A story from Kirklees in England on March 20th got my attention for several reasons. Actually I’ve seen this kind of reporting more times than I can possibly remember from the U.K. It’s filled with their standard rhetoric. It’s also very deceptive.

Yorkshire Live published, Kirklees to get more school places as expansion plan approved. Actually it’s all about expanding a special school, a school for students with ‘very complex autism needs.’ I can only imagine how severe some of these children might be.

The term ‘complex needs/complex autism’ was repeated in the story along with “demand for places increasing’ and ‘increasing numbers.’

Woodley School and College, which caters for pupils up to the age of 19 with complex autism, will increase its places to 194 over time, helping to meet the increased demand across the district. A public consultation has already taken place, with respondents showing a high level of support for the proposals and the expansion has now been approved by members of the council's Cabinet. Speaking at the recent meeting, Chair of the Governing Body of Woodley School and College, Ms Hobson welcomed the proposals and said: “We now have 159 on roll - that was the latest number on Friday (February 8). We very much value the quality of the specialist work that is provided for young people and their families there. “There is a need to respond to increasing numbers. We need facilities which give different but equal opportunities to our students with very complex autism needs.”

The truth is there are more autistic children in the area, but this story never admits it. In fact, despite the fact that I see stories about “increasing demand” on a daily basis from the U.K., I never read the simple line, more autistic students.

No one ever admits more children actually have autism. They may take their lead from health authorities around the world who dismiss the explosion in autism to better diagnosing, greater awareness.

So just because there is increasing demand, it doesn’t mean more children actually have autism.

And in case anyone is worried about adding 35 more places to a school for kids with ‘very complex autism,’ a local council member is quoted with a very upbeat message:

Following the meeting, Cllr Viv Kendrick, Cabinet member for Children, said: . . . .“The expansion of Woodley is an exciting development. . . . “The number of places will increase gradually, leading up to the school moving to its new and better facility – the building of which will be another fantastic step forward. . . . More school places are on the way for Kirklees students with special educational needs as Kirklees Council gives the go-ahead for a school expansion.

More students with ‘very complex autism needs’ is really nothing to worry about.

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