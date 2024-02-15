Watching what’s been happening in the U.K. over the past few years is like seeing the Titanic sink in slow motion. It’s insane that no one is doing anything to address why the increases in the number of disabled children seems unstoppable.

Recently there was this backlash against three Warwickshire council members who, in not-so-polite-terms, questioned where all these special needs students were coming from.

Warwickshire is dealing with a $21 million overspend in the high needs budget.

They’ve seen a 37 percent increase in the number of special education students in the last five years. They can’t figure out why this is happening.

Understandably parents expressed outrage over the uncaring remarks.

Still, the question remains, and equally important is how local councils across England will pay for these costly students.

From my years of experience, I can say it’s a sure bet that there are always more stories about new special schools being planned OR special needs units being expanded.

I don’t have to look far to find them.

Feb 14th Hampshire Council expects the special education numbers to increase from 15,954 to “around 28,000 by 2030. They’re adding extra places at a local school for autistic children.

Feb 14th a secondary school in Waterlooville is adding 15 places for autistic students.

Feb 13, 2024, (UK) The Coventry Observer announces a new special school.

Feb 12th Telford unveils $11M special ed expansion.

Feb 9th Sussex plans for a new special school.

Feb 7th Newcastle will have a new autism school for over 300.

Feb 6th Multiple schools in Lancashire are expanding special ed units.

All this is to be expected because the government has promised 78 new special schools across England.

It may seem like these increases in demand and spending will continue forever, but another story out on February 10th shows where it’s all headed.

The UK Guardian published, Teachers facing redundancy as record number of English schools fall into deficit

Heads warn of ‘broken system’ as staff are laid off or not replaced to balance the books

It seems that everywhere local governments are in the red because of “escalating behavioural problems [and] soaring numbers of children with special educational needs,” in addition to an increase in student numbers. The only recourse is to reduce staff numbers, but that is only going to make things worse.

Schools across England are warning they will soon be unsafe because they are having to cut teachers and support staff to save money, with record numbers now in deficit. With escalating behavioural problems, soaring numbers of children with special educational needs, and increased pupil numbers, schools say staff are already stretched to the limit. Yet heads across the country say they now have no choice but to plan redundancies or not replace leaving staff in order to balance their books. One in eight local authority maintained schools were in deficit in 2022-23, the highest number on record since schools took control of their own bank balances in 1999, according to data released by the Department for Education at the end of January. This was a big jump from one in 13 schools the year before, fuelled largely by spiralling energy costs and fully or partially unfunded staff pay rises. There has been a steady upward trajectory of schools being pushed into the red since the Conservatives came to power in the coalition government of 2010. In 2011 one state school in 20 was in deficit.

Twice in the story readers learned about the threat from violent students.

Schools across England are warning they will soon be unsafe. . . The headteacher of a small primary school in a deprived area of Yorkshire, speaking on condition of anonymity to avoid alarming parents, told the Observer: “We are approaching a time when it isn’t safe to open. There will be children who are being violent and there won’t be enough staff to manage.”

Of course no one explained why there are “escalating behavioural problems” or “soaring numbers of children with special educational needs.”

The government’s only response is to say they will keep adding more money.

A spokesperson for the DfE said: “We have record numbers of teachers in our schools, up by 27,000 since 2010, and this year school funding has increased by £3.9bn [$4.9B].” She said funding will rise by a further £1.8bn [$2.3B] next year.

No one dares to ask the obvious about why students today are so dysfunctional. Instead, they pretend nothing is wrong, and more funding will solve the problem.

When it comes to disabled students, it’s all about inclusion and neurodiversity.

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