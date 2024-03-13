(UK) Cheshire East: Cost of SPED ‘threatens the very existence of the council'
"Cost of SEND provision has outstripped government funding by tens of millions "
The cost of special education (autism) will bury Britain.
They may have a construction boon right now with all the special schools going up everywhere, but the future is very dark.
A story just out from Cheshire East in northwest England uses some pretty dire words in the headline, and the rest of the story is more of the same.
Mar 11, 2024, Cheshire East's Council's 'very existence' threatened by special needs budget deficit
Cheshire East’s ballooning special needs budget deficit is so serious it ‘threatens the very existence of the council,’ a councillor has said. The DSG (dedicated school grant) deficit currently stands at about £90m [$115M].
Cllr Sue Adams (Disley, Con) told Thursday's meeting of the council’s audit and governance committee that the deficit ‘threatens the very existence of our council, it’s so serious’.
She continued: “I’ve not heard or read anything that gives me confidence that we’re getting on top of this. To me, I look at the numbers and it says, out of control.”
The DSG is a ring-fenced grant handed out by the Department for Education (DfE) for school budgets. The high needs funding block of the DSG is used to pay for SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) provision.
But, for many councils, the cost of SEND provision has outstripped government funding by tens of millions of pounds. To stop local authorities going bust, any deficit associated with the DSG is kept off their books thanks to a statutory override.
This means Cheshire East, like other councils, is holding this deficit in a ‘negative reserve’. But with the SEND demand spiralling, the overspend is forecast to get far worse.
It’s all about the increasing demand and more complex needs which are routinely talked about in coverage like this. It’s all about more and more disabled students flooding their schools.
They expect things to get worse and they’re facing bankruptcy because of it.
On top of this, the interest on this negative reserve is £3m [$3.8M] this year and likely to rise to £6m [$7.7M] next year. Cheshire East’s director of finance, Alex Thompson, said: “The current grant doesn’t match the current expenditure, that’s recognised nationally by government department as well as local authorities.”
They have no solution.
He said the council had done everything it could to rein in spending – working with DfE assessors who had ‘looked at what we were spending in our forecasts and they agreed with them’.
“There’s no solution on the table for any local authority at the moment in terms of a long-term plan to mitigate expenditure on high needs,” said Mr Thompson. “I think we’ve done, as a council, what we can at this point in time.”
There is this ticking timebomb.
“You’ve made the point it could end the council, essentially this override that sits on our accounts… protects the council from that issue at the moment. But that is a government imposed override and that exists until March 31, 2026.
Things are even worse than what we see happening here. Cheshire East is not alone in this dilemma. Councils across England face the same black hole.
No foreign enemy could do to Britain what’s happening right before their eyes inside their own country.
Those who choose to stay in the mental hospital industry/the global cult of pharmakeia til their last breath, will suffer their fate of eternal damnation in the eternal lake of fire.
Until Yahashua/Yeshua returns for war and becomes the sole world leader (against the Antichrist, and Yahashua kills Satan and all his followers)...
...there won't be any end of the global mental hospital industry, the mental hospital torture, rape and abuses of countless people and ASD adults young and old, prone restraints with arse injections to "treat" so called "maladaptive behaviors", black box psych drugs for children as young as infants for "mental illnesses", ignorant/desperate parents choosing to send their children to "behavioral health" death camps for "treatment", parents choosing to enroll their children into the "educational" psych wards known as "public/charter schools", etc. Parents who praise these "behavioral health" death camps, all of them chose to send their kids to public schools at some point/multiple points in their children's lives, our family did too. Both my younger brother AND I suffered this torture abuse and chemical rape to "make better choices/end 'maladaptive' behaviors" at least once, I became even more self injurous and attempted s--cide several times as a teen post-hospitalization due to extreme PTSD. My family put me and my yb on Dr. Sear's "safer smaller spaced out" vaccine schedule containing DTAP, TDAP, flu shots and more, I might've received the MMR as well. Don't follow my family's footsteps at all! I am trapped with a very pro-psychiatry "Christian" mother and my life is hell on earth since infancy.