoing what you did with Operation Warp Speed.

President Trump:

I put him in there because I want to have opposite views. That’s okay. I think we’re going to have something very, very big coming up soon on autism . Autism is totally out of control, and one of the biggest, one of the most important things that, in my opinion, I had to do is to see what’s going on with autism. We’re going to have a news conference early next week on autism, and I think you’re going to see some things that are amazing that we’ve learned that somebody else wouldn’t have learned. It’s out of control. Autism, out of control. And I think we maybe have the reason why. . . .

In a coincidental report from NBC News, the American people were told that all the autistic children everywhere are nothing new, we just haven’t figured out what causes the disorder.

NBC News presented the nice side of autism. There was no mention of headbanging children or ones who are still in diapers as teenagers, unable to speak.

NBC, like the rest of the mainstream media, stands firmly against vaccines being the cause. This story was meant to preempt any suggestion that there is a link from Sec. Kennedy.

How recent research and expanded diagnosis are changing our understanding of autism

Experts say there is no link between vaccines and autism, and NBC News reports that a much-anticipated review from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy is expected before the end of the month. NBC News' Erika Edwards reports on what we know about autism and where the current research stands.

In the six minute video we were told about Tory Ridgeway, a child with autism, and the struggles he faced back 20 years ago when he was a toddler. Back then, according to NBC, autism had been “long misunderstood.”

NBC included an anthropology professor, Dr. Roy Grinker from George Washington University. He’s been studying autism for three decades.

NBC assured us that genetics is “playing a major role” along with things like “advanced parental age.”

Debunking the vaccine link

Despite progress in understanding the mysteries of autism, one unfounded claim remains pervasive: the role of vaccines. The MMR vaccine has been used successfully since its FDA approval in the 60s. But one study in the 90s suggested a link to autism. The research was deeply flawed and later retracted and dismissed by major medical groups . . . . But the damage was done. . . .

NBC cited Jenny McCarthy and the wave of “vaccine hesitancy” that has spread across the US.

Vaccine rates for kids have declined in more than three quarters of US counties, despite at least 16 robust population-based studies from different countries debunking any connection between vaccines and autism. But skeptics remain as autism diagnoses have risen over time to one in every 31 children now.

No real increase

Experts say the increase is due to, in part, to better screening and wider diagnosis of autism spectrum, not a change in biology.

Dr. Grinker:

We see a lot more cases of autism today because the diagnostic criteria have expanded. Their pediatricians are on the lookout for it.

NBC News then cited Robert Kennedy Jr., head of HHS.

But it hasn’t stopped long time vaccine critic and now Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Clip of Kennedy saying,

The epidemic is real.

NBC accused Kennedy of “stoking fears of a wave of autism.”

Kennedy:

Autism is increasing in prevalence at an alarming rate.

NBC:

His own agency, the CDC, contradicting him just the next day, releasing a report highlighting how more kids are diagnosed earlier thanks to ‘more evaluations and identification.’

NBC also noted that there’s no evidence of a link between moms taking Tylenol while pregnant.

NBC challenged Kennedy’s earlier remarks about how disabling autism is.

These are kids who will never pay taxes, they will never hold a job, they will never play baseball.

NBC showed viewers Tory Ridgeway today, now an adult. He’s 22, in college and studying aerospace engineering.

Clearly NBC’s message was that autism is nothing new. Its cause is complicated, BUT IT ISN’T VACCINES.

In the last 30 seconds of the report we were told about Kennedy’s upcoming announcement on the cause of autism.

So details of the report have been pretty much kept under wraps, however we do anticipate it’s going to look at environmental exposures. Now I can break a little bit of news for you. We do anticipate that report will be unveiled either September 29th or 30th—mark your calendars for that.

We don’t want to know

Now families like the Ridgeways however say they’re not really interested in learning more about the causes of autism spectrum disorder. Tory’s mom Vanessa tells me her son and other kids with this kind of disability really just need services to help them thrive.

According to the coverage from NBC, the increases in autism can continue indefinitely. It took until the 21st century for the medical community to understand just how much autism there is out there, and they’re still learning.

Of course there is no mention of the 30 percent of autistic children who have profound autism. Those are the kids who won’t be going to college like Tory Ridgeway.

Nor does NBC note that 88 percent of autistic children regress. This fact from the MIND Institute at UC Davis in California was noted by Dr. Toby Rogers in testimony at a recent US Senate hearing.

Instead NBC is out to convince us that all we need to do about autism is provide more services. Then these kids will “thrive.”

Luke 8:17: "For there is nothing hidden that will not become visible, and nothing secret that will not be known and come to light."

