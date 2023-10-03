Kimberley has said her sons Noah and Riley, four, would not cope in mainstream education

What I find hard to understand in stories in the British press are the numbers and the vague references to “increases” that are never explained.

In this story from Derbyshire about autistic twins who don’t have school places, we’re told that there are 600 other cases where special education plans are delayed or not fulfilled.

AND the county is spending $1.2 million to address the problem.

As always, there is mention of INCREASES.

A Derbyshire County Council spokeswoman said demand for places in its special schools was high and there had also been a "significant increase" in requests for EHCPs across the country.