This just can’t continue.

An endless number of stories over the last few years spell disaster for the British economy. Local governments across England are millions in debt because of exploding special education costs.

It’s a given today that there is increasing demand for special services and children with more complex needs. There is never any concern about why there is always more demand or why children today are more disabled than in the past.

Here is the latest from Bristol, a city in southwest England. The national government is willing to cover the special needs budget deficit of $67 million, but it comes with the provision that Bristol somehow make huge cuts in spending in the future.

Mar 13, 2024, Bristol Live: Warning Bristol SEND bailout will ‘make life a whole lot harder’ for disabled children https://www.bristolpost.co.uk/news/bristol-news/warning-bristol-send-bailout-make-9162147.amp

The council secretly applied to the government for a £53 million [$67M] bailout to rescue its spiralling schools budget Campaigners have warned that a bailout plan to rescue Bristol’s spiralling special educational needs budget will “make life a whole lot harder” for disabled children. Under the new plan, Bristol City Council must agree to spend millions less on supporting children with special needs. The council secretly applied to the government for a £53 million bailout, and a decision is expected imminently from the Department for Education. But parents of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) warned the bailout wouldn’t solve systemic problems.

Bristol is not alone.

Labour mayor Marvin Rees repeated claims he made last week that the DfE prevented the council from discussing its application in public, despite government sources contradicting those claims. He was warned by two mothers of children with SEND that the bailout reforms could make issues worse, during a full council meeting on Tuesday, March 12. Fiona Castle, from Bristol SEND Justice, said: “The council entered into negotiations in July last year, and other councils who entered into negotiations at the same time published information about their agreements. I strongly suspect that the council has chosen not to do that because of the amount of opposition that other councils are facing for the Safety Valve programme.

It’s impossible to fix.

“Bristol City Council has spent years failing its SEND children, and has now used in my opinion undemocratic and unnecessary methods to hide the fact that for SEND children and families in Bristol, life is about to get a whole lot harder.” Fiona Preece added: “The agreement does nothing to address the fundamental problems of a broken mainstream system, which is stripped to the bone. There’s no teaching assistants, there’s no specialist teachers. A lack of maintained specialist places is why there are kids travelling miles to schools outside of Bristol. “The healthcare system is on its knees with waiting lists for diagnosis and support, years long. The Safety Valve forgives some of the debt, but it doesn’t fund the systemic reform needed to provide the laudable aims of inclusion, early intervention and local schools spaces.”

No one bothers to ask why demand is always rising.

Demand for SEND support is rising across the country, with many councils struggling to afford to pay for that support. In Bristol, the council’s schools budget faces a whopping £56 million [$71M] deficit as the cost of providing SEND support has risen much faster than the money the council receives for spending on education. Under the Safety Valve programme, the government would write off most of that deficit, but the council would need to carry out major reforms to bring its spending down. Opposition councillors warned this would inevitably lead to “spending less on the most vulnerable children”, and criticised a lack of special school places and huge backlog of applications for education, health and care plans. . . .

This will not end well.

Several neighbouring councils near Bristol are already in the Safety Valve programme, with over 60 councils taking part across England. The mayor again claimed the Department for Education told the council to keep negotiations confidential, and warned the alternative would mean “huge pressure on budgets” — particularly as several councils have now effectively declared bankruptcy. Mr Rees said: “That wasn’t the direction we had from DfE. It was that negotiations had to remain between us and them until they published them. If they’ve changed their position since then, then I’m glad to hear about it. But the direction to us was that it had to remain confidential. “This Safety Valve is an incredibly important financial intervention, in a situation that we and other local authorities wish we weren’t in, but are in and need this to get us through. The alternative, not having this financial intervention, is huge pressure on local authority budgets. Among the recent spate of 114s, we’ve had two major cities, Birmingham and Nottingham.” . . .

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