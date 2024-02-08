AND SO IT BEGINS. . .

For more years than I care to count, I’ve said that no one will really address the damage being done to children until there are so many of them that they threatened to bankrupt everything.

We are getting there.

I have compiled stories specifically from the UK for the past for the past seven years, and it’s clear they don’t have much time left to do something about this disaster.

The constant increase in the number of children with special needs seems unstoppable there.

And by special needs, I’m of course talking about AUTISM, since it’s the driving force in all of this.

The county council in Warwickshire held a recent meeting where they were faced with the $22 million deficit in the high needs budget. More than 17 percent of the students in Warwickshire have special needs, and that’s a 37 percent increase in the last five years.

It would seem logical to ask why this is happening, but the councilors who did were immediately attacked for their uncaring attitude.

The remarks that were made clearly show a lack of sensitivity, but these members are dealing with a crisis that leaves them helpless.

Here is the BBC News coverage:

Three Tory councillors in Warwickshire are facing calls to apologise for comments about children with special educational needs. The remarks were made in a meeting about the rising cost of council support, prompting anger from parents. Councillor Jeff Morgan questioned whether some children receiving funding were "just really badly behaved". Councillor Brian Hammersley asked if "something in the water" was increasing special needs cases. A third councillor, Clare Golby, asked whether the increase in cases could be linked to social media sites where "families are swapping tips on how to get their children diagnosed"…. In last month's meeting, Mr Hammersley asked: "Does anyone know why this is increasing so rapidly? Is it something in the water?

These remarks were met with outrage, and members quickly issued the proper apologies. However the dilemma remains: For whatever reason, more and more students cannot function normally in school, and they‘re going to bankrupt the county if the London government doesn’t bail them out.

Despite the fact that experts in Britain, just like here in America, have been telling everyone that all these disabled kids have always been here, we’re just now recognizing them, it doesn’t make sense. Why do the increases never stop?

One member stated the obvious:

"Why are there so many people now jumping out with these needs? Where were they in the past when I was at school? I never heard of SEND [at that time]."

What I can’t understand is why it’s taken so long for people to wake up to what’s happening.

Maybe now it’s becoming the perfect storm where everything will simply implode.

Despite the promise of 78 new special schools across England, Tens of thousands of children are waiting lists for an AUTISM DIAGNOSIS.

New analysis reveals autism assessment and support crisis with tens of thousands of children waiting months and years for help after demand rockets by over 300% since Covid.

Here are recent reports on the collapse of education in the UK:

BIRMINGHAM: The council has to provide some services by law but anything else is at risk as it faces up to a £300 million [$379M] black hole in its finances.

DEVON: The consequence is that - across the country - top tier local councils like Devon are struggling with huge deficits on their SEND budgets.

The national education fair funding campaign f40, of which Devon is a leading member, estimates that nationally some £4.6billion [$5.8B] extra is required to provide all the help required.

In Devon, our cumulative deficit is likely to be £162million [$2.5M] by the end of this financial year.

Clearly this is completely unsustainable….

SUFFOLK: Suffolk's children with special educational needs are still being failed despite several warnings according to a damning new OFSTED report which says families have been let down.

LEEDS: Leeds City Council's deputy leader Jonathan Pryor said the council had increased the number of EHCP's in 2023, but admitted they were still behind.

He said the council faced a drop in funding and income at the same time it was seeing demand "going through the roof".

"The government say they are giving more money than ever before to education which is true, but there are also more children than ever before," he added.

A spokesperson for the Department for Education previously said it was increasing funding by 60% for special and alternative provision places to £10.5bn i[$13.2B] n 2024.

STAFFORDSHIRE: And it’s estimated up to 800 children might benefit across the county each year at a time when the demand for special educational needs support in Staffordshire schools has risen by 30 per cent in the last five years, surpassing the national average.

HEREFORDSHIRE: The multidisciplinary team chosen for the estimated £250,000 [$317K] contract will draw up plans to extend the language and communication centre at the school in Tupsley, Hereford which provides autism-specialist education.

We have finally reached the point where the COST of autism will force us to honestly and thoroughly address the CAUSE of autism.

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