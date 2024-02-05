“Tens of thousands of children waiting months and years for help after demand rockets”

The UK has announced an “autism assessment and support crisis.”

Please note that AUTISM itself is not a crisis. That can never happen.

There is an increase in demand for assessments, but THERE IS NEVER MORE AUTISM.

We are to believe that while the actual autism numbers have never increased, recent findings reveal that there are TENS OF THOUSANDS of children waiting to be assessed for autism.

That can’t be good because there are currently endless news reports about how schools are struggling to deal with the tidal wave of children on the spectrum. Imagine thousands more qualifying for support and services.

A report on February 2nd described how dire the situation is. Getting assessed for autism qualifies students for special education services.

Calls for urgent reform to autism assessments in South Yorkshire

A report claimed the system in England is in "crisis" There are calls from the former Children's Minister for urgent reform to how children are diagnosed with autism…. The report stated: "A major barrier in our existing systems is the perceived need for a medical diagnosis of autism before any child can receive support." It argued that the health system "simply cannot meet the demand for all such assessments", and said that "in turn, this can prevent timely access to the essential help a child needs in school". The report added: "From an educational perspective, this lack of equitable provision can result in children 'failing while waiting' because of system failures." According to NHS figures published in September 2023, there were 157,809 patients in England with an open referral for suspected autism. Analysing existing data, the report said the number of children waiting for an autism assessment had tripled since the pandemic.

There was a lot more coverage on the “autism assessment crisis,” but I’m sure, like past stories about autism, it will quickly fade from the public sphere.

Covid is mentioned in a number of stories as if somehow the soaring numbers are only happening because of the lockdown.

“Unsustainable pressure”

Autism Assessment Crisis: Thousands of Children Wait Months and Years as Demand Soars 300% Post-Covid

New analysis reveals autism assessment and support crisis with tens of thousands of children waiting months and years for help after demand rockets by over 300% since Covid. …. Report reveals more than one in four parents have waited over three years to receive support for their autistic child. Just one in ten children receive an appointment within the recommended 13 week waiting period…. The report’s analysis reveals a system under unsustainable pressure. In September 2023, there was a 27% rise in new autism referrals over the last year. In July 2022, more than 125,000 people were waiting for an autism assessment by mental health services, an increase of 34% since the previous October. By July 2023, this number had risen to more than 143,000. Figures published in September 2023, show there were 157,809 patients with an open referral for suspected autism. 93% of children did not receive an appointment within 13 weeks of being referred.

Never enough funding

In Leeds in the north, it’s an uphill fight.

Leeds City Council's deputy leader Jonathan Pryor said the council had increased the number of [Education Health Care Plan] EHCP's in 2023, but admitted they were still behind. He said the council faced a drop in funding and income at the same time it was seeing demand "going through the roof". "The government say they are giving more money than ever before to education which is true, but there are also more children than ever before," he added. A spokesperson for the Department for Education previously said it was increasing funding by 60% for special and alternative provision places to £10.5bn [$13.2B] in 2024.

‘This is yet another damning report’

In Suffolk, in East England, the East Anglian Daily Times stated the reality: “Suffolk is failing children with special needs.

Suffolk's children with special educational needs are still being failed despite several warnings according to a damning new OFSTED report which says families have been let down. The report follows an inspection of the service in November - and demands improvements before officials return in 18 months' time…. "Families experience long waiting times for services, such as for autism assessment and diagnosis. "Often, children’s needs are not clearly identified or articulated in their plan.

From Birmingham in the west Midlands: they have to cut costs

Birmingham's vulnerable kids and families face massive shock as £112 million [$141M] of cuts lined up

Special needs families whose children and young people rely on transport service among those facing crushing cuts

The council has to provide some services by law but anything else is at risk as it faces up to a £300 million [$379M] black hole in its finances. “Clearly this is unsustainable”

From Devon in SW England came an opinion piece that laid it on the line.

Our council wants to do what’s best for children By John Hart, leader of Devon County Council

Devon in close discussions with the Department for Education to tackle children's budget deficit

…across the country - top tier local councils like Devon are struggling with huge deficits on their SEND budgets. The national education fair funding campaign f40, of which Devon is a leading member, estimates that nationally some £4.6billion [$5.8B] extra is required to provide all the help required. In Devon, our cumulative deficit is likely to be £162million [$2.5M] by the end of this financial year. Clearly this is completely unsustainable….

Money from the national government comes with the admonition that local councils have to cut special education costs.

Locally we are in close discussions with the Department for Education on what's called their safety valve programme. This is a national scheme which is aimed at providing financial support to councils with SEND deficits. In return, the DfE wants to see evidence from us about how we are containing costs and improving the service we are providing for our vulnerable children. So one of the fundamental planks of our plan is to reduce the use of costly independent provision by around a third in the next six years and that would equate to some 360 places. We also want to see more children attending their local school with suitably qualified teachers and carers available to them. And we are rapidly expanding the places we can offer in our own special schools. Significant investment by Devon and the DfE should see us able to expand our special schools by just under half and provide 525 extra places by 2025.

No one is alarmed over “tens of thousands of children” WITH AUTISM, only “tens of thousands of children” WAITING for an autism assessment.

Clearly they are worried about the price tag that comes with all these children. As head of the Devon County Council said, “Clearly this is completely unsustainable.”

And when that finally happens, the COST OF AUTISM will force everyone to honestly address the CAUSE OF AUTISM.

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