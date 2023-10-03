Director of Amegreen Children's Services Rachel Redgwell, headteacher Alex Walsh, and director of Amegreen Children's Services, Gary Carlin

Here’s another new school in the news. As usual, the people involved are pictured smiling.

More concerning is the addition of over $3 billion more for special education places around England.

Something is very wrong. Too bad no one has noticed.

Oct 2, 2023, Newbury, England: New school for vulnerable children opens in Theale https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/amp/new-school-opens-for-vulnerable-children-9333019/ S. England