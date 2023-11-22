I have three stories from England that clearly show special education costs are a ticking time bomb. I have many more stories I could include because this issue is in the news every single day all over country.

Each of these stories tells us in absolute terms that local governments cannot afford to fund special education costs. These costs are predicted to get far worse in the next couple of years.

All the solutions talked about have to do with the effect of so many disabled students.

There is nothing about what’s causing this nightmare: EVER-INCREASING NUMBERS OF CHILDREN WHO CANNOT FUNCTION IN REGULAR EDUCATION PROGRAMS.

Here’s what we are being told:

Nov 20, 2023, Special Needs Jungle: SEND Transport costs driven by ‘increased parental expectations’ claims councils’ group, and “something has to give”. Disabled children’s safety, perhaps? https://www.specialneedsjungle.com/send-transport-costs-increased-parental-expectations-ccn-disabled-childrens-safety/

Over the weekend, the County Councils Network (CCN) issued a report on the spiralling costs of home-to-school transport, including the costs of transporting children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). So who are the CCN, and why do their opinions matter? … …Almost 80% of CCN members have deficits on their Dedicated Schools Grant (the main education funding pot), compared with 60% of non-CCN members. Most CCN members are subject to Department for Education SEND financial intervention schemes: five are currently on the Safety Valve bailout scheme, and three more are likely to join them in 2024…. Isos estimates that in 2018-19, CCN member councils spent around £338m [$424M] on transporting SEND children and young people to education placements. It estimates that by 2027-28, those costs are going to roughly triple, to around £1.125 billion [$1.4B].

The article tells us higher costs are the result of more complex needs, without any explanation.

Why the steep predicted increase in SEND transport costs? The Isos numberwang provides credible explanations for this estimate. More children and young people have EHCPs, and more are educated in specialist placements at a distance from their homes. Their needs are becoming more complex, requiring more individualised transport arrangements.

The rest of the story talks about who should pay these mounting costs: parents, the national government.

Logically, the real focus should be the two sentences no one will talk about:

More children and young people have EHCPs, and more are educated in specialist placements at a distance from their homes. Their needs are becoming more complex…

Whenever there is MORE of something, there has to be a reason. Reporter Matt Keer reveals that there are MORE special needs students and their needs are MORE complex. Once again, it’s the elephant in the room.

There’s more. Councils have been concealing the true cost of all the disabled students they have to support.

Nov 19, 2023, BBC News: SEND funding brushed under carpet - Cheshire East council leader https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-67453536

Funding for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is being "brushed under the carpet", a council leader has said. Under accountancy rules introduced in 2020 any overspend on SEND has not appeared on councils' budgets. However, councils still have to fund services and Cheshire East is paying £3m [$3.8M] a year to service borrowing…. Sam Corcoran, the Labour leader of Cheshire East Council, is also a chartered accountant and said government's failure to address SEND deficits risked pushing under-pressure councils over the edge…. "The money is being spent," said Mr Corcoran, "but instead of being recorded against the council budgets, it's being put against a negative reserve, hidden, brushed under the carpet - in my view until the next general election." The accountancy rules introduced in 2020 were due to come to an end in March 2023, but have been extended until 2026. Birmingham was the 12th council to effectively declare itself bankrupt since 2018, in its case largely due to equal pay claims…. Although not every council has a SEND overspend, the Local Government Association (LGA) said across the country, the collective deficit stood at an estimated £1.9bn [$2.4B] and could reach £3.6bn [$4.5B] by 2025 if there was no intervention. "To help alleviate the huge strain they are under, we are calling on the government in next week's Autumn Statement to eliminate councils' high needs deficits, which have arisen as a result of the spiralling costs of providing support outstripping the SEND budgets available to councils," an LGA spokesperson said. …

AGAIN, we are told there are more disabled students. AGAIN, we are not told WHY.

…the charity is seeing more demand, including referrals from the council's social care team…. A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: …"Our investment in the high need budget has risen by over 60% since 2019-20 to £10.5bn…

And from North Yorkshire, there’s more bad news.

Nov 18, 2023, Darlington and Stockton Times: North Yorkshire special needs black hole could soar to £100m [$125M] https://www.darlingtonandstocktontimes.co.uk/news/23931683.north-yorkshire-special-needs-black-hole-soar-100m/

The country’s third largest council has revealed it is facing an annual black hole of up to £100m [$125M] over its spending on special educational needs and disability (SEND) children in as little as four years due to spiralling demand for support services. While North Yorkshire Council says the projected financial pressure was triggered by legislation in 2014, it says a simultaneous increase in complex needs has seen SEND children each cost up to £1.5m [$1.8M] a year to support. In addition, sources say while Covid will have had an impact, it is difficult to pinpoint why North Yorkshire is seeing such an explosion in numbers of SEND children, for which the council already has a £13m [$16M] annual deficit…. While declining to go on the record, some politicians at County Hall have suggested the relatively large proportion of middle class parents in the county is partly behind council’s plight, with a common view that getting children statemented brings financial and other benefits…. Gary Fielding, the authority’s corporate director resources, told the committee even well-run councils were now facing “existential challenges”…. Mr Fielding said: “There is a whole host of issues, which I would describe as a perfect storm, with SEND, adult social care and children’s placements. “What we’ve got in part is a disrupted market, a dysfunctional market in most areas, we have supply and demand out of kilter, we’ve got not enough money chasing not enough places, so prices go up. “We are seeing incredible increases in levels of complexity. There is demand increases, but what I am observing more is the complexity of need that’s presenting, and therefore the cost of that.”… After the meeting Cllr Dadd added: “The incoming government will either have to take the [SEND] criteria up and give children different guidance or find a load of money. This has the potential to bankrupt prudent, decent local authorities. It is the biggest hurricane we can see on its way.”

Notice that all three stories make reference to the fact that kids today are MORE DISABLED. It’s hard to brush this away as “greater awareness.” This is an observable reality.

Their needs are becoming more complex…

…"Our investment in the high need budget has risen by over 60% since 2019-20 to £10.5bn…

…a simultaneous increase in complex needs…

“We are seeing incredible increases in levels of complexity…”

I am observing more is the complexity of need…

At the same time these stories tell us that students’ needs are more profound, North Yorkshire politicians try to blame it on parents scamming the system to get expensive benefits for kids who don’t need them.

…[a] relatively large proportion of middle class parents in the county is partly behind council’s plight, with a common view that getting children statemented brings financial and other benefits….

This is absurd in the face of the admissions that students are needier than ever.

All these stories are about denial. Despite what people see happening to schoolchildren everywhere, no one wants answers.

This is a system in collapse.

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