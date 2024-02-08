Anne’s Substack

Anne’s Substack

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White Azalea's avatar
White Azalea
Feb 8, 2024

Most of these "badly behaved" children are not mere socially awkward super-geniuses (cases such as 'Attorney Woo/Spongebob Squarepants/The Good Doctor', are increasingly rare outside the TV screen). Occupational therapy (much more effective, and much less traumatic than ABA) is mostly focused on childhood rather than adulthood, and OT providers care more about money than helping ASD people function in society...

I recommend local nonprofits/local organic and family/kid's farms, horse farms/hippotherapy places, and helping ASD adults adapt to places that aren't innately "sensory friendly/autism friendly", even if they need - cannot remain calm or communicate without - an IPad/LG phone with a TTS/AAC speech app, alongside earplugs/ear defenders and sunglasses at all times, like I do very frequently.

Use TPT (Teachers Pay Teachers) to create and purchase resources for OT/Adult Occupational Therapy,, and learn about doing OT at home, instead of depending on the worldwide, imploding-and-collapsing ASD therapy systems. Hope this helps the ASD families at AOfA (an autism website). Some AOfA parents might be able to create TPT adult occupational therapy resources.

I love arcade games and winning claw machine prizes/playing intense video games, but cannot play in any arcade without earplugs/ear defenders and sunglasses at most/all times.

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