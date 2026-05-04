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Jane Wills's avatar
Jane Wills
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Hi Anne I'm reading the same book: he asks all the right questions but has no answers.

The time has come to give people answers. Our best hope is what you, Kennedy, MAHA, the IACC and others are doing in America: trying to nail down some answers. We have to hope that the new autism research funding bears fruit soon aswell.

Our children have been left to suffer while too many experts look the other way. As you know very well, the autism problem comes down to politics. It is politics that will get us out of the mess. However, I fear it may be too late for another generation of children and it may be impossible to reverse.

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Denominator
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I make no comment on the book because I haven't read it and probably aren't going to in the foreseeable future.

One thing, however, which I have experience with and pertains to special education and disability work more generally is that you'll find nowhere else people as ignorant of the children's actual issues as those working in disability settings. It's largely a minimum-wage sector with poorly educated people, regardless of the diplomas, who themselves often are cognitively slow.

The system more or less functions along the premise that "the diagnosis is king", in other words, that a two- or three-letter syllable always accurately reflects the needs, the cause and the internal state of a disabled person. Just as importantly, because you're a low-level clerk (when working with the disabled) you are NOT supposed to make your own observations, at best, only giving report on whether or not 'integration' procedures work out which they hardly ever do. Integration, then, also doesn't mean that the person is actually integrated but that he is made to live like normal people which involves a lot of resources wasted because one-to-one support is needed for severely disabled people to do things they usually don't want to do in the first place.

If he or she, nowadays it's mostly hes, refuses, force is applied (I'm aware of such cases) and most of the people are drugged out of their mind (again because disability institutions operate within a framework set up by pharmaceutical companies).

Anyway, special needs is a massive cashcow and I wouldn't be surprised that kids are deliberately puhed onto the SPED train so that investors and others can make a dime of them. Whether or not the increase in SPED needs is down to environmental agents, I can assure you the places they go are happy that there are more of them.

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