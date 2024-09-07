In this brief part of their hour and a half presentation, Tucker and Russell acknowledge that the pharmaceutical and food industries have an interest in keeping us unhealthy and addicted to toxic food.

Tucker admits this is new to him. I’m sure the in-depth interview he did with Dr. Casey Means and Calley Means is a big part of his awakening.

Sept 5, 2024, Russell Brand on his Baptism, Big Pharma, Donald Trump, and the Globalists’ Attempt to Become God

Start at 37:00

Here Russell Brand is talking about the benefits of the Enlightenment period of the 17th and 18th centuries, but with a word of warning for today.

The Enlightenment, in spite of the obvious many miraculous achievements of science, could also be regarded as an amplification of false light. The false light that drowns out the True Light. . . .

It’s what happens, I believe, is you end up relegating and negating the mystical. You end up, in fact, if you, I suppose replace the state as the apex of our hierarchies of meaning, then you can start to replace all of our values, one by one.

You can start to remove ideas that are sort of sacred, ordinary presumed with new ideas. And this state of bewilderment I mentioned at the beginning is beneficial, I suppose, to power.

The powerful appear to benefit from chaos. The more there is chaos, the more there is conflict, the more there is bewilderment, the easier it isto assert authority.

I suppose the clearest example we got this or a clear example was during the pandemic period where the convergence of interest included, one would have to argument, pharmaceutical companies appeared to benefit, it would seem superficially.

Tucker: Yes, superficially, as measured by share price. I think that’s fair. Governments appeared to benefit from the ability to regulate.

It seems that there was an opportunity to denigrate and marginalize and condemn people, so I suppose that’s an example of how crisis and chaos benefit powerful interests. I suppose that kind of polarity, a kind of tension where crisis is beneficial to the most powerful interests in the world, it’s likely that you will see a perpetuation of crisis, endless crisis.

If the military industrial complex benefit from war, you will have war.

If the pharmaceutical complex benefit from ill health, you will the perpetuation of ill health.

If they require you to eat food that’s bad for you and take medicine that’s bad for you, then you find that this great wonderful nation, in which I’m a foreigner, . . . then I suppose that what you have, instead of this wonderful nation. . . you have kind of this conveyor belt where we’re sort of turned larvae with parasitic tubes attached to us, one end being pumped full of sugar and seed oil, the other end being pumped full of needless pharmaceuticals.

Tucker: As many amens as I can muster to that.

But as a longtime pizza enthusiast, lifelong really, I’ve lived on pizza actually almost exclusively for many, many years.

I know it’s disgusting, I know.

But if you had said that to me five years ago, I’ve be like, come on. There’s nothing with Wheat Thins, settle down.

It does seem like, just in the past, I don’t know, a year, less than, months even.

That what you just said is resonating with people, even people like me, the pizza enthusiasts who have never thought about this at all.

That seems like almost a movement in America: acknowledging that we’re incredibly unhealthy. That unhealthy is by design, and that an unhealthy nation can never really be free.

Do you feel that?

Russell points out that this live audience is clearly enthused by what Tucker is saying. So, the word is getting out. People are waking up to the damage from the pharma-food complex. They are listening!

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