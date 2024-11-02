For those who are worried about what Robert Kennedy will be doing for Trump, this is his promise.

Tucker Carlson Asks Trump On Roles For RFK Jr, Musk If He Wins; Watch His Response

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, former President Donald Trump suggested possible roles for prominent figures such as Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his administration if he wins. The discussion explored various political strategies and emphasized the importance of partnering with influential personalities as part of a broader vision for the future of the United States.

In this 15 minute video President Trump explained what his plans are for his administration. In 2016, he was new to Washington and had to rely on other people when filling positions.

2024 is different.

Trump: Now, I know everybody. I know the dumb ones, the smart ones, the weak ones, the strong ones. I know everybody, and I’ve got people that I think will be great. . . .

Tucker Carlson asked President Trump about the roles of Elon Musk and Robert Kennedy, Jr.

Trump talked about how Musk will stop the waste and fraud in government, cutting “the cost of our government by two trillion dollars without affecting anybody.”

“He wants to cut costs. . . . “He gave me an endorsement that was so beautiful. He said, if Trump doesn’t win, I think this country’s finished. He’s worried about the country. “He thinks he can save two trillion dollars, in which case, we don’t have a deficit—two trillion dollars a year, by the way.”

Trump next talked about Robert Kennedy.

“Bobby is great. The only thing I’m a little bit worried about with Bobby, I want him to work on health. I think he’s right with so much of the things he’s talking about because we’re not a healthy country “If you look at some of the countries in Europe, they’re much more healthy than us. . . . “He really wants to, with the pesticides and all the different things. I said, he can do it, he can do anything he wants. He wants to look at the vaccines, everything. I think it’s great. “The only thing I say to Bobby is, leave the liquid gold under our feet alone. . . . “I say, Bobby, I love you looking at health. I want you to take care of the women of this country, the men of this country and the children of this country. . . .”

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