This quote here below was circulating on Facebook recently and I looked it up.

"There will come a time when the rich own all the media, and it will be impossible for the public to make an informed opinion.”

Albert Einstein - about 1949

It was actually a summary of an article Einstein wrote at the time promoting socialism and slamming capitalism. The problem was, socialism would have the same control of the media, something Einstein didn’t seen to consider.

Today we’re seeing powerful forces control the media just like under socialism in the old Soviet Union.

I only bring this up because yet another story out of England reports that citizens have to pay MORE because there are MORE special needs [autistic] students, AND more of these kids are coming.

BUT RELAX, NOTHING IS WRONG. THIS IS NORMAL.

This time it’s Herefordshire.

Sept 22, 2023, (UK) BBC News: Herefordshire school SEN facility set for £2.4m expansion https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-hereford-worcester-66881651.amp

A primary school is set to receive £2.4m [$2.9M] to extend an over-capacity special needs centre.

Herefordshire Council will discuss a plan to expand the language and communication centre at Hampton Dene Primary School in Tupsley next week.

The facility has 32 places for autistic pupils and those with speech, language and communication needs.

It has been full since 2018, according to a council report, but continued to admit children.

The report, from head of educational development Quentin Mee, stated the facility was now 50% above capacity.

It added the number of children in the county with specialist care plans had been increasing over the past five years and was expected to continue to do so.

Children with autism spectrum disorder had been identified as "the highest need in Herefordshire", the document added….

The council has set up four hubs in mainstream schools for autistic children "to limit the number of pupils having to attend schools either out of county and/or in the independent sector, which comes at a significant cost", the report continued.

The planned expansion would accommodate a further 16 learners in two new classrooms, a meeting room and outdoor space, with funding drawn from almost £4m [$4.9M] of government grants ringfenced for special needs facilities in Herefordshire schools….

Something is wrong, but the folks in Herefordshire, just like everywhere else in the world, have been trained to believe that it’s all normal.

First of all, they’re spending almost $3 million for primary school children with pretty severe autism. Second, they expect the increase to continue.

If it’s more disabled in the youngest student population, why is it happening? Those controlling the media don’t want this topic brought up, so it never is.

It’s now just an established fact: The population of children with autism will only keep increasing. And of course we’ll keep paying because we’re caring people, and we have no choice.

No one looks at the BIG PICTURE. Not one elected official seems aware that in the past several weeks, new reports have announced NEW SPECIAL SCHOOLS or EXPANSIONS OF SPECIAL ED FACILITIES in mainstream school continuously in England: Dorset, Bracknell Forest, Kendall, Denbigh, Swansea, Northampton, Suffolk, Tunbridge Wells, Bedfordshire and Birmingham. This list is just from the past three weeks.

We get up every day, confident that those in charge have the health and welfare of children as their top priority. IF there were really a problem here, something to worry about, they’d tell us. INSTEAD, we’re told about neurodiversity and inclusion and how good it is that we’re providing for all these children.

Like Einstein said, powerful forces control what the media is allowed to report. We are not informed about what is truly happening; we’re lied to every day.

My two favorite quotes about the media are these:

“If you want to sell a lie, get the media to sell it for you.” –Argo, 2012

“The two most misguided notions held in America: Our government wouldn’t really do that to us; if they did, they would tell us about it on TV.” Anonymous

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