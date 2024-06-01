Just about everyday there are stories in the British press about MORE SPECIAL SCHOOLS being built. It’s a given that I don’t have to look hard to find one.

May 31st there were two.

One is especially troubling because it’s actually about FOUR new special schools coming to the Midlands. The other story is about a new school 30 miles from London.

The story near London indicates that the school in question is for high needs students because of the close student—teacher ratio.

May 31, 2024, Luton Today: New special educational needs school in Luton given green light by council

Plans for a new special educational needs (SEN) to meet the above average local demand in Luton has been approved by the council’s planning committee. A new 112-pupil SEN secondary school in Luton will help meet the greater local demand for such provision than the national average, a meeting heard. . . . “The new school will be largely two-storey,” he said. “It would cater for 112 pupils and 70 staff. . . . “The council has a need for more education facilities and an even greater requirement for special educational needs provision.

The school is described as ‘much needed,’ and we’re told that the council voted “unanimously” for it.

The other article may sound positive, but it’s really about how the growth in special needs students is relentless.

They can’t build schools fast enough

May 31, 2024, Birmingham Live: Location of Solihull’s new school with 150 places revealed

The Department of Education (DofE) announced earlier this month the Midlands would be seeing four new special education needs schools open The chosen location of Solihull’s new 150 place special school has been revealed. The Department of Education (DofE) announced earlier this month the Midlands would be seeing four new special education needs schools open – with Solihull one of the places selected.

Notice language used

Coun Grinsell said: “On our specialist provision – you will all have heard we have just had the acknowledgement and confirmation we are getting for another 150 place school. That is brilliant, that is huge for us. . . . “On a practical level it also means we will be able to educate more children nearer to their homes, so all round they should receive a better learning experience.

Of course not having to send special needs students out of their local area is a big saving. Not only do they not have to pay the huge tuition costs, but they also don’t have the high cost of long distance transportation.

The big picture; this is not just about Solihill

The scheme is part of the government’s plan to deliver 60,000 more special school places following investment of £105 million [$134M] confirmed at this year’s spring budget. The planned 60,000 places is the largest ever expansion in capacity – following a decrease in pupils in special schools nationally from 1997 to 2010.

Three other schools being planned

Walsall, Hereford and Stoke-on-Trent were the other locations in the Midlands selected for the schools.

Although neither story mentioned AUTISM specifically, it is a big part of this. It has to be.

Back in December, 2022, Schools Week published an article where they announced just how much autism affects special education.

SEND isn’t on the precipice – it’s tipped over the edge

Over half of the children and young people in special schools have a primary or secondary need of autism. For children in early years specialist settings, the figure is 65 per cent….

Autism is taking over schools in England. Unfortunately, the people in charge there aren’t worried about it.

Leave a comment