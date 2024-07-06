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Maurine Meleck's avatar
Maurine Meleck
Jul 6, 2024

Such good reporting. Also, loved note from John Stone. Ms. Anne, you rock!!

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1 reply by Anne Dachel
SoloD's avatar
SoloD
Jul 7, 2024

The first question is:

# 1. Should the direct election of US Senators be returned to the States Legislatures?

a. Yes

b. No

c. Not sure

# 2. Who gets to vote in the: general election?

a. citizens only - Yes No

b. natural born citizens only - Yes No

c. naturalized citizens (legal immigrants) - Yes No

d. legal immigrants not yet naturalized - Yes No

e. anyone with a drivers license – Yes - No

# 2.1 Ages of Voter

f. minimum18 years

g. minimum 21 years

h. minimum 25 years

i. minimum 30 years

# 2.2 Sex of Voter

a. Male – Yes - No

b. Female – Yes - No

c. Non – Binanry - Yes - No

d. Transgender - Yes - No

# 2.3 Competence of Voter

e. property owners net value over $50,000 - Yes - No

f. property owners net value over $250,000 - Yes - No

g. have paid a minimum of $5000 per year of tax combined jurisdictions (school district, county, city, state, federal) - Yes - No

h. those receiving welfare / food stamps – Yes - No

i. tax exempt persons – Yes - No

j. those with unpaid child support obligations - Yes - No

k. those receiving WIC – Yes - No

l. those receiving Section 8 – Yes - No

m. those working for government bureaucracies – Yes - No

# 2.4 Genetic presence of Voter

a. Male without children – Yes - No

b. Male with children plural vote – Yes - No

c. Female with children plural vote – Yes - No

d. Female without children – Yes - No

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