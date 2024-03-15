“We are delighted!”

The London borough of Haringey just announced an additional 118 special needs places in a story entitled, 118 additional places secured for Haringey SEND students.

One of the councilor was so positive about it that you’d think they’d just won an award.

Cabinet Member for Children, Schools and Families, Cllr Zena Brabazon, said:

The capital funding secured as part of the wider Safety Valve Programme has enabled us to develop bespoke provision that will offer students the opportunity to have the very best start in their education and we are delighted to be part of this important initiative. We have seen first-hand how integrating students with SEND into mainstream schools can have such a positive impact on their learning and development. This also enables schools to provide both specialist and mainstream provisions near home. From increased academic achievement, enhanced social skills to improved self-esteem, an inclusive setting creates a sense of belonging and acceptance, contributing to a more supportive and enriching educational experience for all students involved.

Why would anyone be concerned about MORE AND MORE DISABLED CHILDREN when they read glowing reports like this. Everything is under control. Schools are doing great things for special needs students. It’s all good. Numbers don’t matter.

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