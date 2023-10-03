UK Govt to Spend $3.2 BILLION MORE on Special Needs Places
Theale gets new special school
Director of Amegreen Children's Services Rachel Redgwell, headteacher Alex Walsh, and director of Amegreen Children's Services, Gary Carlin
Here’s another new school in the news. As usual, the people involved are pictured smiling.
More concerning is the addition of over $3 billion more for special education places around England.
Something is very wrong. Too bad no one has noticed.
Oct 2, 2023, Newbury, England: New school for vulnerable children opens in Theale https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/amp/new-school-opens-for-vulnerable-children-9333019/
S. England
A new school for children unable to enter mainstream education has opened in West Berkshire.
Haywards Farm School, in Theale, held its open day on Friday, September 29 from 2pm until 4pm.
The new school — opened to combat the shortage of specialist schools — provides a bespoke learning environment for children with conditions such as autism, attention deficit and hyperactive disorders, cognitive brain delay and trauma.
The school is run by Amegreen, which provides children’s homes across Berkshire and Hampshire….
In addition, the Government has announced it will be investing £2.6 billion [$3.1B] to fund new places and improve existing provisions between 2022 and 2025.
Headteacher at Haywards Farm School, Alex Wash, said: “To be the headteacher of such a forward-thinking, nurturing therapeutic primary school is a real privilege….