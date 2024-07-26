The future of education in the U.K.

There is more stunning news from the U.K., but this is a place where numbers never matter.

The headline definitely makes the reader look twice.

July 24, 2024, Mirage: Research: Nearly Half of Welsh Kids Have Learning Needs

A new study has highlighted the prevalence of additional learning needs, formerly known as special educational needs, among under 16-year-olds in Wales.

Notice the change from “special educational needs” to “additional learning needs.”

Look at the reaction to the jaw-dropping statistic.

The findings come with a policy briefing, calling for a robust review of processes used to recognise such issues and more inclusive learning support for all children nationally. The research and policy reports, led by the University of Bristol and funded by the Nuffield Foundation, found nearly half (47.9%) of children born in 2002/2003 were identified with some form of additional learning needs (ALN) at some point during their schooling. This was shown to have the biggest impact on academic achievement across all Key Stages of their education.

So, are they just noticing these students more today?

Lead author Dr Cathryn Knight, Senior Lecturer in Psychology of Education at the University of Bristol, said: "Our findings clearly challenge the notion that learning needs only affect a minority of learners. Key common factors increasing the likelihood of being identified with SEN also emerged, emphasising the importance of recognising the child's environment and understanding their individual situation to effectively support their learning needs." Researchers from the University's School of Education and Swansea University analysed data from more than 200,000 children in Wales, born between 2002 and 2009, to understand the levels of SEN and its impact on academic achievement.

Once again, a call for early diagnosing and better support

Findings revealed that the earlier the additional needs emerged and were recognised, and the longer their education was spent with these known needs, the less likely they were to meet nationally expected levels of attainment. Dr Knight said: "Our research suggests the former SEN system in Wales was unable to effectively support students to mitigate the negative impact of SEN on their grades. This underscores the substantial toll of SEN on academic achievement. To improve academic attainment levels in Wales, it is crucial to prioritise effective support for this very large group of learners." . . .

Higher rate for boys

The study also showed boys were much (5.5 times) more likely to be identified with SEN than girls. . . .

Overdiagnosing or underdiagnosing?

Dr Knight said: "This raises concerns about the effectiveness of SEN identification processes, particularly given the unexpectedly high number of learners identified with SEN. It suggests a potential issue of over- or under-identification of certain children." The main policy recommendations in the report were to prioritise inclusive educational initiatives that recognise and support all children. The substantial impact of SEN on children's grades, raises questions about how children with learning needs can be supported to show progression within the education system. Therefore, consideration of more inclusive assessment practices is recommended. The report also calls for current methods used to identify learning need to be rigorously reviewed, with a new focus on ensuring accuracy, fairness, and inclusivity.

41% of students in England have special needs too

The research mirrors similar national findings. Evidence from the Education Policy Institute in England also found a high level (40.7%) of SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disability) identification. Other research, published in the British Educational Research Journal, has also shown that children with SEND in England are also far less likely to meet expected learning standards than their peers at Key Stage 1.

More study needed

Dr Knight said: "We also need longer-term evidence within Wales and across the UK in order to develop a fuller understanding of the challenges. This includes possible systematic issues with how learning needs are recognised and their subsequent impact on attainment." . . .

There were no specific reasons for why so many children can’t learn normally, or what the future will be like if this trend continues. There is no information on past rates or how quickly it’s gotten to 48 percent.

It should be pointed out that Scotland has seen the same meteoric increase in disabled children as Wales and England.

In 2022, the Scottish Daily Express announced that 34.2 per cent of the student population had special needs.

In 2023, it increased to 37 percent.

I’m pretty sure that when the figure for 2024 comes out, it will be similar to England’s.

Reasonable government leaders would be prioritizing this crisis. They would call for some explanation for the declining skills of children. They would want to know how to stop further increases.

We’ve watched this for far too long with autism to expect any such response. Just as with autism, there will be calls for early diagnosing and more services, better training for teachers. No one will be alarmed.

(And the autism rate for Scotland is one in every 23 students, not that anyone cares.)

I can see why they don’t want to call it SPECIAL EDUCATIONAL NEEDS any longer. There won’t be anything really special or different about these students when the numbers reach 60 and 75 percent. This will be regular education.

We need to understand that children today can’t be expected to learn like they have always done in the past. That’s just the way it is.

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