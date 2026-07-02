In one of the most bizarre stories, an Idaho mother has been indicted on murder charges after her babies died. The twins received three routine vaccines on April 23, 2025 and within hours they showed signs of vaccine injury.

Eight days later they were dead.

Dr. Ken Stoller gave us the details:

Within hours they became lethargic and sick. The next day, their lips turned blue. They could barely move. Emergency room doctors even diagnosed them with post immunization reaction. One week later, on May 1st, Andrea found both toddlers unresponsive. She called 911. And from that moment, the police treated her as the suspect.

On Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the twin’s mother, Andrea Shaw, was arrested for their murder.

July 2nd Idaho 6 reported on the charges.

More than a year after 18-month-old twins were found dead inside their Payette home, their mother has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder. On May 1, 2025, Payette Police responded to a call of a possible dead child around 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find twins Dallas and Tyson Shaw both dead in a shared bed. A family member had found the twins and called 911. Investigators said at the time they were treating the case as a homicide with foul play suspected. Autopsies were conducted the following day in Ada County Defense attorney Joe Filicetti has been working with Shaw since a couple of days after the incident. He said he has been to the funeral for the twins and has visited Shaw in custody. Filicetti said the twins were born 3 months early and spent time in the NICU before coming home. Shortly after the twins received their vaccines, Shaw took them to a St. Luke's pediatrician when they became sick. Filicetti said the pediatrician diagnosed them with a post-vaccine reaction at the time. "If a mom was intending to kill her kids, why would she be taking them to the doctor?" Filicetti said. He said Shaw repeatedly sought medical care for the twins in the days leading up to their deaths. The night before they were found, she had contacted the doctor's office to report that they were not doing well. That night, he said, they appeared to turn a corner — and the next morning, when she checked on them, they were dead. Filicetti said he believes the case is medical, not criminal. "I'm not a doctor, but the doctors I've consulted say that it's a vaccine-related death," Filicetti said. He said the prosecution has not presented evidence of suffocation, cutting, shooting, or any clear motive.

What needs to be pointed out is the fact that Andrea Shaw is a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the AAP along with Dr. Stoller and Dr. Paul Thomas.

Dr. Ken Stoller

Dr. Paul Thomas

Dr. Stoller put out a video about the lawsuit in February 2026.

So what is really happening here?

Why did authorities wait over a year to suddenly charge the mother with first-degree murder?

Would any of this be happening if Andrea Shaw weren’t part of a lawsuit against the AAP over vaccine safety after the deaths of her children?

There are very powerful forces that will defend the vaccine schedule at all cost and crush anyone who stands in their way. They have control over the media.

“Lunatic mom”

Here is how the New York Post reported on this story:

Lunatic mom claimed her twins died of ‘vaccine injuries’ — now she’s charged with killing them

A deranged Idaho mom who claimed her twins died over a year ago of “vaccine injuries” has now been charged in her children’s killings, according to authorities and reports. Andrea Shaw, 23, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder Monday in connection with the deaths of her 18-month-old twins, Dallas and Tyson, in May 2025, according to the Payette Police Department.

The mom appeared on a podcast with her husband, Nathaniel Shaw, in the days after the brother and sister were allegedly murdered, claiming that vaccines were responsible for their deaths. . . .

Authorities have not yet released a cause of death for the twins and said the mom’s arrest came after a “lengthy and thorough” multi-agency investigation.

In their coverage, the New York Post referred to Andrea Shaw as the “anti-vax mom,” without bothering to explain why someone who is supposedly against vaccination took her babies in for routine shots.

There is something very ugly happening here.

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