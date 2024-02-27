On February 9th there was an interesting report in tes, an education magazine in the U.K., on how the government was going to proceed with surging numbers of disabled students in their schools.

Simple solution: PUT MORE KIDS IN MAINSTREAM SCHOOLS.

Over 50% of special school pupils could be in mainstream, says DfE report

According to findings, more students could effectively be helped in regular classrooms, not the costly special schools going up all over the U.K. The DofE reports that it’s better for children to be with typical peers.

Interim findings from the government’s Delivering Better Value (DBV) in special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) programme claim there are opportunities for a greater proportion of children with SEND to be educated in mainstream schools “through ordinarily available provision”.

The government has been helping out local councils facing huge deficits because of soaring special education costs, but with the caveat that they reduce the number of special needs children in their systems by not issuing as many special education plans.

Ensuring more pupils with SEND can be educated in mainstream schools is one of the ways in which outcomes for those young people can be improved, while ”reducing unmitigated growth of spend”, the report adds. . . . The Newton Europe contract attracted controversy last year after ministers were forced to deny that the aim of the government’s SEND reforms was to reduce demand, due to a reference of “targeting at least a 20 per cent reduction in new EHCPs issued”. . . .

It’s hard to imagine how that’s going to work when we read constantly there is increasing demand and more complex needs.

This is really about the unstoppable growth in the number of dysfunctional children who were never here before.

IF CURRENT TRENDS CONTINUE . . .

The report warns that if current trends continue, the difference in costs between state and independent special school placements will rise by £30,000 [$38K] per child by 2028 - meaning an additional £114 million [$145M] cost for the system in the DBV areas considered in the report.

Pity that not a single official wants to know why these “currents trends” are happening in the first place.

Of course educators are concerned about the prospects of massive numbers of disabled children being added to mainstream schools, and if officials think it’s going to be a way to save money, it’s not possible.

Meanwhile, teachers in mainstream schools in DBV areas said their settings could better meet the needs of pupils with SEND if they could recruit more specialist staff and access more support from councils, according to a survey included in the report. Based on findings from staff and parent surveys, and case reviews of young people with SEND in 21 of the council areas taking part in the programme, the report concludes that “complex system-wide transformation” is needed to achieve the outcomes it advocates. Improved mainstream SEND provision will cost more, not less. Headteachers’ leaders have warned that the initial findings from the DBV programme show that increasing the ability of mainstream schools to meet pupils’ needs will mean more government spending. . . . Margaret Mulholland, SEND and inclusion specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders, said staffing levels and the difficulty of accessing specialist support mean providing SEND support is “a constant challenge for schools”. She added that there is “general agreement that early intervention is key to improving the current system - primarily because it is better for children, but also because it will be more cost-effective in the long run by preventing problems from escalating”. However, she said that aim is “a pipedream” unless schools and local authorities have the necessary funding.

The end of the report summarized things nicely saying that MORE DISABLED KIDS COST LOTS MORE MONEY.

“Rising demand for SEND provision has simply not been matched by resources and whatever financial schemes are devised in Whitehall, we cannot get away from the fact that more funding is needed.” . . .

And since no one is interested in reducing the number of special needs students, the government will never stop paying.

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