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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Mar 14, 2024

Those who choose to stay in the mental hospital industry/the global cult of pharmakeia til their last breath, will suffer their fate of eternal damnation in the eternal lake of fire.

Until Yahashua/Yeshua returns for war and becomes the sole world leader (against the Antichrist, and Yahashua kills Satan and all his followers)...

...there won't be any end of the global mental hospital industry, the mental hospital torture, rape and abuses of countless people and ASD adults young and old, prone restraints with arse injections to "treat" so called "maladaptive behaviors", black box psych drugs for children as young as infants for "mental illnesses", ignorant/desperate parents choosing to send their children to "behavioral health" death camps for "treatment", parents choosing to enroll their children into the "educational" psych wards known as "public/charter schools", etc. Parents who praise these "behavioral health" death camps, all of them chose to send their kids to public schools at some point/multiple points in their children's lives, our family did too. Both my younger brother AND I suffered this torture abuse and chemical rape to "make better choices/end 'maladaptive' behaviors" at least once, I became even more self injurous and attempted s--cide several times as a teen post-hospitalization due to extreme PTSD. My family put me and my yb on Dr. Sear's "safer smaller spaced out" vaccine schedule containing DTAP, TDAP, flu shots and more, I might've received the MMR as well. Don't follow my family's footsteps at all! I am trapped with a very pro-psychiatry "Christian" mother and my life is hell on earth since infancy.

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