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Eileen's avatar
Eileen
Jun 2, 2024

It’s a complete disgrace… once again. Thank you for your spotlight on this tragic situation… it seems like it’s happening everywhere. As a teacher, I’ve seen the decline in our children's development in the last decade, and anyone has the right to ask, and should be asking, why. A lot of us already know why. Most are blinded to a lot of reality around them.. very Covid like. Still have a heck of a time understanding and accepting what took place. Insanity seems to be ruling at the moment. God help us all. We’re going to need it.

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SoloD's avatar
SoloD
Jun 2, 2024

Since the state has programs to assist parents with developmentally challenged children....

1. what % of parents would seek to collect additional monies, by:

2. claim falsely that their children are on the spectrum

3. get a few extra shots so that their children qualify for the money...

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