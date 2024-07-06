In the UK, an EHCP, the Education and Health Care Plan, is a document which sets out the education, healthcare and social care needs of a child or young person for whom extra support is needed in school, beyond that which the school can provide.

July 4th was election day in the UK, and candidates from the major parties all pledged to do more for special needs children. They promised MORE FUNDING and MORE SUPPORT. Incredibly, no one was at all curious about the nonstop increases in the special education population.

June 27, 2024, BBC News: Politicians challenged on provision for Send pupils

The Conservative leader Rishi Sunak and Labour's Keir Starmer have both pledged to help children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) during visits to Northamptonshire. Sunak, when launching the Conservative manifesto at Silverstone, Northamptonshire, said: “When it comes to Send in particular, we’ve raised the funding by about 60% overall over this Parliament. . . . The Liberal Democrat manifesto says the party will: "Tackle the crisis in special educational needs provision, and help to end the postcode lottery in provision, by giving local authorities extra funding to reduce the amount that schools pay towards the cost of a child’s education, health and care plan. The Green Party said its plans include "better funded support for special educational needs" and free transport for SEND children. Reform UK said it wanted "an education system that ensures young people are proud of Britain and learn the skills, character and values to succeed in life".

Of course these promises will never fix the problem with special education in Britain. There are simply too many disabled children, and those numbers only increase.

Local councils everywhere are facing waiting lists for assessments, soaring costs and a lack of places for all the special needs children.

A story from Portsmouth in the south of England summed things up pretty well. It was about the cost of transporting kids to special schools.

July 2, 2024, Portsmouth News: School transport costs soar as more parents fight to send their children to special schools

There are fresh calls for an overhaul of ‘flawed’ rules for school transport which are burdening the county council’s finances as more parents fight to send their children to special schools. In March, the County Councils Network (CCN) called on the next government to reform the school transport system for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Data revealed that costs have doubled to £800m [$1B] for local authorities in county areas over the last five years. CCN’s analysis revealed that council expenditure on SEND travel costs could rise nationally by 2027/28 to £2.2bn [$2.8B], with county areas responsible for £1.1bn [$1.4B] of that figure. According to the latest figures revealed by Hampshire County Council, the local authority estimates that the total cost for school transport in 2026/27 will be £95,284,165 [$1.2B], an increase of 19.68 per cent from 25/26 when the figure was forecasted to be £79,615,102 [$1B].

Why are transportation costs so high?

Answer: There are simply more seriously disabled children.

This increase is driven by the increased number of pupils eligible for education, health and care plans (EHCPs), documents outlining their additional needs, the support required and desired outcomes. These set out the support individuals can receive, including school transport. . . . As of January 2024, the number of maintained EHCPs in Hampshire local authority was 16,065. But by 2030/31, the county council is forecast to have around 28,000 pupils who will have an EHCP if unmitigated. In 2022/23, the demand for SEND transport rose to 3,100 children and 4,000 for 2023/24.

One Hampshire councilor called it ‘unsustainable.’

Another councilor sees there is no end in sight when it comes more special education.

Cllr Phil North raised questions about who “medicalised” those children and why, since “if we continued in this trajectory, almost every child will have an EHCP at a certain point of time”, he said.

Of course this is happening everywhere in the U.K., but no one seems to see the real problem.

Here’s some of the latest coverage from just the last two weeks.

Cheltenham:

Dominic Burke, headteacher at Balcarras School in Cheltenham, said the problem was a lack of funding. "We've seen a huge increase in the amount of children who need SEND support in the mainstream [schools], it's more than doubled in the last 10 years," Mr Burke said.

W. Sussex:

Sam Howell is running out of time. There are 61 days until the start of term and her daughter, Maddie, 4, who has autism, is facing the prospect of being left without a school place in September. It’s certainly not for want of trying. Sam has visited a dozen schools over the past year within a 20 mile radius of her home in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, but all can either not cater for her daughter’s behavioural needs or are full. . . . “There’s not enough staff to be helping, there’s not enough funding. The schools don’t have the experience trying to keep up with the rapid increase of all of these children coming to the surface with learning difficulties and it’s so hard to get a diagnosis.”

Southampton:

Senior councillors HAVE signed off on the plans for additional provision at Woodlands Community College in Harefield and St Mary’s CE Primary School. The unit at Woodlands, which would specifically be for girls with social, emotional and mental health needs, will involve a £250,000 [$300K] investment to set up. . . . The plan for St Mary’s has no additional cost as the existing environment at the school can accommodate the unit, which will be based on a similar model at Millbrook’s Mason Moor Primary School. Using the school’s existing environment, the primary school unit would provide specialist bespoke support for children with complex needs.

Bolton:

More than half of children in Bolton faced long waits for special educational needs support plans last year, new figures show. . . . Department for Education figures show 557 children and young people aged up to 25 received an EHC plan from Bolton Council in 2023. This was up from the 324 plans issued the year before. . . . Across the country, 138,242 requests for initial assessments were made – 21 per cent more than in the year before. This included 716 in Bolton, with 55 of them refused by Bolton Council. Overall, 3,304 Bolton children had an EHC plan as of January. . . . “The background is that we have seen a significant increase in demand. When the SEND Code of Practice was introduced in 2015, Bolton maintained 1,364 statements. Today, Bolton maintains 3,529 EHC plans. This is an increase of 158.7 per cent. . . .

Kent :

A desperate mum does not know where to turn after seeing her autistic son refused entry from 30 secondary schools claiming they “cannot meet his needs”. . . The 10-year-old is due to leave Danecourt School in Hotel Road, Gillingham in four weeks time but has nowhere to go after.

Staffordshire:

A sharp increase in children requiring educational support is piling more pressure on cash-strapped schools and councils A five-year-old autistic boy has been rejected from 15 schools so far this year amid a crisis in special educational needs provision in England, with shortages of places and staff. Angie Matthias, 43, has been searching for a school for her son Drew, who is non-verbal and has complex special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). . . . The schools have rejected Drew on the basis that they lack the resources to meet his needs, as prescribed by the EHCP. . . . It comes as a record 576,000 pupils have special needs support plans in England as of January 2024, an increase of 11.4 per cent compared to the previous year, according to figures from the Department for Education (DfE) released in June. Local authorities issued 84,400 new EHCPs in 2023, a 26 per cent increase compared with 2022, DfE data show. . . .demand has increased “inexorably”. . .

Ms Peacock said there are more children with identified SEND than there are school places. This is due to better identification of SEND, coupled with mainstream schools that are often unable to meet the needs of these pupils.

Northern Ireland:

SIX schools across Ards and North Down have agreed to provide seven additional classes for up to 60 children with Special Education Needs (SEN). . . . Earlier this year, Mr Givaninister had stated that an additional 1,000 SEN places were needed for children from across the entire province for the new term in September and hundreds of schools were contacted about providing the specialist provision. . . . Mr Dunne said that meeting the growing need for SEN school places is ‘one of the toughest challenges facing our education system in Northern Ireland’.

Hereford:

National Star opened the Eveson Centre at Ledbury Road in 2020, designed to provide the specialist environment to meet the increasingly complex needs of learners. In just four years, the number of young people attending National Star has grown by 50 per cent. In response, the charity has launched a £450,000 [$574K] appeal to expand its facilities to meet the growing need. . . .The construction project will cost £685,000 [$874K]. . . . “Our growth shows the incredible need in Hereford. . . .

Northamptonshire:

The Conservative leader Rishi Sunak and Labour's Keir Starmer have both pledged to help children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) during visits to Northamptonshire. Suzi is one of the many parents in the county who wants to know what the different parties will do for people in her situation. She was told her son, Sam, was having suicidal thoughts while he was still in primary school. He has been assessed for autism but it could be years before there is a proper diagnosis, and Sam, who is now 13, is now being taught at home. . . . Without an official diagnosis of autism, Suzi thinks he will never get the place he needs in a special school. She said: "We're 100% stuck in the system and there's not a lot we can do about it." . . .

Yorkshire:

Time Together’s CEO Louise Terzza said the charity wanted to give people with support needs, their relatives and carers a chance to quiz the candidates vying for your vote on July 4. Each of the seven candidates except John Swales from Reform UK and independent Stephen Metcalfe attended. A woman asked a question regarding lengthy waiting times in the area for people to receive an autism assessment. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence recommends that a person should wait no longer than 13 weeks to be seen. However, the reality in Harrogate and Knaresborough is people are waiting for three years. "The growth has outpaced the capacity of the system and we need a workforce plan to bring more people forward. . . . A 2021 study found that between 1998 and 2018 there was a 787 per cent increase in the incidence of autism diagnosis across the UK.

That last sentence is, of course, the most telling. All this is really about the epidemic of autism happening all over the UK.

Just like in America, the British have been conditioned over the last 20 plus years to see all the autism as NOTHING NEW.

All the experts just finally figured out what autism is.

That story from Staffordshire is a perfect example of what the British people have closed their eyes to. We read, . . .demand has increased “inexorably”. . .

Followed by:

Ms Peacock said there are more children with identified SEND than there are school places. This is due to better identification of SEND. . .

So, all the autistic students schools are struggling with have always been here, it just took until the 21st century for people to recognize it. Since Britain has had laws requiring provisions for special needs students for the past 50 years, just like in America, why are they failing so terribly at it, as shown in all these reports?

Ms Peacock should tell us what they did with all these students in the past, before all the better identification.

Question: Just how good are they going to get at better identification? Just count the number of times these stories talked about “growth” and “increased demand.” Why doesn’t anything ever level off?

Finally, the story from Hereford is truly scary. That one phrase should raise lots of questions.

. . . the increasingly complex needs of learners.

How can anyone, including Ms Peacock, take credit for noticing MORE DISABLITIES? There needs to be some explanation for why special needs children have more severe needs.

The truth is, no one will look into any of this. They will simply keep on paying and paying, all the while pretending nothing is wrong.

I’ve been cataloging stories like these for seven and a half years on Loss of Brain Trust. https://www.lossofbraintrust.com/

The majority are from the UK. There are literally thousands by now, and what is really scary about all this is what the future holds.

IF Britain (and Ireland) are so unable to provide schooling for massive numbers of disabled students, what will happen when these children leave school as young adults?

In 2014 England extended special education to age 25. That only affected English schools, not the rest of the UK. I’m sure this was done because there is nothing for disabled young adults, especially ones with autism.

Of course, if all this were just ‘better identification,’ autistic young adults could go where autistic adults have always gone. The fact that they can’t do that speaks volumes. So schools will continue to implode due to the pressures of special education, and growing numbers of autistic young adults will overwhelm social services with no place to go.

How long can things continue like this?

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