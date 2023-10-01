Sept 28, 2023, Kent Online: Parents protest at Maidstone County Hall over lack of SEND provision in schools

Near London

More than a hundred parents and teachers have joined a protest demanding changes to the special education needs provision in schools.

Members of SEND Reform England met outside County Hall in Maidstone today (September 28) to fight against what they say is a lack of provision for their children, including insufficient spaces in special needs schools and a lack of SEND training for teachers and teaching assistants in mainstream schools.

Limited education

Amber Collins, from Sevenoaks, was at the protest which started at 11am. Her son is four and has just started primary school, but he is only allowed to attend for two hours a day. This means she can no longer continue her job as a social media manager…. “There also needs to be better training for health visits to pick up on it earlier. “I recognised the signs but was told he would grow out of it.”…

AUTISM is at the heart of this and numbers are overwhelming

SEND Reform England founder member Lisa Lloyd, who is mum to two autistic children, is hoping the protest will go some way to increasing awareness of the ongoing issues. She said: “Forcing SEN children into mainstream schools is affecting those pupils without special needs too. Teachers are overwhelmed and cannot cope with the amount of SEN children in their class which can be as many as 10 in a class of 32. “The teachers are forced to do more care work than teaching.”

Despite announcements of NEW SPECIAL SCHOOLS DAILY IN ENGLAND, it’s never enough

The group is calling for more SEND schools to be built to offer those children the support they need to help them succeed. The Larkfield mum added: “There needs to be provision in place for our children so they can learn in the environment that is right for them and the mainstream children can learn without being disrupted.”

Is anyone listening?

The group previously held a protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London in June which was attended by more than 1,000 people, including many parents of children without special needs as Lisa says the lack of provision is having a wider effect on mainstream schools. As well as the protest in Maidstone, about 12 others were also due to be held across the country.

THIS is never the issue: WHY ARE THERE SO MANY DISABLED CHILDREN who never used to be here?

Two new special needs schools are due to be built in Swanley and Whitstable but Lisa says more needs to be done. “It’s a good start,” Lisa said. “But it is nowhere near enough. There needs to be more. “There are thousands of children who need those SEN spaces that don’t have them.”…

England’s schools are filled with disabled children. Their needs are not being met because of the sheer numbers. That is the point.

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