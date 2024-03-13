The cost of special education (autism) will bury Britain.

They may have a construction boon right now with all the special schools going up everywhere, but the future is very dark.

A story just out from Cheshire East in northwest England uses some pretty dire words in the headline, and the rest of the story is more of the same.

Mar 11, 2024, Cheshire East's Council's 'very existence' threatened by special needs budget deficit

Cheshire East’s ballooning special needs budget deficit is so serious it ‘threatens the very existence of the council,’ a councillor has said. The DSG (dedicated school grant) deficit currently stands at about £90m [$115M]. Cllr Sue Adams (Disley, Con) told Thursday's meeting of the council’s audit and governance committee that the deficit ‘threatens the very existence of our council, it’s so serious’. She continued: “I’ve not heard or read anything that gives me confidence that we’re getting on top of this. To me, I look at the numbers and it says, out of control.” The DSG is a ring-fenced grant handed out by the Department for Education (DfE) for school budgets. The high needs funding block of the DSG is used to pay for SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) provision. But, for many councils, the cost of SEND provision has outstripped government funding by tens of millions of pounds. To stop local authorities going bust, any deficit associated with the DSG is kept off their books thanks to a statutory override. This means Cheshire East, like other councils, is holding this deficit in a ‘negative reserve’. But with the SEND demand spiralling, the overspend is forecast to get far worse.

It’s all about the increasing demand and more complex needs which are routinely talked about in coverage like this. It’s all about more and more disabled students flooding their schools.

They expect things to get worse and they’re facing bankruptcy because of it.

On top of this, the interest on this negative reserve is £3m [$3.8M] this year and likely to rise to £6m [$7.7M] next year. Cheshire East’s director of finance, Alex Thompson, said: “The current grant doesn’t match the current expenditure, that’s recognised nationally by government department as well as local authorities.”

They have no solution.

He said the council had done everything it could to rein in spending – working with DfE assessors who had ‘looked at what we were spending in our forecasts and they agreed with them’. “There’s no solution on the table for any local authority at the moment in terms of a long-term plan to mitigate expenditure on high needs,” said Mr Thompson. “I think we’ve done, as a council, what we can at this point in time.”

There is this ticking timebomb.

“You’ve made the point it could end the council, essentially this override that sits on our accounts… protects the council from that issue at the moment. But that is a government imposed override and that exists until March 31, 2026.

Things are even worse than what we see happening here. Cheshire East is not alone in this dilemma. Councils across England face the same black hole.

No foreign enemy could do to Britain what’s happening right before their eyes inside their own country.

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