Ralphi, 3

There are so many stories from England about the education system failing an individual special needs child, but there’s always more to them. The boy or girl in the story who is excluded from school or does have a place because there is no more room represents countless children in a similar situation.

A story from Lincolnshire is just one example.

“Lincoln mum outraged as son with autism is denied place at specialist school”

https://mylocal.co.uk/lincolnshire/feed/113172 was published on September 20th. Here a three year old with autism and a list of other problems and his mother wait for a school place.

A Lincoln mum believes her family has been failed by the local council after her son was denied a place at a specialist education school.

Sharnie Philpot, 30, said she was "floored" after hearing that Lincolnshire County Council would not be offering her son Ralphi a space in a specialist environment.

At the age of just three years old, Ralphi has already been diagnosed with Autism, Global Development Delay (GDD) and is currently under assessment for Pica - an eating disorder where someone eats things not usually considered food.

After being assessed by an educational psychologist, who drafted an Educational Health and Care Plan (EHCP), it was found that Ralphi experiences high levels of anxiety in his current nursery setting.

The assessment also emphasised his need for full-time, one-on-one support, including during breaks and lunchtimes….

Sharnie continued: "We now have to wait up to 24 months for a tribunal which now leaves Ralphi with no place in the education system.

Of course Ralphi’s situation is the result of a school system overrun with disabled children and they’re simply running out of room, despite more and more money being poured into the problem.

So many stories tell us that this is happening across the U.K., but that’s not an answer. Just because it’s a universal problem doesn’t solve anything.

"Lincolnshire, like all other areas of the country, continues to see increasing demand for special school places. In light of that, the council is investing £100m [$122M] in local special schools, which is creating over 500 additional places."

Regrettably, the challenges faced by Ralphi are not isolated to Lincolnshire; children with special needs across the UK have encountered similar difficulties in recent years.

At the heart of the issue is AUTISM

Jake Runacres, Policy and Parliamentary Officer at the National Autistic Society, added: "The SEND system is simply not working for autistic children.

"Families are facing lengthy battles to get the right support for their children, and our research shows that many autistic pupils are being failed by a woeful lack of appropriate school places.

"Nearly three-quarters of autistic children and young people are educated in mainstream schools, so increasing the number of schools specifically for children with SEND is not enough on its own to fix the problem.

Autism advocates in Britain are at the heart of the problem. They look at autism as part of neurodiversity that we simply need to accommodate.

"Every teacher needs to understand autism, and every autistic child needs to get the right support at school. That’s why we’re calling on the government to launch an autism school places taskforce to ensure the right school places and support are available for autistic pupils.

"We won’t accept a world where autistic children miss out on an education, and families are left exhausted and on the brink of crisis."…

"Our survey of parents of disabled children found that only one in three disabled children has the correct level of support from their education setting; only one in seven families had the correct level of support from social care and only one in five has the correct level of support from health services."

Having autism is fine. We just need to do more for those affected.

The truth is autism has paralyzed us; we can’t do anything to stop it from capturing more and more children. Our only recourse is to add more special places.

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