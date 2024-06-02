There’s a story that doesn’t seem to die in the British press, at least as far as the BBC is concerned.

It all stems from an incident that happened on January 25th at the Warwickshire County Council meeting in the west Midlands in England. Faced with the exploding costs of special education, council members questioned why it’s happening.

Here’s what’s been reported by the BBC.

February 6th, BBC News: Warwickshire councillors apologise for special needs comments

At a meeting about the rising cost of council support on 25 January, Mr Morgan had questioned whether some children receiving funding were "just really badly behaved." Mr Hammersley asked if "something in the water" was increasing special needs cases, with Mrs Golby having questioned whether the increase could be linked to social media sites where families were "swapping tips on how to their children diagnosed."

Criticism immediately followed

The remarks prompted anger from parents, with the local authority confirming it had received a number of complaints following the meeting.

Apologies were given

All three councillors have since apologised, with Mr Morgan saying he regretted "any offence caused by my choice of words.". "It was never my intention to offend, and I regret the words I used to make a point about demand and need in the SEND area," he added. Mr Hammersley said he was "terribly sorry" and wished to "apologise unreservedly for the comments". "I regret my clumsiness and lack of care in choosing my words and can see the upset and offence they caused," he said. Mrs Golby said she accepted the words used at the meeting "were open to interpretation". "I have spent many years working hard to support children and families in the SEND community and it was never my intention to offend," she added. "I apologise for any offence caused."

It would seem that ill-chosen comments followed by apologies would have ended the matter, but no, just the opposite. The BBC had more to say about the remarks which took precedence over stunning statistics noted.

Feb 6, 2024, BBC News: Parents urge councillors to apologise over special needs comments

Three Tory councillors in Warwickshire are facing calls to apologise for comments about children with special educational needs. The remarks were made in a meeting about the rising cost of council support, prompting anger from parents. . . . Warwickshire County Council expects to overspend on its budget for SEND children with high needs by £17.5m [$22M] in this financial year. There are more than 15,500 SEND children in Warwickshire's state-funded schools, about 17.4% of the student population in the county. The council says the number of SEND children has increased by 37% over the last five years.

Warwickshire is not alone. It’s happening all over England.

Here’s what county councils are facing.

EDUCATION’S DEEPEST CRISIS

May 19, 2024, Guardian: Education’s deepest crisis is being ignored by Westminster – and even harsher cuts are on the way

On Friday, the BBC ran a report about widespread local delays in providing kids with the support they need, which was placed in news bulletins. . . . These failures are encapsulated in the Send meltdown’s defining fact: that councils’ special needs budgets are now deep in the red, and the Whitehall machine is pushing them towards the kind of cuts that will tilt the system even further into failure. England’s current combined national special needs “deficit” is put at about £4.6bn [$5.9B].

ON THE LOCAL LEVEL

Here’s a recent report showing what is behind the remarks by council members in Warwickshire this past January. They’re going broke paying for all the special needs children.

May 15, 2024, BBC News: Special education cost-cuts plan backed by council

Plans to reduce costs within special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Warwickshire have been approved by councillors. SEND spending is forecasted to reach £267m [$338M] by 2028, but by progressing with four new measures in conjunction with a government plan, it could be reduced by up to £115m, [$146M] the council said. Warwickshire is one of 55 education authorities taking part in the Delivering Better Value programme as SEND spending is vastly outstripping the government funding allocated for it. . . . The council has now said the current costs situation was "unsustainable" and the government programme would help to mitigate the forecasted overspend. . . . The council said it has "consistently" increased SEND spending year after year, rising from £78.5m [$99M]in 2021-22 for higher needs, to £90.8m [$1B] in 2022-2023.

Warwickshire is not alone

Chronicle Live: Northumberland's school transport budget under pressure due to rising number of children with additional needs

The number of children requiring EHCPs has more than doubled in the last six years. The rising number of children requiring an education and healthcare plan (EHCP) has put huge pressure on Northumberland's school transport budget, officers have said. Northumberland County Council is facing an overspend of almost £1 million [$1.3M] on the cost of special education needs and disabilities (SEND) transport. There are currently 407 routes across the county, transporting 1,738 pupils and escorts . . . Audrey Kingham explained that the issue was one faced by councils across the country. However, Northumberland faced additional challenges due to its rural nature. She said: "Northumberland has overspent with SEND transport as has every council in the country. It is a national issue. "The challenging budget is due to the increase of EHCP pupils. We have a statutory responsibility to provide that transport and the money comes from Northumberland County Council - we have to provide that.

BBC News: Lancashire: Council's special needs transport costs go up £8m [$10M]

School transport for children with special educational needs and disabilities looks set to cost a council a £8.4m [$10M] more than planned. Lancashire County Council's predicted overspend for 2023/24 has spiralled almost £2.5m [$3.1M] since it was last estimated two months ago.

Birmingham Live: Birmingham's vulnerable kids and families face massive shock as £112 million [$141M] of cuts lined up

Special needs families whose children and young people rely on transport service among those facing crushing cuts . . .The council has to provide some services by law but anything else is at risk as it faces up to a £300 million [$379M] black hole in its finances.

BBC News: Councillors question £200m [$247M] Devon education deficit

Councillors have been quizzing bosses and leaders over a massive overspend on the education budget in Devon. Conservative-led Devon County Council agreed a deal with the government on Thursday to get £95m [$118M] towards paying off a £163m [$202M] debt for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). . . . The county council's children's scrutiny committee meeting heard the deficit was forecast to continue to grow to reach £207m [$256M] by 2028.

BBC News: Bracknell Forest Council to cut education spend under emergency plan

A council has joined a controversial government programme to reduce its overspend on children with special educational needs (SEN). Bracknell Forest Council said the Department for Education would pay it £16m [$20M] over the next six years. It said in return it would build two dedicated SEN schools and put more SEN children in mainstream schools.

BBC News: Bristol City Council to receive £53m [$67M] bailout for SEND services

A council is set to receive a £53m [$67M] bailout for its special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) services.

Kirklees Today: New deal confirmed to support children and families with additional needs

The council receives £2.3million [$2.9M] per year through the safety valve agreement and this will now be paid over a longer period, up to 2030.

Cheshire Live: Cheshire East's Council's 'very existence' threatened by special needs budget deficit

A councillor has said Cheshire East Council's £90m [$115M] dedicated school grant deficit ‘threatens the very existence of the council'

Big Bailout

BBC News: Autistic girl's family to get £8k for missed school

The Department for Education said it was providing £2.6bn [$3.2B] to support places for children with special needs or disabilities (Send) or who needed alternative provision.

Guardian: Special needs responsibilities were heaped on councils as funding shrank

But the reforms heaped responsibilities on local government, such as increasing the age range to 25, as they faced shrinking funding, while the number of children and young people with EHCPs has risen from 240,000 in 2015 to 517,000 last year. This has outstripped provision and forced many councils to blow their budgets on costly transport arrangements and private school places. Some local authorities have even tried to ration the number of EHCPs they issue. Alex Dale, the chair of the f40 group of local authorities, said: “I don’t think anyone, seven or eight years ago, quite expected that demand would rise in the way that it has. . . . Even the government’s critics accept it has increased funding as the crisis has become apparent. The Department for Education (DfE) says high-needs funding is rising by £440m [$558M] in 2024-25 to a total of £10.5bn [$13B]--an increase of more than 60% since 2019-20 – and in 2022 it launched a drive to open 60 new special schools. But it isn’t enough. . . . According to f40, an additional £4.6bn [$5.8B] a year is needed just to prevent the crisis from getting worse.

Notice that the BBC covered the majority of the stories about local councils facing the bankrupting costs of special education. In addition, there are literally hundreds of stories over the past several months about children on waitlists for years in England, just to get a special needs assessment. Add to that the endless reports on new special schools to meet “increasing demand,” the disabled students without a place because schools are “oversubscribed,” and the reports on more students with more complex needs.

The BBC has been watching this enfold for the past two decades, but they report on this as distant observers. The questions the council members asked regarding the flood of costly special needs students are never investigated by members of the press.

Why are there so many more disabled students?

The BBC can’t tell us, in fact, they never ask.

What they have continued to do is drive home the point that no one be allowed to say anything.

BBC News won’t let the Warwickshire story die.

June 1, 2024, BBC News: Fate of SEND row councillors up to me – leader

A council leader has said the fate of three Tory members under investigation for comments about special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision would be up to her. Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, confirmed a decision on whether the whip would be removed was “for me to consider, reflecting of course on all evidence available”. . . .During a discussion about the demand for SEND provision at the meeting in January, Mr Morgan questioned whether some children were “just really badly behaved” and “in need of some form of strict correction”. Mr Hammersley asked whether there was “something in the water” and Ms Golby referred to social media pages where “families are swapping tips on how to get their children diagnosed”. The investigation into the three councillors is due to conclude in early June and the council said the number of complaints received was “in the hundreds”.

May 30, 2024, BBC News: Special needs comments probe 'to end in June'

An investigation into three councillors whose comments about increasing special needs demand sparked anger and protests is due to conclude in early June. Warwickshire County Council started investigating councillors Jeff Morgan, Brian Hammersley and Clare Golby after what they said during a meeting in January.

The BBC isn’t interested in the pitiful state of children’s developmental health today. They report on what’s happening, but they don’t care why.

The last two stories from the BBC drive home the message that no one has the right to ask why all this is happening. Councils have to keep on paying and paying.

I’m sure county council members across England got that message loud and clear.

And while all this is happening in England, things are no different in the U.S. Our mainstream print media along with the major networks are just as willing to shut their eyes to what’s happening right in front of them.

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