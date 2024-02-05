Anne’s Substack

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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Feb 5, 2024

Autism was rebranded as "neurodiversity/being neurodivergent" in 2015 by "NeuroTribes".

Almost everyone is under the NeuroTribes spell (on the internet's surface anyways).

Never mind the horrific and under-reported r.a.p.e.s, forced impregnations, restraints, injection threats, "landfill"-smelling putrid rooms, psych drugging, minimum wage slavery, being trapped in "independent living" complexes (when their families cannot care for them anymore, from ADLs delays/violent behaviors/ADLs regressions) and psych ward injections being inflicted upon thousands/millions of "neurodivergent" Aluminum Adults anyways.

The Age of Aluminum - AL Kids to AL Adults for the New "Neurodiverse" World Order.

"Autism friendly" cities and entire adult housing complexes having to be erected worldwide.

I was profoundly "neurodivergent" as a child, didn't begin functioning at a truly high cognitive level until my late teens with "PDD-NOS" (Childhood Alzheimer's?) and Atypial Kanner autism, (thanks to aluminum detox/bentonite clay baths reducing the severity of my learning deficits, limited interests and more down to a less severe level than before I was 16).

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