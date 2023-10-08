I keep talking about what’s happening in the U.K. because they are always in the news.

Things are quite desperate for many parents as the stories each day show. There are delays for special needs assessments that are two years long in some cases. There are waiting lists and no places once a child has a diagnosis, and even a lack of transportation if a child does have a special school place.

Clearly things are falling apart.

I can only think that if this were happening in America, there would be massive protests and demands for change. I do see a little of that starting in England.

Here are two stories, both published in October 5th.

A report from Harrogate in northern England covered “a demonstration yesterday calling for better school provision for children with special educational needs.” https://thestrayferret.co.uk/harrogate-parents-join-special-needs-education-protest/

Typically when a specific child is mention, they have autism.

Emily, whose daughter Elsie is autistic and non-verbal, told the Stray Ferret parents should not have to fight for an education for their children.

Another story, from Surrey in SE England, announced that parents have to wait up to two years to get special needs services for their child. https://www.getsurrey.co.uk/news/surrey-news/surrey-families-using-savings-holiday-27836232.amp

In 2022, Surrey was completing just 26 per cent of EHCPs within the legally required 20-week timeframe, down from 65 per cent in 2021.

Things are definitely getting worse, not better, despite the national governments adding $13 billion to the “high needs” budget for 2024.

In the face of all this, a new autism support group has sprung up in England. It’s called Autism Central, and it’s there “to build knowledge and understanding of autism and empower families and carers.”

New autism support launched for families and carers https://www.thepost.uk.com/news/health/new-autism-support-launched-for-families-and-carers-642650

If you go to their website, Autism Central, https://www.autismcentral.org.uk/ you can see that they’re affiliated with the National Autistic Society.

The NAS is as worthless as our Autism Speaks. NAS is adamant that people are born with autism. It’s always been here, and we just need to spend more money on it.

We have to accept autism and pretend that it’s nothing new. We can’t ever ask questions about the surging numbers of disabled students.

We have to be like the council member in Hertfordshire who recently said she was ‘delighted’ about the expansion of the special school to over 200 places.

https://www.mynewsmag.co.uk/relocation-revamp-more-school-places-for-pupils-with-special-educational-needs-to-move-to-croxley/

Councillor Caroline Clapper, HCC’s cabinet member for education, lifelong learning and libraries, told CROXLEYnews: “I am delighted that the Cabinet unanimously agreed to the proposed enlargement of Breakspeare and the satellite places at Holywell.

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