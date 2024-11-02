TRUMP ON RFK, JR: "He wants to look at the vaccines. I think it's great."
"He can do it, he can do anything he wants"
For those who are worried about what Robert Kennedy will be doing for Trump, this is his promise.
Tucker Carlson Asks Trump On Roles For RFK Jr, Musk If He Wins; Watch His Response
In an interview with Tucker Carlson, former President Donald Trump suggested possible roles for prominent figures such as Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his administration if he wins. The discussion explored various political strategies and emphasized the importance of partnering with influential personalities as part of a broader vision for the future of the United States.
In this 15 minute video President Trump explained what his plans are for his administration. In 2016, he was new to Washington and had to rely on other people when filling positions.
2024 is different.
Trump: Now, I know everybody. I know the dumb ones, the smart ones, the weak ones, the strong ones. I know everybody, and I’ve got people that I think will be great. . . .
Tucker Carlson asked President Trump about the roles of Elon Musk and Robert Kennedy, Jr.
Trump talked about how Musk will stop the waste and fraud in government, cutting “the cost of our government by two trillion dollars without affecting anybody.”
“He wants to cut costs. . . .
“He gave me an endorsement that was so beautiful. He said, if Trump doesn’t win, I think this country’s finished. He’s worried about the country.
“He thinks he can save two trillion dollars, in which case, we don’t have a deficit—two trillion dollars a year, by the way.”
Trump next talked about Robert Kennedy.
“Bobby is great. The only thing I’m a little bit worried about with Bobby, I want him to work on health. I think he’s right with so much of the things he’s talking about because we’re not a healthy country
“If you look at some of the countries in Europe, they’re much more healthy than us. . . .
“He really wants to, with the pesticides and all the different things. I said, he can do it, he can do anything he wants. He wants to look at the vaccines, everything. I think it’s great.
“The only thing I say to Bobby is, leave the liquid gold under our feet alone. . . .
“I say, Bobby, I love you looking at health. I want you to take care of the women of this country, the men of this country and the children of this country. . . .”
Your thoughts?
I would like to direct this post to all fellow medical freedom fighters who support Trump because they prioritize both medical freedom and ending the chronic disease epidemic, and feel that Trump shares these priorities and is more likely to bring about the changes they would like to see.
First, I must confess that I definitely understand why those who support medical freedom and ending the chronic disease epidemic would NOT support Democrats, they have been awful on these issues especially over the past five years. And on its face I believe the recent merger between Trump and RFK Jr is viewed as a positive development by most of these folks, as RFK Jr has dedicated his life to ending chronic disease, especially in children. Trump has stated that RFK Jr is on his transition team and has promised Bobby a position in his Administration, possibly even a Cabinet position.
And so for many who prioritize medical freedom and ending chronic disease, Trump is the blunt instrument who, with RFK Jr's help, will "Make America Health Again" (MAHA).
To these folks I would like to call your attention to the following two things.
First, remember back in 2015 when Trump promised that he was going to create a Vaccine Safety Commission and make RFK Jr the head of it? Did that ever materialize? Did Trump do ANYTHING that could be considered consistent with supporting vaccine safety? Hint: promoting Operation Warp Speed does not count. Do any of you remember that Trump's own team even went so far as to deny that Trump ever offered Bobby a position on a new vaccine commission:
Trump team denies skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was asked to head vaccine commission
https://www.cnn.com/2017/01/10/politics/robert-f-kennedy-jr-donald-trump-vaccine-commission/index.html
I would next direct your attention to the following interview of Fred Trump III, Donald Trump's nephew:
Fred Trump III Denounces His Uncle Donald Trump for Saying Disabled People “Should Just Die”
https://www.democracynow.org/2024/9/6/fred_trump_iii_memoir
Fred's son is severely disabled with a rare genetic disorder, and Fred states that his uncle has never once met his son or expressed any interest in him. In fact, as stated in the writeup for the interview:
He says Donald Trump once told him to abandon William, saying, “He doesn’t recognize you. Let him die, and move down to Florida.”
After a meeting in the Oval Office about dedicating more resources to people with disabilities, Fred Trump says his uncle said, “Those people, the costs. They should just die.”
Now you tell me, does this sound like a person who is likely to help solve, much less give a damn about, the chronic disease epidemic in the US?